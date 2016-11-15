Trump's Curio Cabinet

I heard about this on the news this morning and my first reaction was to say "huh?" as Haley isn't an obvious pick for something like this.

But then I thought about it for 5 seconds and it makes perfect sense. Everyone wins with her. It's an obvious grooming operation for the RNC, who would love to run Haley, and it gets her experience in the area she needs it most. But it's also a win for Trump too, since he's able to placate the establishment and give them something they want, but without giving them a position that actually has real serious power, like secretary of state or defense. Haley also wins, since she gets what she needs with little risk- a position like this doesn't receive the same scrutiny and is sorta insulated from the rest of the administration, and it's a lot easier to distance yourself from it and appear non-partisan, depending on how the next 4 years go. The fact that she accepted tells us all we need to know in regards to whether she wants to run for president. It's just a matter of "when" now.

Speaking of Pence, I think a Pence/Haley primary would be fascinating, for many reasons, but primarily because I'd love to see who the various factions end up supporting. The danger for the establishment in a primary like this, is you might end up with a Bush/Rubio/Kasich situation. That's not a big deal if the Trump wing doesn't have their own credible candidate (in which case, they can be placated just by giving them a few positions on the platform, maybe on trade or something), but it suddenly becomes a big deal if another serious Trumpist candidate emerges.