"Showdown at Centerpoint": Book 3 of The Corellian Trilogy

chapter 15: Showdown at Centerpoint:

Many had tried to talk Leia out of manning the Falcon’s gun turret, but she is tired of having potshots taken at her. The ship, accompanied by Lady Luck, Jade’s Fire and Luke’s X-Wing join the Bakuran fleet.

Anakin asks the technician, Antone, how far they’ve gotten. After being assured that Anakin knows what he’s doing, Antone admits they’ve gotten nowhere. They can’t make any of these controls work. Anakin knows he can and pushes a few buttons, releasing the joystick. Antone realizes the machine must have imprinted itself on Anakin when he activated it. He’s the only one who can use the controls.

Jacen says there has to be a way to get others to make it work, too. Antone doesn’t think they have time. For right now, Anakin is the only one who can make this work and even he doesn’t know what it does. C-3PO admits that’s a good summary of the situation.

Gaeriel watches Ossilege pace as the fighters are launched. She knows it can’t be easy to send people out who may die based on his orders. He confesses it’s true. At least they know what to do because they have orders. No one tells him what to do so he has to figure out the right course of action himself.

He asks her if she thinks the plan will work.

In the meantime, Tendra really hopes she goes nowhere, despite weeks of being cooped up in the Gentleman Caller. Right now, she’s floating, powered down between the two Bakuran ships stationed at Centerpoint and the Sacorrian fleet. Both are likely monitoring her, but won’t fire while she’s doing nothing. They have probably guessed that she’s a civilian non-combatant caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Lando notices the ship sitting square in the middle of the two sides. He signals the Intruder that he’s going in after it.

It’s hard to label the controls when they change constantly. The twins are already asleep, but Anakin keeps going. Eventually, he will have to rest, too. Dracmus runs in with good news. Mara’s idea of the bribe worked. Only the Sacorrian Selonians are not turning the repulsor over to them. They’ve actually pushed that back further. However, they are willing to sell the instruction manual.

Antone looks at the datapad and determines between this and what Anakin has taught them, they should be able to make this work. Unfortunately, Anakin has fallen asleep at the console.

The Lady Luck docks with Gentleman Caller and Lando steps into the airlock. He says he can’t pass up the chance to rescue a damsel in distress.

The Intruder leads the small group of ships toward the Triad fleet slowly. They don’t know if Calrissian’s figures are correct, but they seem to be. Ossilege orders operations commenced in 35 minutes. An hour after that will the job of his source.

Leia jumps into the Falcon’s gun turret. Luke waits in his X-Wing. Mara mourns the absence of her pilot and navigator who are probably dead. Lando tells Tendra he’s not sure he did her a favor. She tells him, whatever happens, she doesn’t want to die alone.

After Gaeriel and Kalenda strap themselves in on the deck, Ossilege points out there won’t be much relaxation time soon. They come out at the fleet and begin firing. The Intruder takes on an ex-Imperial Destroyer.

Luke flies through the battle scene, telling Lando he’s tracking a slow-moving Destroyer at the end. The plan was to get the Triad fleet to chase them, but that’s rather difficult to do with so many ships.

Antone goes down the checklist and asks Anakin if he’s ready. Anakin isn’t because something doesn’t feel right. They explain he does everything by intuition, not by the manual. Even Antone should know by now that Anakin doesn’t know how it works.

Anakin yells that he does and Jaina asks if he truly does or is just showing off. Anakin storms off in a fit.PO admits Anakin is often cranky when he first wakes up. Antone reminds them all that 12 million people are about to be killed in an hour when the starbuster is fired, including some of Antone’s relatives. This cannot be delayed because Anakin is cranky.

Jacen is sent to convince Anakin to come back and everyone is cautioned to be nice to him. Jaina agrees…but only for the hour.

The Falcon and Jade’s Fire work together against a group of Uglies. They have twenty minutes before this is all over.

Ossilege is told that four large ships are coordinating an attack. He was wondering when this would happen. The lasers hitting the Intruder really aren’t doing any harm. He gets a close enough look to realize that windows are painted on. These are robot ramships trying to get in close enough to hit the Intruder.

One hits its accelerator and crashes just forward of the bridge.

They are relieved when Anakin comes back, but he refuses to start the initiator. Antone tries to remind him of the lives at risk. He understands that but he says it’s too heavy. Jacen realizes he means the gravity. They are working from a Selonian instruction manual. Gravity is different on Drall. Antone quickly works to recalibrate.

The first three ramships crash into the Intruder. The fourth one misses, but it doesn’t matter as the ship is dead. The bridge crew is, too. Ossilege pulls himself up and looks around. Kalenda is up, but Gaeriel is down. She cannot feel her legs though she knows they are bleeding. He signals an abandon ship.

Ossilege orders Kalenda to get out of here. He has a severe injury to his gut and Gaeriel cannot walk. Neither of them could make it to an escape pod and they would not survive even if they did. Kalenda salutes him and leaves.

Gaeriel tells him they have to destroy the ship. He agrees, but they must give Kalenda and the others time to escape. He also wants to wait for his unnamed source: Admiral Ackbar.

The hour up, Luke and Lando prepare to get out of here. Lando explains to Tendra that Ossilege has been getting coded hyperwave messages from Admiral Ackbar ever since the jamming ceased. He’s put together a fleet of 25 modern ships with modern weaponry. They are due to jump out on top of this area right about now.

It’s time for them to get out of the way.

Ossilege sits next to Gaeriel. They watch the New Republic ships coming out of hyperspace. They know the time is now. Gaeriel hopes the galaxy compensates her young daughter for her sad childhood years by giving her a happy life. Ossilege cannot move his arm to push the button, so she reaches out and hits it as three Triad ships draw near.

Tendra is upset to see the Intruder explode. Lando explains it’s not over yet. But it will be for a lot of people very soon.

Jaina yells that they have to do it now, but Antone has five minutes of recalibration to do. They suggest Anakin use the Force to reach out and adjust it now. Anakin closes his eyes and makes the change, then he grabs the joystick and pulls it down. Lightning bursts from the chamber.

Everyone sees the lightning converge on Centerpoint’s South Pole just as the starburst erupts. The hole in hyperspace doesn’t get very far as the light brightens all the Corellian worlds and then fades.

Lando tells Tendra that it’s over now.

