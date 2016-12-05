Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

"Vision of the Future"

Started by Jedi Cool , December 05 2016 05:21 AM
chapter discussion thread

18 replies to this topic

#1
Jedi Cool
Posted 05 December 2016 - 05:21 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts

chapter 1:
 
The Chimaera waits by the gas world of Pesitiin.  Captain Ardiff tells him the ship is at full readiness after the pirate attack that was supposed to make them think General Bel Iblis of the New Republic was rejecting Pellaeon’s offer of peace negotiations.
 
Ardriff doesn’t like the communications blackout.  Neither does Pellaeon, but tapping into a relay station or the HoloNet will let everyone know they’re here.  The captain wonders if pirates might have staged the whole thing.  They could have intercepted Colonel Vermel and found out the Chimaera was here.
 
Pellaeon decides to give Bel Iblis another two weeks.  The message had to have reached him. 
 
Major Tierce brings Moff Disra to the unimportant planet of Kroctar.  There are no Imperials down there, it’s deep in New Republic territory and Flim may not be able to pull off his Grand Admiral Thrawn charade.
 
And if this doesn’t work, Dira is going to end this uncomfortable parternship he has with the two of them.
 
The Lord Superior of the planet greets Thrawn enthusiastically, something he didn’t do the last time.  He explains that the fear of Imperial rule and the promise of freedoms swayed them then, but his people have seen the crumbling of the New Republic.  There is no order, no direction.  Thrawn reminds him that this is what the Emperor had formed the New Order to combat.
 
The alien reminds him that Imperial rule regularly involves the subjugation of non-humans. Thrawn explains that it characterized Palpatine’s rule, but the Empire has moved beyond that.  There are still some who hold that bias, but the 15 alien species which now live under the Empire cherish the protection and stability they have.
 
Thrawn gives him a personal guarantee that they will be defended if attacks.  The Lord Superior asks for readmission to the Empire.  Thrawn invites him aboard to discuss the matter with Moff Disra. 
 
Disra chastises Tierce for not warning him.  Tierce was fairly certain this would happen, but it wasn’t a guarantee.  However, it will continue to happen as twenty other worlds are calling for Thrawn.  Disra dismisses them as planets with dangerous neighbors which want protection.  Tierce doesn’t care why they are rejoining, he just wants the New Republic to be rattled by the news.
 
Disra still thinks Corusant will take action, but Tierce points out that their own charter allows member worlds to withdraw.  Disra gets a transmission and takes it in a private conference room.  He is incensed to find Captain Zothip of the Cavrilhu Pirates on the line. 
 
Zolthip is hopping mad at the loss of his battlecruiser.  Disra reminds him that his orders were not to engage the Chimaera, just to make Pellaeon think it was Bel Iblis.  Zothip should take this as a lesson for what happens when he pushes an Imperial too hard.
 
Tierce thinks that Disra shouldn’t try too hard to make an enemy of the Cavrilhu because of what they know about him.   Disra dismisses it because only Zothip really knows anything.  He’s making a big deal over one battleship.  Tierce mentions how people do strange things out of pride.
 
Disra counters they do it out of arrogance, too.  The idea of causing conflict within the New Republic partly involves the uncertainty as to whether or not Thrawn is really alive.  Now that the whole planet below will see him, no one will think the Diamala are lying.
 
Tierce says only the Lord Superior’s delegation will see him.  Disra wants to know what more Tierce is planning and pulls a small blaster on him.  He doesn’t get very far.  Tierce disarms him easily and tells him that stormtroopers would have come as soon as the shot was heard. 
 
But Disra doesn’t think gaining a couple of minor systems is worth scaring the New Republic into action.  Tierce asks if Disra has ever heard of the Hand of Thrawn. 
 
He’d gone to Yaga Minor, as they’d discussed, to alter the copy of the Caamas Document to match the one in Bastion’s files.  But, he did spend some time looking into the Emperor’s secret files.  There is no reference to the Hand of Thrawn there.  But he knows it exists because he heard Thrawn mention it once aboard the Chimaera as if it were the key to the Empire’s total victory.
 
Disra asks if this could be a superweapon, but they both agree Thrawn never bothered with them.   Tierce does bring up the names Parck and Niriz. Parck ws the officer who found Thrawn on a deserted planet in the Unknown Regions and brought him back to the Empire.  Niriz captained the Admonitor which Thrawn took back into the Unknown Regions years later.  Neither returned to duty with the Empire even after Thrawn’s return.
 
They could have been killed, but they also could be in hiding, guarding this Hand.  It may or may not be a superweapon, but Tierce has a couple of ideas.  The Hand could be a person, the way Mara Jade was the Emperor’s Hand.  Or it could be a master plan for victory left behind by Thrawn. 
 
Either way, there’s someone out there with something they want.  That’s why Tierce is parading Thrawn around. 
 
Captain Nalgol of the Tyrannic receives a report back from a probe.  The warship count around Bothawui is 56.  They are to wait until the ships have battered themselves and the planet, then come out of hiding and finish them off.
 
An Imperial strike team will be on the planet soon and will be sending them periodic transmissions.  In the meantime, he and his Intelligence Chief do not know Thrawn’s specific plan, but they want to be ready when it’s launched.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Really? Member worlds can withdraw?  So what was the problem with allowing the Corellian system to withdraw in the Corellian Trilogy?  I know that there was some underhanded manipulation going on there, but Leia and the other officials all agreed that losing Corellia would cause the New Republic to crumble.
  • So, what we’ve been able to determine is this.  Thrawn was encountered by Kinman Doriana in Outbound Flight who was working for Darth Sidious. He introduced the two of them.  After Outbound Flight, Thrawn was exiled to a deserted world in the Unknown Regions where he was found by this Parck person who recognized his tactical genius and brought him back to the Empire.  Thrawn tried his hand at Court maneuvering, failed and was sent back to the Unknown Regions with the Admonitor until after the war was over and he returned to take control.  Does that sound about right?

 

 


#2
Jedi Cool
Posted 06 December 2016 - 04:55 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 2:
 
Luke comes out of his hibernation trance at Nirauan.  They are in Mara Jade’s Jade Fire which is piloted by her droid.  Luke brings the ship out of hyperspace and has R2 prep the X-Wing. 
 
Through the Force, he calls for Mara.  He can’t sense her, but they are far out and she could be asleep.  He tries not to think of the vision he had of her floating lifelessly in a pool of water.
 
They are approaching the planet when the sensors pick up the two unknown spacecraft.  They do look like modified TIEs but that doesn’t mean they are allied with the Empire.
 
He hears a voice speaking a strange language.  R2 confirms it’s the same message sent above the Errant Venture.
 
A voice in Basic orders him to follow them precisely to the planet.  Luke does so, recognizing some of the topography from Mara’s journey, but the ships move behind him and fire on him.  He refuses to fire back until he knows who they are and what they want.
 
