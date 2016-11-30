Hey folks! Anyone listen to opera? Im making a short film and I was wondering if anybody knows some old public domain song I can use. Its a tragedy about vampires so Im looking for something haunting and chilling. Any help?
Looking for chilling, haunting opera music from the public domain
Started by RamonAtila , November 30 2016 12:27 PM
Posted 30 November 2016 - 12:27 PM
Posted 30 November 2016 - 02:45 PM
Not to throw a spanner in your works but most recordings of old songs will still retain a copyright (Im thinking specifically of modern recordings of old opera songs/standards). The songs themselves might be free domain but the recordings of those songs will probably be still owned by a company and need a publishing or licensing agreement. I have no idea about old pre-50's original recordings of Opera music. Might just be worth paying a publishing fee.
Posted 30 November 2016 - 10:08 PM
Maybe here? I found a bunch of good ones on that site. Says you can use the music as long as you give credit.
http://incompetech.c...free/music.html
Posted 01 December 2016 - 11:59 AM
Thanks!