2016 NFL Week 14 Pick'em
Posted 07 December 2016 - 09:55 AM
Posted 07 December 2016 - 12:25 PM
Posted 07 December 2016 - 12:57 PM
Thursday, Dec. 8th
Oakland at Kansas City
Sunday, Dec. 11th
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Denver at Tennessee
Washington at Philadelphia
Arizona at Miami
San Diego at Carolina
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Chicago at Detroit
Houston at Indianapolis
Minnesota at Jacksonville
New York Jets at San Francisco
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
Atlanta at Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay
Dallas at New York Giants
Monday, Dec. 12th
Baltimore at New England
Posted 07 December 2016 - 04:14 PM
Posted 07 December 2016 - 07:18 PM
Thursday
Oakland at Kansas City: Oakland
Sunday
Pittsburgh at Buffalo: Pittsburgh
Denver at Tennessee: Denver
Washington at Philadelphia: Washington
Arizona at Miami: Miami
San Diego at Carolina: San Diego
Cincinnati at Cleveland: Cincinnati
Chicago at Detroit: Detroit
Houston at Indianapolis: Indianapolis
Minnesota at Jacksonville: Minnesota
New York Jets at San Francisco: Jets
New Orleans at Tampa Bay: Tampa Bay
Atlanta at Los Angeles: Los Angeles
Seattle at Green Bay: Seattle
Dallas at New York Giants: Dallas
Monday
Baltimore at New England: New England
Posted 07 December 2016 - 09:28 PM
Oakland
Posted 08 December 2016 - 10:49 AM
Oakland! And this will be a surprise game filled with penalties! HA!
Posted 10 December 2016 - 08:42 PM
Posted 11 December 2016 - 08:24 AM
Posted 11 December 2016 - 12:26 PM
Posted 11 December 2016 - 02:50 PM
I hit a Falcon with my wife's Jeep today. I think that might be an omen.
Maybe I should have picked the Rams?
Posted 12 December 2016 - 10:50 AM
Ugh!!!! 6-9, so far.
Posted 12 December 2016 - 11:27 AM
I'm 8-7, figured I'd give you guys a fighting chance.
Posted 12 December 2016 - 08:15 PM
I guess the Falcon wasn't the only thing I hit. I managed to hit 8-7.
Posted 13 December 2016 - 07:35 AM
Week 14 Results
JZA: 10-6
3&6: 7-9
Krawlie: 9-7
Jacen: 10-6
Gamevet: 9-7
Ms. Spam: 10-6
Standings Thru Week 14
Krawlie: 135-71-2
3&6: 128-78-2
Ms. Spam: 128-77-2
JZA: 127-79-2
Gamevet: 125-81-2
Jacen: 124-82-2
Posted 14 December 2016 - 06:11 PM
goddammit, still in last
Posted 14 December 2016 - 07:20 PM
Posted 14 December 2016 - 09:30 PM
You could try picking the games correctly.
That can be quite difficult in a league full of parity.
- Darth Krawlie +1 this
Posted 14 December 2016 - 09:33 PM
Posted 15 December 2016 - 01:22 AM
Let's just put the Browns and the Jaguars in the Super Bowl. That would be tons of fun to pick.