Fidel Castro is dead!

The title of this thread wasn't my opinion, I just copied and pasted from our president-elect's Twitter. One of those moments when you understand why people lapped up his crassness. Which I'm sure will fade away the next time he opens his mouth.

Anyway, Castro's dead. He's been out of direct power for awhile now, so the old question of what happens after Castro isn't so much in play, though his brother probably won't be holding onto power much longer himself.

Sadly, Obama pretty much picked the worst time to thaw relations with Cuba. Once Raul passed on, it would have been a good time for the United States to exert pressure on the new regime to open things up. But Obama wanted his legacy moment, so we tossed out a lot of our leverage already.