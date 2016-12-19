Rogue One Box Office

$29 million in Thursday night previews. Highest of 2016.

$71.1 million opening day. 3rd highest this year. 12th highest all-time.

$155 million opening weekend (estimate). 3rd highest this year. 12th all-time.

$290.5 million worldwide.

That $155 million is pretty close to where expectations were coming into this weekend. A mild drop from what they'd hoped of about $10 million, but that's close to a rounding error. It'll be interesting to see how it performs during the week. The Force Awakens had great weekend numbers, but where it was a BEAST was in how it performed during the weekdays. If Rogue One has a winter holiday run that even approaches that, it will be a phenom of a lesser order.

A couple little headwinds though. Not all students are off for Christmas break yet. Due to a quirk in the calendar, The Force Awakens had an absolutely perfect schedule. It was released the same day as most students got out of school and Christmas fell on the next Friday. It was pretty much the Christmas Break of Star Wars last year as box office records fell on a daily basis for two straight weeks.

Rogue One is not so lucky. Many schools districts will be in session for the next week. Furthermore, the traditionally bad day at the box office that is Christmas Eve is next Saturday, a day where you'd expect that Rogue One would have the biggest day remaining in its run. So that will hurt.

Furthermore, the competition is a lot tighter this time around. While The Force Awakens had a surprise hit with Daddy's Home for its second weekend, it was just so big that it didn't matter. Rogue One has to deal with Sing, a movie that will definitely take a bite out of its family audience, an audience that is already limited a bit by Rogue One's tone.

All that being said, I still expect big weekday numbers for the next three weeks. It could challenge Finding Dory's $486.3 million for the top movie of the year, but I think it will settle into 2nd place this year, above Captain America: Civil War's $408.1 million.

We'll see on Tuesday what sort of weekday numbers we can expect. That'll make things a lot easier. As an experiment in Star Wars side movies go, this is definitely a big success.