Trump already making America great again- gets Carrier to keep jobs in IN

From the topic title- Carrier plant will keep jobs in Indiana instead of outsourcing to Mexico. This just after South Korean companies, such as auto manufacturers and chemical firms, are expected to move production to the US to avoid the tariff. And then it was widely reported that Trump is directly pushing Apple to move production into the US; something that Apple is now considering. Can we honestly imagine Clinton (or any other Republican) actually trying to do anything about this? Nah, probably just lean back in the chair with a satisfied grin and... "f-ck em."
Of course, the Dow Jones has been going bonkers as well... up almost 1000 points since election day.
This on the heels of:
-Hilariously ambushing the media and telling them off in a "firing squad," calling them out personally for biased election coverage... doing all of us a service by finally lifting the curtain on these shenanigans;
-Completely short-cutting the media and just going straight to people on Twitter; often sending the Left into straight off-the-rails unhinged crazy mode (see this morning's tweet about flag burning... just... absolutely... master trolling from the Don);
-Appointing an Attorney General that appears to have an interest in enforcing the law, especially immigration law;
-Providing us some of the best entertainment on TV in years in watching the complete hyperventilation of the Left... the PC thought-police in retreat for the first time in... well, pretty much my entire lifetime for sure;
-Appointing a National Security Advisor that actually has the balls to call Islam a "political ideology" that has "metastasized into a malignant cancer."
Just... god damn. Guy isn't in office yet, and it hasn't even been a month, and he's already making America great again. This keeps on for 4 years and it's gonna be like a glorious return to the 80s.