He lands the X-Wing and covers it with a camo net, then pulls out supplies and climbs out of the ravine with R2.  He encounters a small birdlike creature which asks who he is. Luke says he’s a Jedi and is looking for a friend.  An elder bird refuses to let the child speak to him.
 
The bird is Hunter of Winds.  He will not say whether or not a newcomer has arrived here recently even though Luke prevails upon him to consider whether or not he’s ever had a friend in danger.  The problems of the New Republic are not his concern.
 
Luke moves on to find that the X-Wing is gone.  This doesn’t seem like the disaster it should be.  He assures R2 they will be fine.  Then he sees the young bird. The child is called Child of Winds.  His clan, the Qom Qae, doesn’t know anything about a newcomer, but the Qom Jha do.  They have her.  Child of Winds knows what it’s like to have a friend in danger.
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#3
Jedi Cool
Posted 07 December 2016 - 05:13 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 3:
 
General Bel Iblis and Wedge are in the communications blister aboard the Peregine at Ackbar’s request.  The admiral explains that the New Republic senate and the high council will not allow a force to go to Bothawui.  It would be construed as an endorsement of the Bothan side of the Caamas issue.
 
Bel Iblis thinks it would be better to risk that rather than have one of the 68 warships out there now blink and an all-out war erupt.  Ackbar is continuing to work on having a mediator sent there, but Bel Iblis will not be the one.
 
The best way to end this problem is to get an intact copy of the Caamas Document.  He wants Bel Iblis to conduct an information raid on the Imperial archives at Yaga Minor.  This will be difficult but the New Republic doesn’t have enough forces to keep the peace if war breaks out over this issue.
 
This plan has been in the works since the day after the riot on Bothawui.  They are making moves so that any Imperial spies will think that the New Republic military is headed to Kothlis so they will be ready to defend Bothawui if necessary.
 
Wedge is concerned that fighting will break out at Bothawui soon.  Bel Iblis shares that concern and wants Rogue Squadron to stay behind.  The squadron is technically attached to Bel Iblis personally, but not necessarily to this task force.  He feels that this Vengeance group or whatever is behind the riots popping up all over the galaxy will try to take down the Bothans’ shields the way Caamas’s were brought down all those years ago.
 
He’d like Wedge to make sure that doesn’t happen.  It seems Vengeance is reliant on trickery so an all-out assault is unlikely.  But a couple of X-Wing pilots ought to be able to handle it.  He suggests Commander Horn because of his relationship to Booster Terrik and may be able to access certain contacts.
 
After the task force leaves, Corran and Wedge are on their own.  Corran is worried that Bel Iblis picked him because of his Jedi talents, something that he’s tried to keep secret.  Wedge assures him it was more related to his connection to Booster’s network.
 
Corran doesn’t think he will be much help as Booster is still upset about how Rogue Squadron implicated one of his freighters in illegally smuggling at Sif’kric.  The Sif’kries have banned that particular ship from future participation in pommwomm shipments. 
 
Wedge asks if that means they’re not going to get any help down there.  Corran has a strange feeling that they will. 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • So Rogue Squadron has been attached to Bel Iblis.  When did this happen?


#4
Jedi Cool
Posted 08 December 2016 - 04:50 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 4:
 
The Wild Karrde heads through an asteroid field, reminding C-3PO of a previous unpleasant incident.  Shada feels sorry for the droid, handed over to Karrde without notice or questions.  It echoes her life with the Mistyrl.
 
She wonders if Karoly is right and the Eleven will come after her.  With the New Republic in turmoil, they may have more important things on their mind. 
 
They are contacted by Erwithat Spaceport in a language C-3PO is forced to translate for them.  They negotiate an outrageous landing fee.  They are going to meet a Corellian crime lord named Crev Bombaasa who runs most of the illegal operations here.
 
On the way, Karrde mentions she still hasn’t told him why she left Mazzic’s service.  She mentions he hasn’t told her the story behind Jorj Car’das.  He quiets her as the name isn’t one to be tossed around casually.
 
It takes some time to battle Bombaasa’s security before their leader lets Karrde and Shada inside. 
 
The crime lord is impressed by Shada and offers her a job in case she’s not tied to Karrde.  Karrde explains they would like passage through his territory unencumbered by piracy or hijacking.  He reminds Bombaasa how Lando and Mara saved him from an assassination attempt six years ago.
 
Bombaasa agrees to provide them with ID overlays indicating they are under his protection. His people won’t bother then, but he warns about a new pirate gang that seems well-armed. 
 
Karrde assures him they should be able to handle any problems there.
 
On the way, Shada asks why he told Bombaasa who he was.  Karrde explains he expects word to get back to Jorj Car’das.  He knows visiting the man is dangerous, but he thinks that, at least, Car’das may prepare for their arrival sufficiently enough that he will take the time to listen to Karrde before shooting him.
 
Shada asks what he did to Car’das.  Karrde explains that he stole something that Car’das valued more than anything else, even more than his own life. 
 
He asks why she left Mazzic.  She admits she’s become a target herself.  A bodyguard that’s a target is not much help to her employer.
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Of course, Karrde also told who he was because he wanted to call in the favor!


#5
Jedi Cool
Posted 09 December 2016 - 05:03 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 5:
 
Leia and Han are enduring the 15th day of the Kanchen Sector Conference.  Leia reminds Han that they have only one more day until they can head to Pakrik Minor and enjoy the peace.
 
Carib Devist is told by his brother, Sabmin, that Leia Organa Solo is on Pakrik Major right now.  He’s confirmed with Bastion that an attack on her is planned.  He doesn’t know if the order came from Thrawn’s personal authorization but he thinks it has to have.  Their sleeper cell is the back up.  Some tag team from Bastion is probably going to be the primary.  It’s set for tomorrow when the Solos are scheduled to come here to Minor.
 
Pellaeon is called from an AT-AT simulation exercise to hear from Lt. Mavron who confirms that he got endpoints for the transmissions sent during the pirate raid that hit them six days ago.
 
One of them is Bastion.  Then it got relayed several more times and ended up in the Kroctar system.  Captain Ardiff wonders what someone would be doing that deep in New Republic territory.
 
Mavron has already looked into that.  He says that, a few hours after that transmission, Kroctar negotiated a treaty between themselves and the Empire mediated by Grand Admiral Thrawn.
 
Pellaeon is adamant that he watched Thrawn die.  Ardiff adds that this is obviously some kind of trick.  Pellaeon worries if it’s not.  Thrawn could have pulled off a victory five years ago, maybe.  But not now.  All his presence will accomplish is to cause the New Republic to panic.
 
Ardiff knows this is a concern but he also knows that’s not what’s really bothering the Admiral.  Pellaeon admits he doesn’t know what he was to Thrawn, but he does know that the Grand Admiral had chosen the Chimaera.  If he’s returned, then it means he’s chosen someone else.  There must be a reason.  Ardiff points out that being Supreme Commander means that Pellaeon’s competence is not the issue.  Pellaeon suggests that his idea of a peace treaty may indicate a lack of vision to Thrawn.  After all, he came up with the idea, pushed it on the Moffs.  Moff Disra, in fact, strongly opposed it.  And Moff Disra is on Bastion.  He wonders if that’s a coincidence.
 
