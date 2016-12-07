Jump to content

2016 NFL Week 14 Pick'em

Started by Ms. Spam , December 07 2016 09:55 AM

Ms. Spam
Posted 07 December 2016 - 09:55 AM

Thursday
Oakland at Kansas City
 
Sunday
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Denver at Tennessee
Washington at Philadelphia
Arizona at Miami
San Diego at Carolina
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Chicago at Detroit
Houston at Indianapolis
Minnesota at Jacksonville
New York Jets at San Francisco
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
Atlanta at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Dallas at New York Giants
 
Monday
Baltimore at New England

Pharoah JZA
Posted 07 December 2016 - 12:25 PM

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 07 December 2016 - 12:57 PM

Thursday, Dec. 8th

Oakland at Kansas City


Sunday, Dec. 11th

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Denver at Tennessee

Washington at Philadelphia

Arizona at Miami

San Diego at Carolina

Cincinnati at Cleveland

Chicago at Detroit

Houston at Indianapolis

Minnesota at Jacksonville

New York Jets at San Francisco

New Orleans at Tampa Bay

Atlanta at Los Angeles

Seattle at Green Bay

Dallas at New York Giants


Monday, Dec. 12th

Baltimore at New England


Darth Krawlie
Posted 07 December 2016 - 04:14 PM

Thursday
Oakland at Kansas City
 
Sunday
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Denver at Tennessee
Washington at Philadelphia
Arizona at Miami
San Diego at Carolina
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Chicago at Detroit
Houston at Indianapolis
Minnesota at Jacksonville
New York Jets at San Francisco
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
Atlanta at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Dallas at New York Giants
 
Monday
Baltimore at New England

Jacen123
Posted 07 December 2016 - 07:18 PM

Thursday
Oakland at Kansas City: Oakland

Sunday
Pittsburgh at Buffalo: Pittsburgh
Denver at Tennessee: Denver
Washington at Philadelphia: Washington
Arizona at Miami: Miami
San Diego at Carolina: San Diego
Cincinnati at Cleveland: Cincinnati
Chicago at Detroit: Detroit
Houston at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Minnesota at Jacksonville: Minnesota
New York Jets at San Francisco: Jets
New Orleans at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Atlanta at Los Angeles: Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay: Seattle
Dallas at New York Giants: Dallas

Monday
Baltimore at New England: New England


Gamevet
Posted 07 December 2016 - 09:28 PM

Oakland


Ms. Spam
Posted 08 December 2016 - 10:49 AM

Oakland! And this will be a surprise game filled with penalties! HA!


Gamevet
Posted 10 December 2016 - 08:42 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 11 December 2016 - 08:24 AM

Darth Krawlie
Posted 11 December 2016 - 12:26 PM

Damnit I meant to change my pick to Miami.

Gamevet
Posted 11 December 2016 - 02:50 PM

I hit a Falcon with my wife's Jeep today. I think that might be an omen.

 

Maybe I should have picked the Rams?


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 12 December 2016 - 10:50 AM

Ugh!!!!  6-9, so far.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 12 December 2016 - 11:27 AM

I'm 8-7, figured I'd give you guys a fighting chance.


Gamevet
Posted 12 December 2016 - 08:15 PM

I guess the Falcon wasn't the only thing I hit. I managed to hit 8-7.


Pharoah JZA
Posted 13 December 2016 - 07:35 AM

Week 14 Results

 

JZA: 10-6

3&6: 7-9

Krawlie: 9-7

Jacen: 10-6

Gamevet: 9-7

Ms. Spam: 10-6

 

 

Standings Thru Week 14

 

Krawlie: 135-71-2

3&6: 128-78-2

Ms. Spam: 128-77-2

JZA: 127-79-2

Gamevet: 125-81-2

Jacen: 124-82-2


Jacen123
Posted 14 December 2016 - 06:11 PM

goddammit, still in last


Darth Krawlie
Posted 14 December 2016 - 07:20 PM

You could try picking the games correctly.

Gamevet
Posted 14 December 2016 - 09:30 PM

You could try picking the games correctly.

That can be quite difficult in a league full of parity.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 14 December 2016 - 09:33 PM

In all seriousness you're absolutely right. I think it was choc that posted in the main thread that at this point, absolutely any team that makes the playoffs has a real chance at winning the whole thing. There aren't any really good teams.

Jacen123
Posted 15 December 2016 - 01:22 AM

Let's just put the Browns and the Jaguars in the Super Bowl.  That would be tons of fun to pick.


