2016 NFL Week 13 Pick'em

Started by Pharoah JZA , November 29 2016 02:18 PM

Pharoah JZA
Posted 29 November 2016 - 02:18 PM

Pharoah JZA

THURSDAY, DEC. 01
 Dallas at Minnesota  
 
SUNDAY, DEC. 04
Kansas City at Atlanta   
Miami at Baltimore   
San Francisco at Chicago   
Philadelphia at Cincinnati  
Houston at Green Bay   
Denver at Jacksonville  
L.A. Rams at New England   
Detroit at New Orleans   
Buffalo at Oakland   
Washington at Arizona  
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh  
Tampa Bay at San Diego   
Carolina at Seattle  
 
MONDAY, DEC. 05
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets  

Jacen123
Posted 29 November 2016 - 08:09 PM

Jacen123

THURSDAY, DEC. 01
Dallas at Minnesota: Dallas

SUNDAY, DEC. 04
Kansas City at Atlanta: Atlanta
Miami at Baltimore: Baltimore
San Francisco at Chicago: Chicago
Philadelphia at Cincinnati: Philadelphia
Houston at Green Bay: Green Bay
Denver at Jacksonville: Denver
L.A. Rams at New England: New England
Detroit at New Orleans: New Orleans
Buffalo at Oakland: Oakland
Washington at Arizona: Arizona
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at San Diego: San Diego
Carolina at Seattle: Seattle

MONDAY, DEC. 05
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets: Jets


Darth Krawlie
Posted 30 November 2016 - 11:47 AM

Darth Krawlie

THURSDAY, DEC. 01
 Dallas at Minnesota  
 
SUNDAY, DEC. 04
Kansas City at Atlanta   
Miami at Baltimore   
San Francisco at Chicago   
Philadelphia at Cincinnati  
Houston at Green Bay   
Denver at Jacksonville  
L.A. Rams at New England   
Detroit at New Orleans   
Buffalo at Oakland   
Washington at Arizona  
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh  
Tampa Bay at San Diego   
Carolina at Seattle  
 
MONDAY, DEC. 05
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets 
 
I don't like picking so many away teams.

Ms. Spam
Posted 30 November 2016 - 10:40 PM

Ms. Spam

DALLAS!


Pharoah JZA
Posted 01 December 2016 - 05:48 AM

Pharoah JZA

THURSDAY, DEC. 01
 Dallas at Minnesota  
 
SUNDAY, DEC. 04
Kansas City at Atlanta   
Miami at Baltimore   
San Francisco at Chicago   
Philadelphia at Cincinnati  
Houston at Green Bay   
Denver at Jacksonville  
L.A. Rams at New England   
Detroit at New Orleans   
Buffalo at Oakland   
Washington at Arizona  
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh  
Tampa Bay at San Diego   
Carolina at Seattle  
 
MONDAY, DEC. 05
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets 

Gamevet
Posted 01 December 2016 - 12:11 PM

Gamevet

America's Team!
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 01 December 2016 - 12:53 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

Thursday, Dec. 1st.

Dallas at Minnesota


Sunday, Dec. 4th

Kansas City at Atlanta

Miami at Baltimore

San Francisco at Chicago

Philadelphia at Cincinnati

Houston at Green Bay

Denver at Jacksonville

L.A. Rams at New England

Detroit at New Orleans

Buffalo at Oakland

Washington at Arizona

N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at San Diego

Carolina at Seattle


Monday, Dec. 5th

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets


Gamevet
Posted 03 December 2016 - 08:35 PM

Gamevet

THURSDAY, DEC. 01
Dallas at Minnesota 

SUNDAY, DEC. 04
Kansas City at Atlanta  
Miami at Baltimore  
San Francisco at Chicago  
Philadelphia at Cincinnati 
Houston at Green Bay  
Denver at Jacksonville 
L.A. Rams at New England  
Detroit at  New Orleans

Buffalo at Oakland  
Washington at Arizona 
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh 
Tampa Bay at San Diego  
Carolina at Seattle 

MONDAY, DEC. 05
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets


Gamevet
Posted 03 December 2016 - 08:35 PM

Gamevet

Ms. Spam
Posted 04 December 2016 - 09:22 AM

Ms. Spam

THURSDAY, DEC. 01
 Dallas at Minnesota  
 
SUNDAY, DEC. 04
Kansas City at Atlanta   
Miami at Baltimore  
San Francisco at Chicago   
Philadelphia at Cincinnati  
Houston at Green Bay   
Denver at Jacksonville  
L.A. Rams at New England   
Detroit at New Orleans   
Buffalo at Oakland   
Washington at Arizona  
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh 
Tampa Bay at San Diego   
Carolina at Seattle 
 
MONDAY, DEC. 05
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets  

Gamevet
Posted 04 December 2016 - 10:19 PM

Gamevet

11-4 so far. I don't know why I thought that SF would beat Chicago.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 05 December 2016 - 02:14 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

10-4 so far.  Thank you pick-2.  Jeez.


Ms. Spam
Posted 05 December 2016 - 05:37 PM

Ms. Spam

11-4 so far. I don't know why I thought that SF would beat Chicago.


They chose this Sunday to make San Francisco a bigger dumpster fire based off the news.

Pharoah JZA
Posted 06 December 2016 - 04:36 AM

Pharoah JZA

Week 13 Results

 

Jacen: 11-4

Krawlie: 11-4

JZA: 12-3

3&6: 11-4

Gamevet: 11-4

Ms. Spam: 13-2

 

 

Standings Thru Week 13

 

Krawlie: 126-64-2

3&6: 121-69-2

Ms. Spam: 118-71-2

JZA:117-73-2

Gamevet: 116-74-2

Jacen: 114-76-2


Ms. Spam
Posted 07 December 2016 - 09:55 AM

Ms. Spam

I had a banner week! I think we all should give high fives to JZA for being awesome.


Pharoah JZA
Posted 07 December 2016 - 10:48 AM

Pharoah JZA

No prob.

What we really need is for DK to start ****in up! Nobody can catch him!

Darth Krawlie
Posted 07 December 2016 - 11:13 AM

Darth Krawlie

Yeah, you know, you guys don't seem to understand, it doesn't matter how good your weeks are if you can't constantly beat me. Which you can't. So stop trying.

Gamevet
Posted 10 December 2016 - 08:39 PM

Gamevet

This week is the first time I checked out what the ESPN crew was picking. The best record there is 121 wins and their scores last week were all under 11 wins, with one guy going 12-3.

 

Krawlie is on fire!