Ardiff isn’t sure it means anything.  Thrawn wouldn’t need to organize a pirate attack on the Chimaera when he could just show up and tell Pellaeon directly.  Pellaeon considers this may be where he’s supposed to be.  For now, they’ll stay here and give Bel Iblis another chance.  After that, regardless of whether or not he shows up, they will head to Bastion and demand an answer from Disra.
 
In the meantime, Navett and his team get through Bothan customs and prepare for the next step in Thrawn’s plan.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
 

#6
Jedi Cool
Posted 10 December 2016 - 04:49 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 6:
 
After 15 days in the cave, Mara wakes up and finds that her rescuer is not who she thought it would be.  She hears her name through the Force and recognizes Luke. 
 
She tells him the creatures allow her to move around, but they have her weapons and don’t let her move too far in any direction.  Luke explains that the Qom Jha think they are protecting her.  They’ve told him that the Threateners from the High Tower are humans who are allied with the Empire.
 
Luke can communicate through the Force with them, but Mara has more difficulty.  He says they are waiting for a local leader called a Bargainer to arrive.    They aren’t very happy with Luke because he used a Qom Qae as a guide and brought him here, too.  He points out Child of Winds who is the offspring of the Qom Qae Bargainer.  Luke cannot verify they are friends, though, as they took off with his X-Wing and Child of Winds can’t or won’t tell him where it is.
 
He did spot her starfighter on the way in and it looks undamaged. She asks him when backup is coming.  Luke admits that he told Karrde not to send anyone else.  He didn’t think it was a good idea to send a battle force in here when they didn’t know what they were facing, especially since they didn’t know if Mara was a prisoner.
 
The Bargainer arrives and demands to know why Luke brought Mara here.  Eater of Fire Creepers explains that a message was sent regarding this, but Luke denies receiving such a message.  The Bargainer asks Child of Winds why the Qom Qae Bargainer didn’t do as he promised.
 
Luke insists they leave the child alone.  Fearing they will hurt Child of Winds, he ignites his lightsaber.  The Qom Jae explains that they have heard from the Imperials about Mara Jade who once worked for the Empire.  Admittedly, their language is hard to understand. 
 
Luke asks Child of Winds if his nest received messages to send to Luke.  The child admits they did but Hunter of Winds thought it would be too dangerous.  They argue about who is more at risk from the Imperials before Luke ends the debate.  He says that whatever has happened has happened and assigning blame doesn’t change it.
 
Mara decides that they will only help if the Qom Jha and Qom Qae can prove their trustworthiness. She wants guides to take them to the High Tower.  They argue that this is dangerous, but Mara thinks they want Luke and her to do something dangerous, too.
 
She tells Luke that these creatures want to be bargained with, otherwise they wouldn’t call their head a Bargainer.  Giving them what they want without negotiating will make them suspicious. Luke sees what she means when Child of Winds says he cannot go back to his nest because he disobeyed orders.  He would prefer to come with Luke and Mara because he might understand the dangers of the High Tower enough to communicate with his clan and persuade them to help.
 
They agree to take Child of Winds on the condition that he obeys them.  The Qom Jae offer three of their nest, Keeper of Promises, Splitter of Stones and Builder with Vines, to accompany them.
 
Mara tells Luke she can go on herself with the avians.  She’s sure he has other things to do.  He abruptly tells her he needs to be here.  She makes a note to ask him later about it. Anything that requires his attention is important.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#7
Jedi Cool
Posted 11 December 2016 - 05:56 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 7:
 
The Noghri are unhappy to have to wait at the spaceport, but Han insists he and Leia be left alone.  She is unhappy that he’s used a fake ID.
 
There are a lot of things Han is unhappy about, especially C-3PO being sent off with Karrde and that Shada woman whom he still has not been able to confirm worked with Mazzic. 
 
Leia watches the planet as they approach, trying to get a sense of peace.  Suddenly, they are attacked. Han mans the guns while Leia flies, but they are hit several times.  The escape pods are not operational.  The ship’s drives and repulsorlifts are damaged.  She gets excited when she spots another ship coming in, but it doesn’t last  They are TIE Interceptors.
------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 

#8
Jedi Cool
Posted 12 December 2016 - 04:59 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 8:
 
The TIEs latch onto the Falcon with mag cables and tow the ship down to Pakrik Minor.  They are greeted by Carib and Sabmin Devist who have people looking over the ship and note a cut on Leia.
 
They know who the Solos are and talk shop with Han about ships.  They also welcome both of them to this Imperial sleeper cell.  They are brothers, but Leia senses something else.  They are clones.  The two explain that it’s a hidden fact here on Pakrik Minor as most people don’t feel comfortable around clones.
 
Leia tries to point out its been a long time since the Clone Wars, but they correctly point out that she feels uncomfortable around them and they have no friends here that know them well enough to look past this abnormality. 
 
Leia asks if they are working for Thrawn now.  Carib explains that their orders came with Thrawn’s name on them, but a name can be put on any order.  Leia suddenly recognizes their faces.  They are clones of Baron Soontir Fel, the ace TIE pilot who’d married Wedge Antilles’s sister and had briefly flown with Rogue Squadron.  He’d been snatched away, the New Republic presuming he’d been tried and executed by the Empire.
 
Carib explains that they have none of Fel’s personal history flash-imprinted on them.  There had likely been some conditioning that eliminated any sympathies Fel had for the Rebellion. 
 
Which is not to say that Carib and Sabmin have any sympathies in that direction either.  But they do want to be left alone.  They don’t wish to fight for Thrawn or the Empire.  Baron Fel was loyal to the Empire because of the stability and order it provided the galaxy.  But he loved the soil more.  So do they.  They have families here and don’t want to fight anymore.
 
Han thinks that’s all well and good.  He doesn’t want to fight either.  However, the New Republic will not have peace until they can resolve this Caamas situation.  In order to do that, they need an intact copy of the Caamas Document which should list the names of those responsible. 
 
There should be a copy on Bastion but they don’t know where that is.  The clones don’t know either and have never been directly in contact with anyone there.  There is a place at the edge of Imperial space where an emergency message can be sent, but that’s only to be used for vital information that cannot be sent through proper channels.  Han thinks they can come up with something.
 
The Noghri shuttle lands and the two guards make sure Leia and Han are alright. 
 
A message is received for Leia from General Bel Iblis who has received some vital information and wants to speak with her personally.  He will be at Pakrik Minor in three days.
 
Han tells her she can wait for him to arrive.  He and Carib are going out to find that relay to Bastion.  They need to get this information before the New Republic tears itself apart.  There’s no guarantee Talon Karrde will find a copy of the Document. 
 
