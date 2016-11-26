Jump to content

Fidel Castro is dead!

Started by Poe Dameron , November 26 2016 12:57 PM

Poe Dameron
Posted 26 November 2016 - 12:57 PM

Poe Dameron

The title of this thread wasn't my opinion, I just copied and pasted from our president-elect's Twitter.  One of those moments when you understand why people lapped up his crassness.  Which I'm sure will fade away the next time he opens his mouth.

 

Anyway, Castro's dead.  He's been out of direct power for awhile now, so the old question of what happens after Castro isn't so much in play, though his brother probably won't be holding onto power much longer himself.

 

Sadly, Obama pretty much picked the worst time to thaw relations with Cuba.  Once Raul passed on, it would have been a good time for the United States to exert pressure on the new regime to open things up.  But Obama wanted his legacy moment, so we tossed out a lot of our leverage already.


El Chalupacabra
Posted 26 November 2016 - 01:10 PM

El Chalupacabra

So who had him on their dead pool?


The Choc
Posted 26 November 2016 - 07:21 PM

The Choc

I honestly don't think what he said was crass. Someone dying doesn't wash away the wrong they've done. It's much more crass to do what say Jimmy Carter did and speak of fond memories of your visit with him.

 

As a non Trump supporter, but someone who finds most of the paranoia about him far overblown, I find it beyond amusing that Democrats who are so scared of what Trump may do have praised a man who did things far worse than even they would imagine Trump doing.


Jaycie
Posted 27 November 2016 - 01:10 PM

Jaycie

I think a lot of people from the Cold War era would echo his sentiment honestly but I'm not sure my grandparents would put it that way, hah. He did play a pretty big roll in some of the scarier parts of the early 60's and I'm sure many people who remember those times were not pleased we're opening up ties with Cuba again. 


Sheep Murderer
Posted 03 December 2016 - 10:36 PM

Sheep Murderer

Weirdly, when Castro died the first thing that popped in my head was "Ooo. I bet the Nightly deadpool is a happy place." 


El Chalupacabra
Posted 16 December 2016 - 11:57 PM

El Chalupacabra

The thing is, I don't think any of our dumb asses had Fidel.


