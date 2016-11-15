Trump's Curio Cabinet

Pence? Really? You think so? (not challenging, honestly curious of your thoughts on that). I suppose he's best positioned to take the reigns for that faction.. but I dunno. Feels like an awkward fit. Just doesn't seem to be a lot of overlap between Trumpism and Pence's positions. He could change them, of course, but would he feel comfortable doing that? Are the big trumpist issues the ones that Pence is really passionate about? I dunno.
As far as Romney... hahaha
Don't misunderstand me- I never thought he wasn't a serious candidate. My prior comments were just because I found the humor in it; the guy most opposed to Trump, now coming to his Golf Club, almost as if he was summoned (whether that was the reality or not).
No, I agree with you, I think it's obvious at this point that if he's not the leading contender, he's certainly in the top two or three. If he gets it though, it won't be because Trump feels the need to placate the establishment. I think Trump probably feels like, to the extent he needed to do that, he already accomplished it with Priebus and Haley. No, I think this is much different. If Trump gives it to Romney, I think it'll be because he truly thinks Romney is best suited for the job. For a man that puts such a high value on loyalty and to snub Giuliani, I think it goes well beyond a mere olive branch. Whatever was said that day behind closed doors at the Golf Club, I think we can agree that at the least (assuming this whole thing isn't a deliberate red herring), Trump was very impressed.