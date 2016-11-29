Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
2016 NFL Week 13 Pick'em
Posted 29 November 2016 - 02:18 PM
Posted 29 November 2016 - 08:09 PM
THURSDAY, DEC. 01
Dallas at Minnesota: Dallas
SUNDAY, DEC. 04
Kansas City at Atlanta: Atlanta
Miami at Baltimore: Baltimore
San Francisco at Chicago: Chicago
Philadelphia at Cincinnati: Philadelphia
Houston at Green Bay: Green Bay
Denver at Jacksonville: Denver
L.A. Rams at New England: New England
Detroit at New Orleans: New Orleans
Buffalo at Oakland: Oakland
Washington at Arizona: Arizona
N.Y. Giants at Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at San Diego: San Diego
Carolina at Seattle: Seattle
MONDAY, DEC. 05
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets: Jets
Posted 30 November 2016 - 11:47 AM
Posted 30 November 2016 - 10:40 PM
DALLAS!
Posted 01 December 2016 - 05:48 AM
Posted 01 December 2016 - 12:11 PM
Posted 01 December 2016 - 12:53 PM
Posted 03 December 2016 - 08:35 PM
Posted 03 December 2016 - 08:35 PM
Posted 04 December 2016 - 09:22 AM
Posted 04 December 2016 - 10:19 PM
11-4 so far. I don't know why I thought that SF would beat Chicago.
Posted 05 December 2016 - 02:14 PM
10-4 so far. Thank you pick-2. Jeez.
Posted 05 December 2016 - 05:37 PM
11-4 so far. I don't know why I thought that SF would beat Chicago.
They chose this Sunday to make San Francisco a bigger dumpster fire based off the news.
Posted 06 December 2016 - 04:36 AM
Week 13 Results
Jacen: 11-4
Krawlie: 11-4
JZA: 12-3
3&6: 11-4
Gamevet: 11-4
Ms. Spam: 13-2
Standings Thru Week 13
Krawlie: 126-64-2
3&6: 121-69-2
Ms. Spam: 118-71-2
JZA:117-73-2
Gamevet: 116-74-2
Jacen: 114-76-2
Posted 07 December 2016 - 09:55 AM
I had a banner week! I think we all should give high fives to JZA for being awesome.
Posted 07 December 2016 - 10:48 AM
What we really need is for DK to start ****in up! Nobody can catch him!
#17
Posted 07 December 2016 - 11:13 AM
Posted 10 December 2016 - 08:39 PM
This week is the first time I checked out what the ESPN crew was picking. The best record there is 121 wins and their scores last week were all under 11 wins, with one guy going 12-3.
Krawlie is on fire!