"Spectre of the Past"

chapter 6:
Wedge turns down a persistent saleswoman on Morishim. Janson jokes at his plight, pointing out his hand gestures actually meant something different.
They run into Lando Calrissian who tells them he’s wanting a chance to talk to bel Iblis. Pirates are hitting his ore shipments near Varn and scaring his customers. He’s also added a casino to the Deep Pockets.
Underwater mining is entertaining to his customers so he’s put in an observation gallery, too. But no one’s going to come there if they’re too afraid. He’s tried talking to Coruscant but their bureacrats are no better than the ones under the Empire.
Janson quips they are probably the same ones.
Fortunately, the New Republic is in the process of scaling political power back to system and sector levels. A strong centralized approach doesn’t work, as the Empire found out.
Tycho Celchu appears and pulls the group over to a Morish he’s been speaking with. New information about the destruction of Caamas has come up and it appears the Bothans were responsible. He should have known after Endor and Borleais.
Wedge reminds him that Borleais wasn’t really their fault. Lando hasn’t heard a thing. The Morish claims the information comes from the Old Recluse who lives in a cave. He’s supposed to know everything about what goes on in the galaxy.
Wedge wonders if this could be a Force-user that Luke hasn’t found yet. He wants to know where the cave is. They’ve got time to visit.
They land their ships on a bluff overlooking the city. Wedge, Lando, Tycho and Janson walk into the cave. The Old Recluse greets them in his language and charges them to hear the story.
He starts it until Lando realizes something and reaches for a curtain. The Morish screams and makes a grab for something. The Rogue pilots bring their weapons out and make him sit quietly.
Lando shows them a fully functioning Imperial communications center behind it. Dusty electronics have a unique smell. Looking at the monitor, Wedge starts to tell Tycho to get to his ship and call the base. There’s a Corellian Corvette coming in with an Imperial ID. Then he spots a Star Destroyer and has all of them get to their fighters.
The Peregrine is on its way, but that leaves a couple of A-Wing and X-Wing wings. The fighters will have to slow the Destroyer down.
They find that the ship is targeting the Corvette, but don’t want to take the chance it’s a trick to get a ship under the energy shield. When the topside sensor group is hit, the Corvette loses its drive and shields.
The Destroyer activates its tractor beam. Wedge orders the group to break off. They can’t do anything. Then Lando gets an idea. He wants them to dilute the Imperial jamming enough to try to communicate with the Corvette.
The there fighters pull up all transmission frequencies at full power. The static flickers, but cuts off as the Corvette is pulled into the bay. The Star Destroyer takes off.
Lando did get a message but an incredibly staticky one. They decide to get the recording to General bel Iblis.
Muunilinst is the financial core of the Empire. Its history dates far back into the days of the Old Republic. Pellaeon is there, meeting with six senior officers who confirm with him that the Moffs have already agreed.
General Kyte asks about new equipment and weapons that were supposed to help them. Pellaeon admits some of the weapns haven’t worked as well as promised; some of the equipment is tainted by treason. They are briefly interrupted by a banker named Lord Graemon whom Pellaeon asks to wait for him.
Pallaeon explains that Graemon is a thread in the web of treachery of which he speaks. It appears that Graemon is helping to funnel Imperial funds into a consortium that is building the Preybirds the Empire has been using.
This deal was made outside of proper channels and some high-ranking officials are siphoning off huge amounts for their personal gain. The deal also includes supplying pirate gangs with this equipment.
The fact that Kyte and Graemon noticed each other and that Pellaeon explains all this while looking at Kyte means that he knows.
General Ramic wants to know how a peace treaty with the New Republic will stop this. Pellaeon thinks that they will be able to track the culprits more efficiently. Some in the fleet are involved in this.
He wants them to consider all the ramifications of a proposed treaty. He adjourns for an hour.
Ramic disagrees with the very idea. He believes the New Republic will self-destruct. The Caamas issue may very well be the key. If not, something else will. He doesn’t see why the Empire has to humiliate themselves in front of the aliens.
However, he’s a loyal officer and, if the Moffs have agreed, he will obey.
Pellaeon doesn’t know if the New Republic will accept the offer, but he’s sent Colonel Vermel to the Morishim system to extend it.
He’s also convinced that pirate gangs are involved in all this business. He’s found evidence that New Republic transports are being hit, but High Command isn’t the one deciding which ones. Also, the gangs are being supplemented with sleeper cells Grand Admiral Thrawn set up.
It’s the only alternative to believing that regular troopers are being siphoned off. General Kyte is Pellaeon’s prime suspect. He might panic and lead Intelligence to the others.
Ramic warns him that every web has something nasty in the middle.
Tierce reports that Dorja’s mission was more or less successful. He had full jamming but some of Vermel’s message might have gotten through. There was some resistance from some X-Wings hanging around.
Dorja is on the way back, while the others have made their last report. They’ll be out of contact for now. Still, the possibility of a leaked message concerns Disra and he wonders if they shouldn’t speed up their timetable.
Tierce assures him that no one is going to pay attention to the incident.
Bel Iblis agrees the message is muddy, but they wouldn’t have it at all if Calrissian hadn’t tried. While this could be a simple case of a defector taking off with a ship, the general doesn’t think so.
The Empire can’t waste a Star Destroyer chasing a stolen ship. They took him alive and made sure he didn’t talk to anyone. The message is bad, but the name bel Iblis can almost be heard in it.
He goes through the message again and thinks he hears the word Vermel. He believes that’s a member of Admiral Pellaeon’s staff.
There’s something else going on here. He wants to make copies of this message and see what he can find.
--------------------------------------------------------