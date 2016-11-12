The Greatest Global Warming Thread

Look, I work hard to understand the situation, and it's irritating to be dismissed by someone with an inferior understanding. Human knowledge is too vast to be able to manage without experts. Why do so many people dismiss expertise?

I dismiss this particular bit because it's not scientific at all. Yeah, heat is generated, but the amount of waste heat (on a global scale) is minuscule compared to the amount of energy and heat the Earth receives from the sun on a daily basis. It barely even factors into the equation of climate change.

You're claiming to be all about the science and expertise, but this claim betrays an utter lack of understanding of the science behind climate change in the first place. That would be fine, but you're then putting on airs that the scientific consensus completely agrees with you when it most certainly does not.

This, I find, to be common when science is used as a political weapon. You imply that anyone who doesn't agree with what you say is against science and dismisses experts. Yet, I make no claim to having more than a rudimentary understanding of the science behind climate change, but I can instantly tell that you only know just enough about the science to misappropriate it.

My problem is that politicians have made it so there is no middle ground. You either SUPPORT climate change as a thing and want ALL THE MONEY EVER to be thrown at it, or YOU MUST DENY IT and dismantle ALL THINGS ASSOCIATED WITH IT!

That's closer to where I am. I don't deny climate change (though I do dismiss some of the doomsday folks). But I am suspicious of the cost/benefits of many of the solutions being offered. I tend to believe that the solutions lie more in increased efficiency and technological breakthroughs than they do with draconian cuts.

I expect in 100 years we'll find that driverless cars and abolishing the traffic light will end up having a more positive effect than anything.