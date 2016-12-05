"Vision of the Future"

chapter 1:

The Chimaera waits by the gas world of Pesitiin. Captain Ardiff tells him the ship is at full readiness after the pirate attack that was supposed to make them think General Bel Iblis of the New Republic was rejecting Pellaeon’s offer of peace negotiations.

Ardriff doesn’t like the communications blackout. Neither does Pellaeon, but tapping into a relay station or the HoloNet will let everyone know they’re here. The captain wonders if pirates might have staged the whole thing. They could have intercepted Colonel Vermel and found out the Chimaera was here.

Pellaeon decides to give Bel Iblis another two weeks. The message had to have reached him.

Major Tierce brings Moff Disra to the unimportant planet of Kroctar. There are no Imperials down there, it’s deep in New Republic territory and Flim may not be able to pull off his Grand Admiral Thrawn charade.

And if this doesn’t work, Dira is going to end this uncomfortable parternship he has with the two of them.

The Lord Superior of the planet greets Thrawn enthusiastically, something he didn’t do the last time. He explains that the fear of Imperial rule and the promise of freedoms swayed them then, but his people have seen the crumbling of the New Republic. There is no order, no direction. Thrawn reminds him that this is what the Emperor had formed the New Order to combat.

The alien reminds him that Imperial rule regularly involves the subjugation of non-humans. Thrawn explains that it characterized Palpatine’s rule, but the Empire has moved beyond that. There are still some who hold that bias, but the 15 alien species which now live under the Empire cherish the protection and stability they have.

Thrawn gives him a personal guarantee that they will be defended if attacks. The Lord Superior asks for readmission to the Empire. Thrawn invites him aboard to discuss the matter with Moff Disra.

Disra chastises Tierce for not warning him. Tierce was fairly certain this would happen, but it wasn’t a guarantee. However, it will continue to happen as twenty other worlds are calling for Thrawn. Disra dismisses them as planets with dangerous neighbors which want protection. Tierce doesn’t care why they are rejoining, he just wants the New Republic to be rattled by the news.

Disra still thinks Corusant will take action, but Tierce points out that their own charter allows member worlds to withdraw. Disra gets a transmission and takes it in a private conference room. He is incensed to find Captain Zothip of the Cavrilhu Pirates on the line.

Zolthip is hopping mad at the loss of his battlecruiser. Disra reminds him that his orders were not to engage the Chimaera, just to make Pellaeon think it was Bel Iblis. Zothip should take this as a lesson for what happens when he pushes an Imperial too hard.

Tierce thinks that Disra shouldn’t try too hard to make an enemy of the Cavrilhu because of what they know about him. Disra dismisses it because only Zothip really knows anything. He’s making a big deal over one battleship. Tierce mentions how people do strange things out of pride.

Disra counters they do it out of arrogance, too. The idea of causing conflict within the New Republic partly involves the uncertainty as to whether or not Thrawn is really alive. Now that the whole planet below will see him, no one will think the Diamala are lying.

Tierce says only the Lord Superior’s delegation will see him. Disra wants to know what more Tierce is planning and pulls a small blaster on him. He doesn’t get very far. Tierce disarms him easily and tells him that stormtroopers would have come as soon as the shot was heard.

But Disra doesn’t think gaining a couple of minor systems is worth scaring the New Republic into action. Tierce asks if Disra has ever heard of the Hand of Thrawn.

He’d gone to Yaga Minor, as they’d discussed, to alter the copy of the Caamas Document to match the one in Bastion’s files. But, he did spend some time looking into the Emperor’s secret files. There is no reference to the Hand of Thrawn there. But he knows it exists because he heard Thrawn mention it once aboard the Chimaera as if it were the key to the Empire’s total victory.

Disra asks if this could be a superweapon, but they both agree Thrawn never bothered with them. Tierce does bring up the names Parck and Niriz. Parck ws the officer who found Thrawn on a deserted planet in the Unknown Regions and brought him back to the Empire. Niriz captained the Admonitor which Thrawn took back into the Unknown Regions years later. Neither returned to duty with the Empire even after Thrawn’s return.

They could have been killed, but they also could be in hiding, guarding this Hand. It may or may not be a superweapon, but Tierce has a couple of ideas. The Hand could be a person, the way Mara Jade was the Emperor’s Hand. Or it could be a master plan for victory left behind by Thrawn.

Either way, there’s someone out there with something they want. That’s why Tierce is parading Thrawn around.

Captain Nalgol of the Tyrannic receives a report back from a probe. The warship count around Bothawui is 56. They are to wait until the ships have battered themselves and the planet, then come out of hiding and finish them off.

An Imperial strike team will be on the planet soon and will be sending them periodic transmissions. In the meantime, he and his Intelligence Chief do not know Thrawn’s specific plan, but they want to be ready when it’s launched.

Really? Member worlds can withdraw? So what was the problem with allowing the Corellian system to withdraw in the Corellian Trilogy? I know that there was some underhanded manipulation going on there, but Leia and the other officials all agreed that losing Corellia would cause the New Republic to crumble.