He’ll take Lando and a couple of others.  It’ll take time to arrange.  The Falcon is being repaired and Carib needs to say good-bye to his wife and children.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

  • The clones in the Thrawn Trilogy were never described as being clones of Fel.  There may have been clones made of many different men, though, not just him.
  • Han says something along the lines of how Leia was the President.  It’s said as if it was past tense.  So, is Leia no longer the President/Chief of State?  Does that explain why she keeps being called Councilor and why Gavrisom is still in charge?


#9
Jedi Cool
Posted 13 December 2016 - 04:57 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 9:
 
Lando reminds Han he has a business to run.  Han reminds him that Karrde does, too, but that isn’t stopping him from trying.  He also wants to bring along Lobot and the Verpine he’s been working with, Moegid
 
Karoly stops listening into Calrissian’s business and gets angry at Talon Karde for being predictable and at Shada for putting herself in this position. Now, Karoly has to kill a friend. 
 
She’d tracked her all the way to the Solo’s mountain retreat only to watch her leave with Karrde.  But hearing Solo’s conversation with Calrissian is enough to know that Calrissian will be meeting up with Karrde eventually.  And Shada will be there. 
 
Disra contacts Flim and Tierce to complain, once again, that negotiating a bunch of treaties with formerly Republic-allied worlds is not going to help them.  Flim assures him that the New Republic cannot act on these treaties when the Empire has been invited to the worlds in question.
 
An emergency battle alert sounds.  Captain Dorja reports that eight Corvettes have jumped into the system.  Flim orders half a squadron out  -  a standard Thrawn technique to figure out who the attackers are – but really doesn’t have the genius to make that determination.
 
Disra tells him they are Diamalan.  The Diamala bought some Marauder Corvettes a few months ago to use in transport escort.  Clearly, the Diamalan senator wasn’t convinced that Flim was really Thrawn so he’s set up a test.   Flim and Tierce look up a battle plan that Thrawn used against the Diamala years ago and has Captain Dorja perform it again. The Diamala take off, their test of Thrawn completed.
 
All it took was the Relentless moving in a position that Thrawn had used against them years ago.  They hadn’t even had to fire a shot.
 
Disra is still convinced that this will only confirm his belief that the New Republic will panic and come after the Empire with all guns blazing. But it might have brought them closer to the Hand of Thrawn anyway.
 
Flim demands to know the Hand of Thrawn is as he has clearly not been given all he should know.   Tierce explains it to him and the shouting that erupts afterwards muffles the sound of the ship going to hyperspace.
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 

#10
Jedi Cool
Posted 14 December 2016 - 04:54 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 10:
 
The Qom Jha and Child of Winds lead Luke, Mara and R2 higher and higher.  When Luke calls a halt, Mara is glad because, unlike him, she is stiff.  He mentions he thinks there’s a deadline here.  She tells him he always has one of those.  He should try to take some time off and let someone else do the work.
 
He has to stop and tell Child of Winds that a Jedi cannot do everything.  Sometimes, he shouldn’t do anything.  Mara is annoyed still that she cannot understand these creatures despite having heard Palpatine’s voice in her mind all over the galaxy.
 
Luke thinks it has something to do with her not being a Jedi.  He asks why she never came back.  She says she had better things to do and he points out here flying all over the place with Lando. 
 
Mara thinks he’s jealous, but Luke tells her he was more disappointed.  Mara was disappointed, too.  After everything they’d been through together on Myrkr and Wayland, she thought she deserved some special attention, but when she finally showed up on Yavin, he welcomed her and then ignored her to spend time with Kyp Durron or one of his other students.
 
Luke knows this is true.  He thought that Mara hadn’t needed the same amount of instruction that the younger and less experienced students did.  She points out how well that worked out in the case of Kyp.
 
Luke reminds her that Exar Kun was responsible for some of that and she reminds him back that it was his idea to set up the academy on Yavin IV in the first place and then kept it there.
 
Her point is that he’s not infallible and that’s enough reason to not try to do everything himself.  He agrees which is why he’s been letting her do things herself, even when he could have helped her.  However, she does let him give her some techniques on mastering her lightsaber control.
 
She’s a quick study.  However, she gets testy when she finds out that Luke brought Jade’s Fire into the system.  She doesn’t want the paint to be scratched even a bit.  She also asks if he brought the beckon call.
 
He did, in fact, and is suddenly reminded of the beckon call he’d found on Dagobah all those years ago that had precipitated a visit to Nkllon to visit Lando whom R2 had remembered having had a similar beckon one time.
 
He doesn’t know why that memory comes to him now.  Mara thinks they can use the broadcast setting in the High Tower. 
 
He tells her about his encounter with the two ships that tried to shoot him down.  They started off with the same message she’d picked up earlier with Thrawn’s name in it before switching to Basic.  She mentions that’s part of the problem.  The other is the datacard Leia found labeled the “Hand of Thrawn”.  Neither knows what that means, but it cannot be good.
 
Dismissing a superweapon or an agent like Mara used to be, Luke wonders if it could be a student groomed to take over.  It’s been a long time since Thrawn died.  The student may have needed more training or was just waiting for the right time to make his move.
 
They prepare to move onward when Luke gets a sense of danger. Something the Qom Jha are not telling them.  He decides to throw a rock into the cavern which is filled with a white moss-like substance on the walls.  A tongue or tentacle of some kind pops out and pulls back in.  Luke cannot sense any sentient creature in there.
 
Mara goes down for a closer look and it brings more of the creature out.  The Qom Jha had never gotten a look at one before.  They weren’t in this cavern until about 30 years ago.  Someone in the Tower might have moved the creatures in here to discourage visitors.
 
The creatures generally eat migrating insects.  They will have to make their way slowly through the chamber.  Unfortunately, it’s feeding time and Luke isn’t comfortable with this.  He tells Leia the insects remind him of the drochs.
 
They stop for the night about two hours later.  Luke seems reluctant to admit that, but knows they need to sleep.  Mara secretly wonders what he’s trying to avoid.  When will he crack his shell?  She has things to say to him that he won’t like, but he will have to ask before she does.
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • The drochs were in the book Planet of Twilight.
  • The beckon call incident occurred in Heir to the Empire.
  • Mara briefly studied at Luke’s academy in Dark Apprentice and [i]I, Jedi/i] which ran concurrently. 


#11
Jedi Cool
Posted 15 December 2016 - 05:11 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 11:
 
Wedge and Corran don’t think much of the conspicuous Bothan shield generators they’ve been asked to guard.  It’s a big white dome in a public area right in the middle of the capital city.  
 
A group of Bothans push their way through, a couple of them apologizing profusely before taking off and pushing past an old woman on the way.  It isn’t until they are way off that Corran senses something wrong.  He and Wedge find their pockets have been picked. Their money and IDs were in their wallets.
 
