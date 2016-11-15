Post '16 Democrat Autopsy

Some assorted, somewhat unorganized thoughts on this:



As I said earlier, where the Dems go from here is largely going to depend on who wins out among two conflicting forces. Brando, you're right that the Dems are a loose alliance of many different interests, but I would describe two main "camps" that encompass most of the party.

You have the SJW, identity politics wing (which also happens to be aligned with the establishment), and then you have the more "economic justice" wing, (or what I guess you could call the "Sanders" wing), made up of mostly progressives that focus on stuff like income inequality and globalization. The first camp has most of the media, the establishment, writers, the entertainment industry, academia (for the most part), and affluent voters in the coastal cities. The feminist camp is also pretty strongly aligned with this group. These people are, at best, indifferent to economics, and at worst, closet rightists on the issue. The second camp has more of your leftist "true believers," in a kinda Old Left sense, and has all your economic left-wingers, anti-corporate and anti-establishment folks, "fight the man" type of voters, anti-war voters and pacifists; but also has the support of some factions you wouldn't expect at first, for example, people that are big on clean energy.. so this camp also gets a large amount of the hippie vote.

Millennials are sorta split- there are probably a larger number in the second camp, since a primary focus of that camp is student loan debt.. but the millennials in the first camp tend to be the most vocal of all millennials.. i.e., they tend to be the ones that write SJW blogs, are the most vociferous in their support for BLM, put out hit pieces against people who have committed thought crimes and push for them to get fired from their jobs, are the ones advocating for safe spaces where people can hide from scary ideas and play with play-doh, and so on.

The SJW wing, and this is already confirmed by some of the articles we've seen come out from its usual suspects, would like to see the Dems basically double down on their prior strategy. To them, the election is primarily a matter of driving up the minority headcount, and the really important agenda items are the in-vogue social issue of the day. The Sanders wing would probably rather see the Dems try and re-claim the Rust Belt with an economic vision and put priority on issues like income inequality over say, race.

I've already discussed above in Poe's post, what candidates we could expect to see, depending on which "wing" wins the day at the primaries (with the big caveat, of course, that the election is 4 years away and a lot can change by then). As to which wing will win... that's an interesting question, but if I had to guess, it would be the SJW wing. I don't have any statistical reason for this, so this is more of an educated guess than anything else.. but based on my observation, it simply feels as if that wing really is where the "heart and soul" of the Democratic Party is right now. Or put another way, I think more of the "base" belongs to the SJW wing than the Sanders wing. And where the 'heart and soul' of a party is, will probably dictate who ends up with more votes. That faction of the party is clearly where the money is, where more people are, where the intellectuals of the party exist, and where your rank-and-file kinda are more sympathetic to. A more economic message resonating with the middle class simply appeals to fewer people in the Democratic Party, than say, a strong push for something like increased transgender rights, or say, a required female quota on corporate boards (something that's becoming very popular in Europe now). These issues just invoke a stronger emotional response from most Dems than something like, wages of blue-collar workers in Michigan.

So I think that's where the party is going to go. You could say the same thing about the GOP- way back in 2009, even the blind could pick up on where the "heart and soul" of the party was and where it was moving. It was pretty clear that the party was slowly marching towards a more populist tone.. away from the Bush era neo-cons, and even Reagan era trickle-down, and a more... almost.. Jacksonian message. The original Tea Party (and the principles upon which it was founded), were soon forgotten as the Tea Party ultimately grew and just fused with the larger GOP base, whose message was always less about, say, pure libertarianism, and more about just general anti-establishment feelings and backlash over identity politics/SJWs.

So even though Romney may have won the nomination in 2012... and the GOP still briefly clung on to ghosts of the past, anyone deeply involved in Republican politics could tell you that eventually a Trump-like figure was going to emerge and lead the party. Whether it happened in 2016, or 2020, or later, it was going to happen.

And to be honest, I'm not sure the Dems strategy is all that bad. The thing about it is- an election strategy of simply driving up the minority vote can win an election. Clinton may have not been the person to do it, but someone like Booker might. The Dems would've won had counties in PA and MI not flipped, sure. But they also would've won had black turnout been higher in Charlotte, Detroit, and had Hispanic turnout been higher in the I-4 corridor in FL and Miami. And given a choice between those two strategies, which strategy would you bet the Dems ultimately pursue? I know where my money's on.. at least until we see evidence to the contrary.

The fascinating thing about this election is we may be seeing a realignment, which would be particularly interesting to me since we've been stuck in this current alignment since about 1964 or so (and from a purely personal entertainment/political geeking out side.. I'm itching for some change). The prior alignment was: the GOP won the South, West, and the more conservative Midwest states, while the Dems won the West Coast, Northeast, and the Upper Midwest/Rust belt. The new alignment, if there is one... might be something like: the GOP will win the interior South, most of the West, the Midwest/Rust Belt, and rural parts of the Northeast, while the Dems win the West Coast, the East Coast (including, possibly the entire Coastal South), and the Southwest. I envision TX being the big battleground state, possibly the new FL. Already TX was just barely more Republican than OH, and was less Republican than IA (one of the big stories of this election that is flying under the radar), and the same goes for AZ, actually even more so (so as much as Chalup despises his state as some deep-red territory, the truth is, it's actually trending quickly in the other direction... Trump won it by less than 4 points... it was far less Republican than OH, IA, and a host of other states.. which would've been unthinkable 10 years ago). Another state in this same basket is a place like GA, where Clinton won Cobb County (this being a strong indicator of where I expect that state to go).

Of course, the counter-argument to all that is that this is simply an outlier election, and not so much a re-aligning one, and we can expect the old alignment to come back as soon as Trump leaves. The problem with that argument, is that first- the demographic trends producing the new alignment were already underway before Trump. I predicted something akin to the new alignment as far back as the mid 2000s, although it came about a lot sooner than I thought it would (I was thinking more along the lines of 2020 or later). Second, for this simply to be an outlier, we'd have to see a return of the party platforms back to what they were in the previous alignment, and I'm not sure that's going to happen either. I don't think the GOP will wake up tomorrow and suddenly transform back into Bush-era style politics, and likewise, I don't see the Dems becoming the party of the Rust Belt working class voters again. I could be wrong, but those are my current predictions.