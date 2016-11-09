"Spectre of the Past"

chapter 2

When the Millennium Falcon’s console beeps, a dozing Han Solo wakes up and calls for Chewie to do the same.

They come out of hyperspace at Iphigin where they have a meeting. He thinks someone called Puffers set the meeting here for a reason. Chewie reminds him the name is President Gavrisom.

Luke comes over the speaker and compliments them for being on schedule.

Han explains that he and Chewie were having a difference of political opinion. Luke guesses Han has been calling Gavrisom Puffers again. The President is a Calibop which are known for talking. Leia has reminded Han again and again that the New Republic has come a long way from the Rebel Alliance. Now, the tools of their trade are negotiators and diplomats.

Luke is in an X-Wing for a change. He’s normally flying a shuttle with one of his students. When the call came in, he jumped into his starfighter with R2.

Han explains that the Diamala and the Ishori are fighting again, this time over shipping security. The Diamala don’t believe the Ishori patrol ships can protect them. The Ishori don’t want armed Diamalan ships coming into their systems.

Gavrisom called him from Wayland and asked him to come here. Luke is surprised Han would be asked to arbitrate the dispute. Han admits that the President thinks Leia is here with him. But, after all, Han is the official liaison to the Independent Shippers Association and he wants his wife to have a real vacation without being called into a diplomatic snafu. She’s supposed to be on a leave of absence.

He thinks Luke should be able to relate to the calm and cool Diamala. The Ishori like to argue. Chewie can handle them. Then all three of them get together and work out a solution.

In the docking bay, Luke can already sense trouble. He tells R2 to stay with the ship and keep an eye on things. Han and Chewie are waiting for him. Luke approaches the group of Diamala and introduces himself. He’s greeted but told he is not welcomed.

They do not wish him to be part of these negotiations or to discuss any of this with him. They would prefer he leave altogether, but Han insists his friend be allowed to stay and advise him.

Luke asks Han if he knows what this is about. Han actually does but tells him to forget it. Luke gets the feeling something is being left unsaid. Their new strategy is that Han and Chewie will handle the talks. Luke can probably help them come up with a solution.

Luke thinks that he should at least be nearby in case this is a ruse to keep them separated.

However, the Iphigini find out that Luke has been cut out of the negotiations so they arrange for a monitor line between his room and conference center. It takes a couple of hours for him to figure out they’re going nowhere.

Han realizes it about the same time. He thinks they’re crazy. Luke suggests the New Republic offer to run security for the Diamalan ships while they’re in the system. Han reminds him they don’t have a lot of ships to spare and he doesn’t think the Diamala will trust anyone else with their security anyway. He is particularly certain they won’t trust the New Republic.

Luke again gets the feeling Han is keeping something from him. He thinks it’s not too late to call Wayland and get Leia over here. Han insists they can handle this themselves.

Luke’s console pings and he answers it. A young Iphigini appears and explains that they’ve received a notice that a Sarkan freighter is on its way here under a Customs alert. This means there is dangerous and illegal cargo aboard.

There are ships on an intercept course, but it was thought Luke and Han, as New Republic representatives, might want to observe the procedure.

Luke senses a change in Han’s emotion. He starts to turn the young officer down, but Han asks if they’re sure it’s a Sarkan. The description matches one. Han decides to let them proceed. He and Luke may be up later.

After the transmission ends, Han brushes it off. Luke asks if he knows who the smuggler is. Han says it’s not a smuggler. He shows Luke a ground station list with orbit data for the Golan Defense Platform. The ship will be coming in and they just have to sit and wait for it.

He tells Luke they are pirates. The officer didn’t realize this is an old trick. An alert is called in on a ship coming in sunside, then the ship pulls around nightside and hit a target.

He doesn’t think the Iphigini need to know about it. In fact, Luke should be able to handle it himself. Luke would rather not and suggests they let the authorities know. Han believes the pirates may have a spotter out there to look for an official response. In the end, Luke agrees.

R2 tells Luke that he doesn’t like this. Luke understands but has the droid keep an eye out. All of this strange behavior is nagging at him. It adds to the restlessness that’s been growing over the last few weeks. Leia thinks that the Force is pushing him to do something or not do something.

Though Han had expected two or three ships, no less than eight show up. They are closing on a pair of New Republic transports. Luke has a number of options available, but he stops when he sees the images of Palpatine and Exar Kun in front of him, laughing.

He realizes that there’s something he’s not supposed to do. He lets Han take lead on this one. Their first goal is to take out the ion cannon. Han gets it but one of the transports gets hit. Luke can’t escape the strange feeling he’s getting from a large ship out there.

The two of them succeed in chasing the pirates off. Han notes that they were pirates, but there was no insignia on the ships. They could be privateers hired by the Empire to attack transports.

Luke explains he gets the feeling there is a group of clones aboard the largest ship. He felt the same way when they were chasing Thrawn’s warriors. They’d thought all the clones were gone. Han suggests they turn this over to NRI, even though they’ve had no more luck pinning down the gangs than Han’s Independent Shippers.

Luke wonders if Talon Karrde could help them. He isn’t excited about mentioning it. Han knows it’s because of Mara. He offers to go to Karrde instead. Perhaps this incident will help the negotiations.

Luke asks why the Diamala don’t like him. Han admits that they are concerned that a Jedi who uses power as much as Luke does could turn to the Dark Side. It’s happened before. Han believes Luke when he says he has it under control.

Luke knows that what he’s done has been necessary to save countless lives. Yet, Obi-Wan Kenobi could have swept Vader and the stormtroopers away on the Death Star rather than sacrifice himself.

Yoda chose to live in hiding when he could have defeated the Emperor himself.

And, Callista, who had left because she was intimidated by his power.

He thinks about the image of Palpatine and Exar Kun and knows he will have to meditate on this some more.

Does Luke still not understand why Ben and Yoda went into hiding? Why does he continually make their actions more complicated than they were? Neither Ben nor Yoda were in any position to be able to defeat Vader or the Emperor. Vader would have killed Kenobi. He sacrificed himself to be of help to Luke. Yoda had already tried and failed to kill Palpatine. They didn’t go hide so no one would rally around them. They didn’t go hide because they were afraid they’d fall to the Dark Side. They hid because they were waiting for Luke and Leia to grow up. Simple as that.

And Callista wasn’t afraid of Luke’s power. She just didn’t think Luke would want a wife who couldn’t use the Force and she couldn’t stand not having it when he did.

So Leia is on a leave of absence and someone, this Gavrisom person, is acting in her place then?