They know Bel Iblis will be furious at them and don’t really want to face them.  The Bothan government could help them, but will probably be angry that they were sent here in the first place.  The old woman approaches them and invites them for a drink. They have other priorities, but she assures them they’ll like what she’s selling.
 
She’d picked the wallets back.
 
She’s an associate of Talon Karrde and introduces herself as Moranda Savich.  Over drinks, she explains that Karrde figured that, with all the firepower in orbit, someone might mess with the shields.  She was sent to watch over them.  She’d found a way in and started looking around to see if anyone else had gotten the same idea.  That’s when she’d noticed them.
 
She hadn’t arranged the pickpocketing but happened to be here when it happened.  They both realize they might have been recognized by others. 
 
She suggests they find out if anyone suspicious has arrived since the station in orbit was destroyed last week. That’s what caused this military buildup anyway.  The problem is that Customs has that information locked up.  Moranda doesn’t consider that a problem.
 
Navett’s team is posing as exotic animal suppliers and has finally gotten clearance to pick up their stock.  He is told that the Bothans hired to pick the wallets did so but showed up without them.  Someone probably saw them and lifted the goods from them.
 
He refuses to believe this is just another pickpocket.  Someone new is on the game board now.  Navett doesn’t think whoever it is can be on to them yet.  They’ll take action only if it seems this team is getting too much attention.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
 

#12
El Chalupacabra
Posted 15 December 2016 - 06:30 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

Vision of the future? It's not the future...

 

Spoiler

 


#13
Jedi Cool
Posted 16 December 2016 - 05:02 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 12:
 
Leia watches the ship land. A tall figure appears and introduces himself as Elegos A’kla of the Caamasi Remnant.  He invites her aboard his ship where she finds Ghent, the former employee of Talon Karrde’s who now works for the New Republic.  Ghent says he needs to speak with her right away.  General Bel Iblis is missing and, since she’s the President, he thought he’d approach her instead.
 
Leia reminds him that Gavrisom is in charge while Leia is on a leave of absence.  Ghent looks lost and Leia remembers how attached he is to his computers.  He is likely out of his element here. Elegos suggests Leia still might be able to help.
 
Ghent explains he was the one who sent the message that Bel Iblis was coming.  He couldn’t get ahold of the general is and so sent the message when he heard Leia was here.
 
Elegos was waiting for her in her office when Ghent arrived and offered him transport here after the young man broke into Gavrisom’s files to find out where she was.  He explains that he has deciphered a message that was intended for Bel Iblis.  The general had brought it back from the Morishim system after a Corellian Corvette had tried to send it before being captured by a Star Destroyer.
 
Leia looks over the message and understands the urgency.  The unscrambled transmission identifies the sender as Colonel Vermel who has been sent by Admiral Pellaeon to contact General Bel Iblis regarding a negotiation of a peace treaty.  He does not expect to survive this attack and asks that the New Republic meet the admiral on Pesitiin in one month if they are amenable.
 
Leia knows this is what she has fought for since her youth, but doesn’t know if it’s a trap or just a delay of some kind.  Besides, according to Lando, Grand Admiral Thrawn is back.  That means that Pellaeon doesn’t have the authority to offer a peace treaty.
 
The Noghri do not believe this is a genuine offer, especially if Thrawn is still alive.  Elegos asks to see the message.  He looks it over and admits it could be a trap, but they shouldn’t take the chance.  The admiral could be sincere and they must explore that.
 
If he is, it’s obvious that opponents to this offer have already gathered to work against him.  They cannot contact Bel Iblis.  Someone will have to meet with the admiral. He offers to do so himself if Leia can arrange for Ghent to be returned to Coruscant.
 
Leia tells him that she will go to Pesitiin in his place.  She is the only one here with the authority to negotiate on behalf of the New Republic.  They don’t have time to bring anyone else in.  Pellaeon is probably been waiting for a long time. 
 
Elegos agrees to go with her if Ghent can find other transportation.  In the end, the young man offers to go with her, too.
 
Five minutes later, they head to the Falcon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • So it turns out that Leia really is on a leave of absence from her Presidential duties.  This means she really is still Chief of State.  So we’re back to my original concerns about why she is still on an official leave of absence in the middle of a huge crisis despite the fact that she’s hardly done any type of vacationing since the whole thing erupted.
  • Elegos A’kla first appeared in I, Jedi as an assistant to Corran Horn.
  • Ghent appeared in Heir to the Empire as a very young slicer working for Talon Karrde.


#14
Jedi Cool
Posted 17 December 2016 - 06:31 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 13:
 
A battle alert on the Wild Karrde’s battle bridge brings Shada to Karrde.  He explains that they are coming out of hyperspace in the Episol system where the rogue pirate gang has been operating.
 
They are, indeed, attacked and Shada takes an injury, but the ship fights off the pirates.  The local authorities want to speak with Karrde about the incident.  Karrde takes her and C-3PO down to meet with General Jutka.
 
They are greeted by an odd man named Entoo Needan E-elz who just tells them to call him Entoo Nee.  He admits he’s often mistaken for a droid, but doesn’t understand why.  He takes them to Jutka who has misunderstood the situation.  He thinks they are troublemakers who are fighting for Bombaasa against his rival Rei’kas a Rodian slaver. 
 
They assure him they are not and are planning to leave the area after their errand.  Jutka warns them that Rei’kas won’t be happy they tangled with his ships and got away.  He’ll be gunning for them until they do leave.
 
After the general leaves, Entoo Nee reveals that he has been talking with C-3PO who has confirmed they are looking for Jorj Car’das on Exocron. Shada sends the droid to make sure no one is speaking Rodian in the bar. Entoo Nee confirms that Car’das is on Exocron but the world isn’t easy to find.
 
He offers to take Karrde there, but only Karrde.  His ship only holds two.  Shada doesn’t want to risk Karrde in the hands of this stranger.  C-3PO returns to confirm three humans at the bar are speaking Rodian.  Shada decides it’s time to leave, but the three get up and pull their blasters.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

#15
Jedi Cool
Posted 18 December 2016 - 06:11 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 14:
 
Entoo Nee takes off, telling Karrde to let him know if he changes his mind.  The thugs know that they are dealing with Talon Karrde. 
 
Which doesn’t help them when H’sishi shows up.  Shada uses the distraction to help get things under control.  They pay the bartender for the mess and move out into the street. 
 
Shada is upset when she sees that Karrde had had his people all over the place in disguise.  Karrde tries to explain that it isn’t for lack of trust in her abilities, but she storms off to the ship.
 
He knocks on her cabin door and tells her he’d like to finish up the story of Jorj Car’das.  60 years, the Clone Wars increased the need for smuggling.  A large number of smuggling organizations were thrown together.  Many of the Hutt gangs operated then.
 
Car’das happened to end up with a better organization under him.  After about 15 years, he was caught up in the idle of a battle between Dark Jedi from Bpfashh and someone else in the area.  According to Car’das, one of the Dark Jedi stole his ship and forced a take-off.
 
