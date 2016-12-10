Anyone here stopped smoking?

I smoked for around 10 years, then quit when I turned 30. I used to wake up first thing in the morning and have a ciggie with my coffee hanging my head out the window. Would smoke rolling tobacco rather than tailors.. American Spirit, or Camel if I had to smoke tailors. Been smoke free for about, 3 years. (I still occasionally have a drag on someones cigarette on a night out if I'm super drunk but never a whole one). Unfortunately there is no secret to quitting, its a case of just really wanting to quit and doing it, rather than thinking you really SHOULD but you kinda don't wanna.

I tried e-cigs and vaping the first time I quit but that doesn't divorce you from nicotine or the habit of taking 5 mins for yourself to go smoke a hoon. Which is the hardest thing about quitting. Its all in your head in the end. You just gotta stop cold turkey and not allow yourself any. The first week sucks unbearably. I was an insufferable grump.. but it gets easier.

Unfortunately I cant tell you any tricks or knacks or secrets, it just comes down to wanting to stop, and stopping. Allowing yourself to go outside for 5 minutes with a glass of water (when you would be smoking) helps. That thinking time is nice so continue to give yourself that. Toothpicks to chew and hold can fill that habit of holding something..but avoid the Tea Tree oil ones... they can blister your lips from excessive chewing...but really its having willpower and not buckling. When you can go out to the pub/bar and get hammered and still not smoke, you know you've got the upper hand. I mean, I know I'm a hypocrite cause I just said that I still have an occasional drag if I'm drunk.. But I used to go through a pack a day, and If I went out I'd smoke maybe twice that. But now its a rarity for me to even have a drag, and I still go to the pub frequently with my girlfriend or friends and some of them still smoke. It feels great to not NEED a smoke anymore.

Good luck to you. The longer you leave quitting the harder the habit will be to break.

Edited by Odine, 10 December 2016 - 06:01 AM.