Nintendo Switch: Home Console/Handheld Hybrid (Updated)

Guys... I think they nailed this.

I'll cop to being an old Nintendo fanboy, but I've let my membership lapse by not buying a Wii U. Seeing this though, I can't think of anything bad to say. I'll have to get my hands on those controllers, and one can only guess about the battery life, but from what we can see, this is rather remarkable. I had my doubts about the home console/handheld hybrid, but, aside from a larger than a handheld is used to, I'm not really seeing all that many compromises. The games look good. From what I'm gathering, it can handle anything current-generation. So porting will be pretty easy until Sony and Microsoft do a full next-gen update.

Everything around it seems well-executed. The aesthetics are very modern and slick. I think it's one of the best-looking consoles Nintendo's made. It looks as though they're incorporating several different ways to play, including insta-multiplayer by sharing the two side of the controller (brilliant if it's comfortable) and an old-school legacy controller. The branding seems perfect. Switch is a great name for the console, says exactly what the core idea is. No one is going to be embarrassed to own this thing.

I can totally see kids bringing this to school and playing with their friends during lunch. Games like Pokemon, Spatoon, Mario Kart, Smash Bros., etc. with console quality graphics in group settings? It could potentially become a phenomenon. Yeah, Sony's already tried going high-end for handheld, but Nintendo still has solid credibility in the handheld market and know how to sell games for them like no one else.

There can be flaws that we're not seeing in a 3 minute video and I could look silly for saying this by next Christmas. But this doesn't feel like a gimmick like the Wii remote. This seems like a solid designing and marketing choice that fell into their lap by technology finally being ready for the leap (including the triumphant return of cartridges). I really think that Nintendo combining home consoles and handhelds into a single market is absolutely the right idea that can be Wii-level huge if they release two or three killer apps in the next year. They just need to develop the games to sell it.

At this point in my life, I'm a causal gamer AT BEST. And I think that's still the most lucrative market that the phones and tablets are quickly gobbling up. This thing seems made for us and could beat back the encroachment.

I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Sony and Microsoft outright emulating Nintendo on and adding portable capabilities and returning cartridges two years from now.