The Mistryl had been on the defensive side of that conflict and the stories she’d heard were not for the faint of heart.  It was a miracle Car’das survived that hijacking.  The rest of his crew did not.  He reappeared two months later and took back control of his organization. But he was different. 
 
He’d never had a large organization, but it was one of the best.  He decided to make it the biggest.  He became ruthless in taking over smaller groups.  He might have ultimately ended up rivalry Jabba the Hutt.  Everyone tried to stop him, but somehow he’d gotten the ability to figure out his opponents’s plans before they could move against him.
 
Along with that came a severe personality change that caused him to rage over small things or brood endlessly.  He seemed to age rapidly. Then, one day, he left and never contacted anyone in his organization again.  This was about 20 years ago.  No one knew what to do with his business.  It was decided to divide it up into chunks.  But Karrde realized a power struggle would result over who got what.  Since he didn’t know that Car’das wouldn’t come back, he just took it over.
 
That’s what’s been bothering him.  He foiled plots to drive him out, but the leaders of those plots had all claimed that Car’das had been supporting them.  He’d thought they were just trying to scare him, but he can’t be sure they weren’t telling the truth.
 
Ten years ago, Calrissian showed him a beckon call that Luke Skywalker had found on Dagobah.  He recognized it as belonging to Car’das’s personal ship.  After things calmed down, he sent Mara Jade to hunt him down and Calrissian offered to accompany her.  They started at Dagobah and left from there, digging up hints, talking to people, checking spaceport records. 
 
It took a long time because some crisis was always erupting on Coruscant.  They finally arrived at the Kathol sector and Exocron where the trail ended.  They never saw Car’das himself. 
 
At that point, Karrde wasn’t sure he should face his old employer.  He kept making excuses about going.  Rei’kas might be working for him. If so, it means Car’das is working on the violent edge of illegal activities.  It could also mean that Car’das is after him personally.
 
Shada doesn’t think so. He could be trying to take over this area.  Karrde thinks he would have done that by now, if that had been his goal.  Shada thinks the same is true of taking out Karrde.  He knows it doesn’t make sense, but he knows the man is the type not to forgive a grudge. 
 
He brought Shada with him because she’s not connected to his organization.  She realizes this means he expects Car’das to kill him.  He hopes it doesn’t come to that, but, if it does, he might be able to convince him to let Shada take a copy of the Caamas Document back to the New Republic.
 
That’s the whole story, except that Car’das had a huge data library that vanished along with him.  This is why he might have a copy of the Document.  For now, she needs to treat her injuries in a bacta tank.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • I suppose that dealing with Dark Jedi would cause Car’das’s personality change, but Karrde seems to indicate he was a harsh and unforgiving man before the incident.  This really isn’t the Car’das we knew in Outbound Flight or the friend of Thrawn in Choices of One.  And, in fact, Choices of One clearly had Car’das telling Thrawn that he was leaving Karrde in charge of his smuggling operation. 
  • Also, Karrde’s timeline for the Clone Wars is, as we know, off by about 20 years.  He says it was 60 years ago.  The Clone Wars ended about 38 years ago which is how old Luke and Leia are.  We know that Jorj Car’das was set up with a sweet deal funneling information to government right after Outbound Flight which was 9 years before ROTS.  This was 47 years ago which is still not right.


#16
Jedi Cool
Posted 19 December 2016 - 04:48 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 15:
 
The four-day trip is at an end.  Mara hasn’t wanted to kill any of the Qom Jha too many times, R2 hasn’t caused too many problems and Skywalker had been surprising pleasant company. 
 
There is an archway creating a bottleneck in the cavern passageway.  He points out a small open area near a crumbled-looking section of wall below the ceiling.  He uses his lightsaber to try to cut away a portion of it, but the lightsaber fizzles out. 
 
He realizes there must be cortosis ore in the rock.  Mara doesn’t know anything about it.  He says he and Corran ran into Force-users who used body armor made of the fibers.  He only knows that its properties cause lightsabers to shut down.
 
Mara gets it.  She also understands the slab of rock Palpatine had between the double walls of his private residence and other offices. Besides lightsabers, though, the ore is basically useless. A good blaster should make short work of it. 
 
She pulls out a grenade, but Keeper of Promises thinks it’s a bad idea.  They’re not far from the Tower and the sound might be heard. Trying to cut with lightsabers will take a long time if they keep shorting out.
 
He thinks they should try it for a couple of hours to get an idea as to how long it might take.
 
He sends Splitter of Stones down to get the extra scouts Eater of Fire Creepers promised to send into the Tower with them.  Keeper of Promises goes with him. 
 
An hour later, they’ve completed the outline for their opening when R2 squeals.  A rustling noise sounds.  Builder With Vines announces that fire creepers are coming.  They are small, dangerous creatures which can kill anything they find and destroy all things in their path.
 
Mara suggests he uses whatever clever tricks he has when they swarm shows up on the floor and begins crawling up the walls.
 
He has R2 close down his openings and they use their lightsabers to cut footrests on the archway.  Holding their arms out to each other, they grab each others’ hands and form a living archway amid the rock one.
 
They are hoping the insects don’t notice them.  Builder With Vines helps by eating some of them.  It has to be dangerous, but Mara guesses he’s showing off for the kid.
 
Luke warns Child of Winds to stay where he is and not try what the older avian is doing.  He needn’t worry.  Ultimately, Builder With Vines is overwhelmed by the numbers.  Unable to do anything for him, Luke tenses his hands.  Mara reminds him to go easy on her fingers. 
 
He tells her he should have been able to stop him.  She isn’t sure how unless he thought he could pin Builder to the ceiling.  There’s the question of whether or not he had a right to do that anyway. 
 
Builder With Vines knew what he was doing and knew the consequences.  If Luke wants to feel bad about mistakes, he can start with the ones that are his fault.
 
When he asks for examples, she’s happy to supply them.  She points out his failure to move the Jedi Academy off Yavin IV the first time he realized there was a Dark Side power there, for failing to reign in Kyp Durron when he started going off the deep end, for not protecting Leia’s children from being kidnapped though they’d been targets in the past and for just up and declaring himself a Jedi Master less than ten years after beginning his Jedi training.
 
He knows she’s right.  She knows that being a Jedi has been a lot less clear-cut than he thought.  He doesn’t know what to do or how to behave, much less how to handle this tremendous power that could just as easily push him the wrong way. 
 
She also knows that things have been clearer the last couple of months.  He’s not feeling so hesitant anymore.   Luke admits that she’s right about that, too. He asks if she know what’s going on here.
 
She thinks she does and that most everybody else does, too, from Leia on down to his students.  It started with that incident with the being claiming to be Palpatine reborn.  She’s not convinced it was really him, but, whether it was or it wasn’t, it was really stupid of Luke to think that he should try to stop him by pretending to join him and learn the power of the Dark Side.
 
