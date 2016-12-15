Just to be safe-- post here when you've seen the movie and want to talk about it without spoiler boxes. Obviously, if you don't want to see spoilers, this is your one and only warning and it's on you if you are nosing about in here before you've seen the movie.
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
The I've Seen Rogue One Thread (spoilers OBV)
#1
Posted 15 December 2016 - 03:48 AM
#2
Posted 15 December 2016 - 06:24 AM
Also, I'm waiting for the inevitable YouTube video when it gets released on DVD/Blue Ray counting all the cameos and OT appearances/nods.
- Stevil +1 this
#3
Posted 15 December 2016 - 08:46 AM
The "adult" in me still loved it. Though part of me thinks for the benefit of these new characters, Vader shouldn't of been in this. For me at least, once he was on screen I didn't really care less about the main cast on Scariff, just wanted to cut back to Vader. It's a shame that the best scene in the movie is unrelated to the main cast or narrative. But I've wanted to see Vader go ape**** like that my whole life, so worth it regardless
- Stevil, Iceheart and Kyrian +1 this
#4
Posted 15 December 2016 - 09:45 AM
#5
Posted 15 December 2016 - 11:01 AM
Perhaps I should edit the OP instead of C & P of what Seth wrote, but whatever...
My initial feelings about it are a bit mixed, but I'm glad I saw it
It's so tempting to write an essay and I still might (a balanced one), but not yet
I guess the most concise thing I could say right is now is that is when it's good it's really good (my favourite section takes place on the planet where Galen dies), but when it's bad... urgh...
As with TFA, I'm not looking forward to the rants from people who hated it
#6
Posted 15 December 2016 - 03:13 PM
Vader's ****ing castle on the big screen,
As soon as I saw Krennic's shuttle approaching, I had two thoughts. One, is that Vader's castle? And two...Mustafar? It would almost be poetic for him to make his stronghold on the planet that truly made him what he is, or at least a planet that reminded him of the fight against Obi-Wan.
- Stevil and Dark Wader +1 this
#7
Posted 15 December 2016 - 05:31 PM
- Stevil +1 this
#8
Posted 15 December 2016 - 05:36 PM
That's good to know, another geek fact for me to annoy my partner with when I drag her out to see it
#9
Posted 15 December 2016 - 06:40 PM
I saw it nearly twelve hours ago and have been drinking since, (to celebrate lol)... I will say this. I LOVED IT.
I won't go into much detail but what I loved most was that the whole film was a tragedy on an epic scale.
My favourite moment... probably Vader in the Bacta Tank, the film doesn't officialy confirm, but pretty much does confirm that when Vader is not needed he is stuck in that tank, and what else can he do in that situation other than contemplate his former life. No wonder he is so bitter...He had everything and he lost it all. Born a slave, always a slave. Everyone in this film is a victim to the Empire, including Krenick.
It strengthens the prequels (cast your mind back to 9 year old Anakin and look at what has become of him)... It also strengthens the OT, because Vader really does have nothing left to live for till he finds out he has a son, it's also a great foreshadowing moment to Luke in the Bacta Tank too... that's how you do paralells JJ.
I have very minor problems with this film. It blew 'The Force Awakens' out of the water in every department, and it blew me away too.
Finally, a new a Star Wars film that lives up to the name...It reduced me to tears.
- Stevil and Kyrian +1 this
#10
Posted 15 December 2016 - 07:06 PM
It was very very awesome. I felt better at the end of my first watch than I did with TFA. And I like TFA.
The closing moments were my favourite part of the whole film. The story killed me when the last members of Rogue One died and just when it couldn't be more heartbreaking they gave me five minutes of Vader and then OMG Leia.
Reserving my final judgement until I've watched it a couple more times. But how cool was it that it ended with the Tantive IV just as ANH was about to begin.
This film is Star Wars Episode 3.5 in my book. Special mention to Mr Edwards for some fine execution.
"The Force is with me... I am one with the Force"
#11
Posted 15 December 2016 - 07:09 PM
I saw it at the NZ midnight showing on Thursday...and I have to say that overall I didn't like it.
Now, to be fair, I did have flu and I was probably in a grumpy mood but it seemed very patch work to me.
As an avid video gamer I thought the Tarkin and Leia footage was sub-par for the big screen and more at home on a PS4...I've already heard one person call it BFG-like.
I also thought the Tarkin scenes were too much, should have been used much more sparingly because it actually took away from the character of Krennic. Mendelsohn is an amazing actor so I'm not sure why they made the decision to play him next a dead Peter Cushing (a stand in actor, CGI'd up and dubbed with a voice actor).
Thought the Saw Gerrera character was also a wasted opportunity...again Whittaker is an amazing actor...the film spends so much time searching for him and then...nothing...kaboom!