Whether Luke intended to join or not doesn’t make a difference. It’s tainted everything he’s done since.  He wasn’t thinking because he was too busy reacting and trying to save everything and everyone.
 
He’s drowned out the small voices that tried to guide him by making noise of his own.  Luke tells her how the Diamala had told Han that Jedi who use the Force as much as he does always end up slipping to the Dark Side.
 
Mara thinks they could be right.  After all, not every Dark Jedi is the result of poor training.  Some Jedi just slip into it on their own.  The fact that he started teaching under a Dark Side influence probably explains why his first batch of students didn’t turn out so great.
 
That’s another reason why she didn’t stay.  He wasn’t interested in listening to anyone who tried to warn him.  She figured she might as well not be buried in the rubble when it all collapsed around him.  Besides, Corran had a level head so she assumed he would be able to help Luke. She didn’t know he’d leave shortly thereafter.
 
Luke wonders why her life hasn’t been dominated by the Dark Side since she was the Emperor’s Hand.  Mara doesn’t know that it hasn’t.  After all, she was guided by darkness from the time she was removed from her home until she was able to shake off his last mental command.
 
But she never got the idea that Palpatine wanted her to turn to the Dark Side the way he and Vader tried to turn Luke.  It doesn’t make a lot of sense but, she doesn’t think she used the power of the Dark Side even though she was doing the Emperor’s work.
 
When it’s clear she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore, Luke teaches her control techniques for human arm muscles.
 
The migration of fire creepers takes another hour, leaving R2 and anything else metal, as well as the remains of Builder With Vines. Child of Winds is too afraid to come out.  They take out their lightsabers and start to cut again.
 
Mara had dreaded that conversation ever since he arrived, but he took the news better than she’d thought, considering how he wasn’t happy hearing it.  She will have to wait and see what he does with it now.
----------------------------------------------------------------

 

  • On a basic level, I know how cortosis works.  A lightsaber touches it and the lightsaber shuts down. That’s why some wear cortosis armor.  If that’s the case, why can the lightsabers cut this stone at all?  Shouldn’t they shut down the intstant the blade touches the rock with no affect?  Or is it because the ore is inside the rock and they can cut the rock to a certain degree but have to keep reigniting their sabers?
  • Of course, we know that Luke’s initial class of students and his problems with them occurred during Dark Apprentice and ran concurrently with I, Jedi when Corran Horn was there under a pseudonym.  Both Mara and Corran tried to warn him about Kyp’s increasingly developing powers and ego, but he was intent on being patient with him.  Of course, Luke calling himself a Jedi Master when there was so much he didn’t know was somewhat presumptious, too.
  • The Emperor reborn incident was in Dark Empire.  Interesting that Mara doesn’t want to believe it was really a clone of Palpatine.
  • And, to be honest, I’m not sure how I feel about Mara’s theory that she was never a Dark Side acolyte.  She wasn’t an Inquisitor and there’s really no question they were using the Dark Side of the Force.  But an Imperial agent working directly for Palpatine was certainly close to a type of Inquisitor.  We discussed in Allegiance and Choices of One where she really didn’t seem to be a Sith student, even an enforcer like Maul who identified himself as a Sith.  She was definitely able to use the Force, wield a lightsaber and do a lot of things that, for some reason, we’ve been led to believe she doesn’t do very well now.  But her belief in the goodness and rightness of the Empire, her defense of those accused unjustly and her suggestions to Palpatine don’t speak of a person whose identity is steeped in the Dark Side.

#17
Jedi Cool
Posted 20 December 2016 - 05:11 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 16:
 
The Lady Luck is prepped for takeoff.  Lando is still not liking going off on this mission based on the word of a clone of Baron Fel. Just because Leia says he’s sincere doesn’t mean he’s competent enough to pull this scheme off.  In his mind, clones are the subhumans Palpatine always accused aliens of being.
 
He asks about the real Fel.  Han mentions he was a farm boy who was given an appointment to the academy as a bribe for not testifying against someone important on his homeworld.  He and Fel trained together at Carida but they didn’t know each other well.  But he was known as an honorable person.
 
Lando doesn’t understand why anyone would clone a pilot who’d turned on the Empire.  Han admits that they wondered the same thing, but Carib doesn’t have answers.  Assuming they didn’t keep parts of Fel in storage in order to clone him the way C’baoth cloned Luke from the hand the Emperor kept as a trophy, they’d had to have kept him a live for several years before Thrawn found the cloning facility. No one else knew they were there.
 
No record of Fel have been found at any Imperial prisons or penal colonies liberated by the New Republic.  Further, Fel’s wife disappeared shortly after he was recaptured by the Empire.  It was assumed she was arrested.  Lando is pretty sure that Isard would not have gotten Fel’s cooperation without brainwashing him and that’s not someone you want to make clones from.
 
Lobot and Moegid are in the back.  He didn’t tell them where they were going.  Han returns to watching for Carib’s freighter to return.
 
The agent rants at Carib for contacting them this way when they all know that everything should come through proper channels.  He explains that an attack on Leia Organa Solo on Pakrik Minor five days ago failed because of interference by an unknown ship.  He hands the datacard Han had put together on the trip over here from records they already had.
 
Carib doesn’t know where those came from and he doesn’t care.  He just wants to go home and keep farming with his family.  The agent takes the information but there’s no guarantee some Imperial analyst on Bastion won’t see through it.  And Thrawn might spot the scam, too.  There will be trouble if Solo is still in Imperial space if that happens.  Carib wants more than anything to get back home quickly.
 
He calls in to Han and tells him what vector the droid probe with the datacard was sent off to.  He can’t guarantee it’s going to Bastion, but the bureaucrat should have sent it there if he wants a promotion.
 
Lando isn’t sure he trusts this information, but it does confirm to Han what Carib and his brother mean about prejudice against clones. They set course to follow the droid probe.
 
President Gavrisom struggles to control an argument between Senator Dx’ono and Senator Miatamia.  Dx’ono insists they won’t accept anything other than complete justice for the Caamasi.  This means no justice delayed.  Miatamia believes that they have more important priorities right now.  Dx’ono still believes that the Diamala have made up this whole Thrawn rumor to distract them.
 
Behind a false wall in a small room, Booster Terrik thinks they’re both idiots.  His daughter, Mirax, reminds him that they are both sincere in their beliefs.  She is worried about rumors that a hundred systems are petitioning to rejoin the Empire.  Her father says it’s only twenty. They both know any systems added to the Empire’s territory does not bode well.
 
Bel Iblis enters and explains that he wanted them to see how serious this situation is.  They have to defuse this soon and the best way to do that is to get a copy of the Caamas Document.  So Gavrisom has authorized an information raid at Yaga Minor.  For this, Bel Iblis wants to borrow the Errant Venture.
 
The New Republic has Star Destroyers but they are well-known and cannot be disguised easily.  Plus, if they are removed from their assigned systems, it will be noticed.  He reminds Booster that the Diamala are siding with the Mon Cals on this issue and the Mon Cals are not smuggler friendly.  If a war breaks out, they will crack down on anyone who might profit from a war, even if only to keep the other side from benefiting from it.  A smuggler with a Star Destroyer would be very high on their hit list.
 
Booster points out that his ship is hardly up to specs and any decent scanner would be able to tell that.  He would need to get system upgrades to fool people.  Bel Iblis was warned ahead of time by Cracken that Booster might try this.
 
Booster’s glad he’s remembered but he will not help without the upgrades which he insists stay on the ship afterward.  He needs something to defend himself with if war does break out.
 
Bel Iblis agrees but insists on a skeleton crew to help fly the ship and pose as an Imperial crew.  Mirax has to come along because they cannot risk word of this getting out. They’ll make sure she and Valin are left at the rendezvous point where they are meeting the prep crew.
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Lando’s opinion would not charm people like Kal Skirata.  Subhuman indeed!

#18
Jedi Cool
Posted Yesterday, 05:06 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 17:
 
The last of the chunks falls away from the opening.  The Qom Jha hunters have arrived with Splitter Of Stones and Keeper Of Promises. Luke and Mara decide to head through now before the avians give up.
 
Luke drops through the opening.  Mara follows and mentions that there’s a fortress on Hijarna Karrde sometimes uses as a meeting place. This doesn’t look like that one.
 
The avians warn the two off of one specific direction where others have gone and not returned.  They direct another way to the entrance of a hidden passage.  It leads to the High Tower .
 
Neither Luke nor Mara was told about this and they wonder if it was an oversight or a trick.  Splitter of Stones says they’ve traveled through the hidden passage before.  It provides places to spy on the Threateners.
 
But none of them has actually been in the Tower.  Child of Winds knows of some Qom Qae who have been.  They entered from above but have always been driven out quickly before seeing much.
 
Mara cuts a hole in the wall and they enter a narrow passageway.  Inside they find a flight of steps that will take them up.  She thinks that reminds her of Hijarna building material.  She could fire on it, but the noise would probably travel.
 
Luke carries R2 while Mara and Child of Winds follow.  They pass by some cylinders that R2 identifies as power lines sending energy to the High Tower.  There are three active ones, but the others are operational.
 
They soon detect alien presences.  They must be getting closer to the inhabited parts.  Luke thinks they are the same species as the pilots who tried to shoot him down.  Mara thinks she’s felt this kind of sense before.  Luke asks if it’s the same species as Thrawn.
 
She thinks it is.
 
Luke asks where the places to see and hear are.  Tired of having to rely on Luke to translate, she takes his hand and can hear Splitter of Stones communicating with him through the Force.
 
They soon reach the observation point.  They find an exit with a locking wheel on their side.  A wide corridor appears before them.  They find a spiral slideway moving and decide to go up. 
 
Mara senses danger and they both drop.  An unseen gunman fires on them.  She fires back and catches a blue-skinned face with red eyes. A bolt hits her right shoulder.  Luke uses the Force to ease the pain.  They take the slideway down to find the door still open with R2 and Child of Winds waiting for them.
 
They seal the door and Luke uses his jacket as a pillow for her.  He then uses the Force to put her into a Jedi healing trance.
 
Child of Winds worries that she will die.  Luke assures him that she will be fine and that what happens wasn’t his fault.  It’s possible the Threateners realized they were here and put together an ambush.
 
He decides to have Splitter of Stones send two hunters to watch above.  Child of Winds says only one will be sent, but he will join that hunter.  It’s the least he can do for Jedi Skywalker and his beloved companion.
 
Luke thinks about that for awhile, then stops.  He likes Mara and admires her skills, but he doesn’t love her.  Every time he’s taken the risk of caring for someone like that, something terrible had happened.  Gaeriel Captison died.  Callista lost her Jedi powers and left him.
 
But Mara could be right and the Dark Side was just tainting his life.  He wonders if things are different now.  But the idea of loving someone now, especially Mara, is not acceptable.  Because he cannot forget the image he had of her with her eyes closed, her arms limp and looking dead.
 
This may her destiny, to die with him unable to do anything to prevent it.  But he will try to prevent it while keeping away from the dark shadows that have surrounded him.  He kisses her and then gets to work using the Force to heal her.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Gaeriel Captison died in Showdown at Centerpoint.


#19
Jedi Cool
Posted Today, 04:54 AM

Jedi Cool

    They call me MRS. Six!

  • Supporters
  • 18,672 posts
chapter 18:
 
Wedge finds Moranda and Corran sipping drinks in a tapcafe and tells them the Bothans won’t let him look at the incoming ship records without about 15 forms of authorization. 
 
Moranda decides they’ll have to do this another way.  Someone is after the shield generator, but won’t try a frontal assault unless they’ve brought some serious firepower with them.  They’ll have to be sneaky. 
 
The three discuss various ways a team might pull it off.  They focus on the power conduits which must have a primary outside source.  The New Republic’s military files didn’t have much on them.  They’ll have to get a set of schematics on the building.
 
But that’s second.  First is pulling outgoing transmissions.  There are so many that Vengeance probably doesn’t worry about it being sifted through.  If she can cut out transmissions from major corporations and any long messages, that would narrow the volume down.  And, even if they cannot decrypt the message, they can at least find out where it’s headed.
 
Captain Nalgol on the Tyrannic receives an Intelligence report that it will be ten days.  Nalgol is unhappy because the last report from the team said it would be six days.
 
He’s also tired of sitting here in Bothawui space behind a cloaking shield.  But he’s more worried about Bastion’s master plan being delayed, especially since the now-112 warships in orbit of Bothawui are not going to wait another ten days before the firing starts.
 
His Intelligence Chief assures him that New Republic Diplomatic Corps will keep things calm for now.
 
In their Exotic Pet storefront, Navett confirms that the messages were sent.  The Fleet isn’t going to like it, but they don’t either.  The Bothans decided to keep their techs behind the shield for six days instead.  So they have to delay delivery of the mawkrens with the time bombs.
 
However, at the communications station, the team member Klif spotted the two New Republic reps and an old woman who seemed to know her way around.  She’s probably the one who skifted their wallets back.
 
They were pulling a list of all outgoing transmissions for the past five days.  They obviously know someone’s here and that it’s about the shield generator.  He thinks they should kill them all tonight.
 
Navett thinks they just suspect something’s up.  Their best plan is to lay low and not be drawn out. 
 
Klif did follow them back to the spaceport and got their ship’s name and registration code.  Navett sends him to the Bureau of Ships and Service to find out more.
 
On her ship, Moranda finds that three short, encrypted messages, one this morning, have been sent out the last five days.  The last one was about ten minutes before they got there.
 
They were sent toward the Eislomi sector where there is nothing.  Wedge suggests that the culprits have set up shop somewhere.  They are probably operating a business.  They decide to check out any recently set up businesses near the shield generator.
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
 

Back to Star Wars

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: chapter discussion thread

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Star Wars