I'm seeing it again with friends on Saturday and Sunday so I reserve the right to change my mind
#12
Posted 15 December 2016 - 07:33 PM
The CGI characters did look like lifeless re-animated corpses, but that's the best ILM can do today. I think it sticks out more in a live action film because they are seen in the same frame as real actors. Everyone say's the eyes are what give it away, but I'm watching leaked footage of Leia on line, and to me it's the mouth, the way it moves.
The shots with the CG characters where short, so it's not too much of a distraction, I'd rather have this than bad performances from live actors. I can live with it.
I can't criticize Edwards for this, he did an amazing job and just watching that scene again with Leia, even though it's CG, is having a much more emotional impact on me than seeing Mark Hamill as Luke in TFA.
Tonight I'm five years old again.
- Stevil +1 this
#13
Posted 15 December 2016 - 07:36 PM
It felt to me like the Star Wars movie we've all been waiting for since 1999
- Brett +1 this
#14
Posted 15 December 2016 - 07:39 PM
Check out the guy who played Tarkin on IMDB. They chose the actor because of the resemblance.
#15
Posted 15 December 2016 - 07:44 PM
One thing I noticed about CGI Leia was that the actress has a longer face than Carrie Fisher did, so her face looked longer than it should have been.
#16
Posted 15 December 2016 - 09:16 PM
I thought what they did with using CG to bring the old characters back was pretty amazing. Was it perfect? No, but it was more than close enough and to me was awesome. How about the Rebel pilots from ANH? Was that just old footage I guess?
Overall awesome movie, I loved how they portrayed the Empire's occupation of Jedha City. Obviously the battle at the end was amazing and pulled no punches at all. Also liked how they were careful to only have the Death Star blow up cities rather than an entire planet to keep the destruction of Alderaan the first time it was used in that way. Loved the allusion to Obi Wan too.
Really very few complaints, I thought it lost just a tad of steam after they left Jedha, but just a tad. Great movie and really it did exactly what I think these non episode movies should do.
#17
Posted 15 December 2016 - 09:17 PM
Tonight I'm five years old again.
Not sure this movie is appropriate for a 5 year old. LOL
#18
Posted 15 December 2016 - 09:55 PM
Man I don't know. Maybe the magic is just dead for me.
I wanted to love it, so badly. I was ready to embrace any number of flaws and just fanboy out. I just might not be capable anymore. I used to walk out of every movie I saw going "Yeah that was awesome!" I couldn't tell you the last time I did that.
There was a lot of awesome (Vader, Scariff, Yavin, X-Wings, Jyn/Cassian/Bodhi). But a lot just fell flat for me. The first 2/3rds alternated between good and... just... there. If we were going to visit Jedha I would have liked a little more lore-dropping. Donnie Yen's character didn't do it for me. I thought it was a dreadful James Earl Jones performance. You can tell he's older than Yoda and it totally takes away Vader's bite when he's speaking. Also the choke on ambition line was a total eyeroll moment. I think it was largely in the ancient-JEJ delivery.
Visually, the movie was all over the place. I'm willing to believe my theatre had a ****ty projector or something, but the first 30 minutes or so of the movie was so dark I couldn't make anything out. It was distracting.
The Vader bit at the end though... hoo-boy. I want to be captured like that for an entire movie. That felt new and exciting and crazy and Star Warsy like I was 15. I sat back and just let that scene wash over me. I was really expecting that from the whole movie - which is irrational, I know.
I didn't think it was bad. And I did enjoy it. But, I dunno. I wanted to love it.
#19
Posted 15 December 2016 - 10:13 PM
My initial thoughts are that it satisfied my hopes. Solid third act in this one. Only big issue I had there was the subplot to get the transmission through to open up the shield to get the transmission through... that they were already trying to do anyway. Oh, and having the Tantive IV inside the flagship was just silly. I get that they wanted to give Vader a chance to slice some suckers in half, but there had to be a better way to do that.
Every movie could use more Alan Tudyk in it. Which, oddly enough, Disney seems to be trying to prove these days. Not sure when he became a go-to voiceover guy.
Surprisingly, I loved the Ghost of Peter Cushing every moment he was onscreen. Was it perfect? No. But Peter Cushing's facial structure is just so striking that it freakin' works as a special effect. I'm not sure if they could have pulled that off for any other human character in the canon for any great period of time (Leia's was so fast that it was just a little treat), but in this specific case, I loved seeing this great character that only got one movie get another chance to rock.
Oddly, the seemingly easiest of the callback characters, Vader was the one I thought they had the most trouble with. I don't know, he just didn't seem all that menacing to me. I loved his introduction, but his interaction with Krennic just fell flat.
Another little nitpick, but I think they could have just tossed aside Chirrut and Baze. I'm not sure what they brought to the table, and Chirrut just felt like a stock character who added nothing aside from one funny line when they blindfolded him. Meh.
Oh, and the Rebellion just saying "Eh, let's just give up" seemed very odd. And then they changed their minds in an instant because, y'know, someone did what they could have done better if they'd actually formulated a plan. Basically, I'm just thinking that Rebel command kinda sucks.
I did like that Cassian was sort of a bad person in some ways. Hey, running a Rebellion is dirty business. I've no clue why he shot up Saw Gerrera's guy though. I must have missed something there. Any help guys? But it is nice to note that you can't overthrow a government without employing agents that get their hands dirty and that they have to live with it as well.
Jyn... well she's fine. She was good enough to carry the movie, but I can't say I'm disappointed that she's gone. She served her purpose. I miss Bria, but whatever. But, of course, I didn't like seeing Dr. Evanzan and Ponda Baba in their little cameo (guess they left town soon after), so maybe I should hush it on wanting huge coincidences to remain in the story. That was a moment where someone needed to tell the director "No."
Oh, and I'm wondering what's up with the need to change the model of the Mon Calamari.
#20
Posted 15 December 2016 - 10:15 PM
I think Cassian saw the guy getting ready to toss a grenade and he made an executive decision that the grenade would be better served directly below him. That was the gist I got anyway.
#21
Posted 15 December 2016 - 10:39 PM
I've no clue why he shot up Saw Gerrera's guy though. I must have missed something there. Any help guys?
It sure as **** got their attention, which I don't think would have happened if they'd just started shooting stormtroopers. Just a couple of opportunistic trigger happy anti-Imperials if they'd done that, but by shooting that guy, Cassian made sure Gerrera's people noticed them.
That's the way I saw it, as it really didn't make sense to me until I thought about it.
#22
Posted 15 December 2016 - 11:25 PM
I loved all the lore it created, especially for the Rebellion. Seeing Yavin again was amazing. I loved Mon Mothma and Bail Organa - that was what I wanted from the prequels.
The space battle was amazing. I loved Raddus. GOLD LEADER AND RED LEADER. But I wish we'd gotten more cameos of pilots we know, like Wedge (he was just in Rebels!).
I liked the cast mostly, K2 was my fave, Baze and Chirrut are so space married. I also really liked Bodhi.
Needed more women. Not gonna dwell on it, but c'mon.
I didn't like Tarkin or Leia. I'm glad they ended with Leia and loved the concept, but seeing her face was too much. I would have been fine with seeing Tarkin's reflection but not his whole face. I really dislike this trend in movies.
Vader, though...whoo boy. He was fan freakin tastic. That scene at the end was worth the price of admission. Amazing. Wonderful. And AH HIS CASTLE.
Other Easter eggs I loved:
PO and R2!
GENERAL SYNDULLA ANNOUNCEMENT AT YAVIN
I didn't catch it, but someone said Chopper rolled by at one point
Bail and Mon's conversation about "the General"
Dr. Evazan and Ponda Baba!
Going to see it again tomorrow. Hopefully will catch more and process more then.
ETA: I am so, so glad that everyone died. They didn't wuss out like they did with Ahsoka. I just hope this means Rebels won't try to pull the same **** with Kanan and Ezra.
- Kyrian +1 this
#23
Posted 15 December 2016 - 11:52 PM
I have lots of thoughts, but I'm super glad they didn't make Jyn and Cassian kiss toward the end. When they were going down the elevator, I thought for a second that they would. The quick hand hold at the very end was fine, but they did not come anywhere close to earning a kiss, so I'm glad they resisted the urge to put one in there.
Leia looked a bit off to me, and Tarkin was good. He was a bit uncanny valley in the close up shots, but anything mid range or more passed the test. Also, he seemed really tall to me. Was he this tall in ANH? I'll have to go look.
#24
Posted 15 December 2016 - 11:57 PM
I've no clue why he shot up Saw Gerrera's guy though. I must have missed something there. Any help guys?
It sure as **** got their attention, which I don't think would have happened if they'd just started shooting stormtroopers. Just a couple of opportunistic trigger happy anti-Imperials if they'd done that, but by shooting that guy, Cassian made sure Gerrera's people noticed them.
That's the way I saw it, as it really didn't make sense to me until I thought about it.
I thought it was obvious that Saws guy was going to chuck that grenade at the tank. Jyn was leaning up against the tank for cover, so he shot the guy so he wouldn't kill Jyn.
- Kyrian +1 this
#25
Posted 16 December 2016 - 12:32 AM
It was better than expected. A very strong act 3 I loved the expansion of lore in the movies, primarily the Jedi Temple (I would have liked to see the interior of it) and seeing a bit more of Vader's world. I did enjoy it ending with Leia. Oh, and that old eroded statue on Jedha was stunning. It really made the world feel old. I think the supporting characters were very engaging (more so than the main characters).
I think the movie dragged at times in acts one and two, but no major complaints. However, showing Vader as a total badass (which was the highlight of the movie to me) makes me wonder why Vader didn't do that when he entered the Tantive IV and it makes his dual with Obi-Wan look much worse knowing that takes place a week or so later. Some of the more overt references to the other movies took me out of the movie because they weren't natural (R2/3PO and "I have a bad feeling...", etc).