Nintendo Switch: Home Console/Handheld Hybrid (Updated)

Started by Poe Dameron , October 20 2016 06:25 PM

#1
Poe Dameron
Posted 20 October 2016 - 06:25 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,123 posts

Guys... I think they nailed this.

 

 

I'll cop to being an old Nintendo fanboy, but I've let my membership lapse by not buying a Wii U.  Seeing this though, I can't think of anything bad to say.  I'll have to get my hands on those controllers, and one can only guess about the battery life, but from what we can see, this is rather remarkable.  I had my doubts about the home console/handheld hybrid, but, aside from a larger than a handheld is used to, I'm not really seeing all that many compromises.  The games look good.  From what I'm gathering, it can handle anything current-generation.  So porting will be pretty easy until Sony and Microsoft do a full next-gen update.

 

Everything around it seems well-executed.  The aesthetics are very modern and slick.  I think it's one of the best-looking consoles Nintendo's made.  It looks as though they're incorporating several different ways to play, including insta-multiplayer by sharing the two side of the controller (brilliant if it's comfortable) and an old-school legacy controller.  The branding seems perfect.  Switch is a great name for the console, says exactly what the core idea is.  No one is going to be embarrassed to own this thing.

 

I can totally see kids bringing this to school and playing with their friends during lunch.  Games like Pokemon, Spatoon, Mario Kart, Smash Bros., etc. with console quality graphics in group settings?  It could potentially become a phenomenon.  Yeah, Sony's already tried going high-end for handheld, but Nintendo still has solid credibility in the handheld market and know how to sell games for them like no one else.

 

There can be flaws that we're not seeing in a 3 minute video and I could look silly for saying this by next Christmas.  But this doesn't feel like a gimmick like the Wii remote.  This seems like a solid designing and marketing choice that fell into their lap by technology finally being ready for the leap (including the triumphant return of cartridges).  I really think that Nintendo combining home consoles and handhelds into a single market is absolutely the right idea that can be Wii-level huge if they release two or three killer apps in the next year.  They just need to develop the games to sell it.

 

At this point in my life, I'm a causal gamer AT BEST.  And I think that's still the most lucrative market that the phones and tablets are quickly gobbling up.  This thing seems made for us and could beat back the encroachment.

 

I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Sony and Microsoft outright emulating Nintendo on and adding portable capabilities and returning cartridges two years from now.


#2
Cashmere
Posted 20 October 2016 - 07:18 PM

Cashmere

    puppy mama

  • Reading Winner Rd 1
  • 7,139 posts
Looks pretty cool. I already have a Wii U and 3DS, so I can't imagine why I'd need it though. As far as group gaming, we really only play Mario Kart and Smash Bros. I'm not much of a solo gamer, but I get my fix on 3DS. I wish they'd bring back Mario Party though. The most recent installment was clearly designed solely to sell Amibos and not for actually playing it.

#3
Driver
Posted 21 October 2016 - 12:01 AM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,896 posts
If it works as advertised, that seamlessly, that small of a unit hitting the resolution on a big screen, this is a super game-changer for sure.

#4
El Chalupacabra
Posted 21 October 2016 - 12:40 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 7,079 posts

I think the technology of the device is pretty awesome.  However, here are a few thoughts:

 

Seems like something they tried, and failed, to do with Wii U/

 

 It drives home the fact Nintendo still wants to force players to buy their portable platforms.  Why spend all this money on R&D  when they can go subscription based, and produce games that can play off of any smart phone or tablet?  

 

 Also just makes the NES Classic look that much lamer ( at first I thought it was pretty sweet, but more and more I thought about it, not so much), because it proves they have the technology to have made it better, like have ability to come with or download additional games, including SNES, N64, maybe even gamecube or wii etc, etc. 

 

It just seems to me like it is almost a constant in life that almost ANYTHING that is a hybrid is basically a compromise: it does everything adequately, yet doesn't excel in anything.  There is always something that just falls short and it ends of just not pleasing anyone fully.  

 

It comes off as a little gimmicky.  I can't imagine me ever owning one.  Then again, that probably means it will sell like a MFer!


#5
Poe Dameron
Posted 21 October 2016 - 07:57 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,123 posts
It comes off as a little gimmicky.

 

I disagree.  This did not feel like a gimmick at all.  It felt like a solid utilitarian value-added function.  It's simple and useful.  The Wii Remote was certainly a gimmick.  The Wii U Gamepad was certainly a gimmick.  The 3DS was certainly a gimmick, as was the dual screen and touch screen (though obviously that gimmick proved to be gold).

 

If anything, I thought it was remarkable how focused and uncluttered a concept it really was.  There's doesn't appear to be a touchscreen for one thing.  The central Wii U concept and the DS's bread and butter appears to have been intentionally abandoned for simplicity's sake and there are no delusions that this will function as a tablet.  If you never took the Switch out of its television dock, it seems like you'll have a gaming experience little different than you'd find on a PS4.  All of the bells and whistles seem to be there to simplify the gaming experience.  The "Joy-Con" controllers look brilliantly designed to be pick up in all their multi-functionality (and you have the Pro Controller if that's not good enough).

 

Unlike with motion controls or the touchpad, developers won't need to accommodate some extraneous functionality they probably don't want to deal with in order to justify games on this system.  If you know how to make a PS4 game, then you basically know how to make a Nintendo Switch game.

 

This is why I'm suggesting it could become an industry standard.  At its heart, it's a very simple idea like memory backup, analog functionality, controller feedback, or online multiplayer.  This could well be something that gamers never knew they always wanted.  If the home console market could be merged with the handheld/cell/tablet markets, that would be a HUGE shot in the arm for the industry and a way to gain back control of marketshare that tablets and smartphones are occupying.

 

 

 

It just seems to me like it is almost a constant in life that almost ANYTHING that is a hybrid is basically a compromise

 

Again, I'm just going by the video, but that's why I was surprised by this.  I thought the same thing when I heard the idea.  But seeing the proof of concept video, I'm thinking that Nintendo has done a very good job of eliminating the compromises that you'd expect.  I'm sure there are some hardware compromises in order to fit it into the small device, but we've reached a point of diminishing returns on graphical improvements anyway.  Graphical design is much more important than graphical power these days.  The important thing is that it looks like a very solid home console experience and it looks like a well-designed handheld system.  Both look like they're completely "pick up and play".

 

It still has to prove itself.  Will it really perform at near PS4 levels?  Will it have a battery life beyond 15 minutes?  Will Nintendo jack it up by not having enough games for it or messing up some basic gaming functionality (online multiplayer)?  Will the 3rd parties support it?  We need to see.

 

But if they pull this off, then Nintendo's got a massive winner on their hands.


#6
El Chalupacabra
Posted 21 October 2016 - 08:38 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 7,079 posts

When I say it seems gimmicky, I mean it seems that way to me, as I was explaining why I wouldn't be buying one. I'm like you, a casual gamer, if that.  It's a thing I might do for 10 minutes or so, once a month, if that, and even then, it's old games.   At the same time, I think it is pretty cool technology.   And as to it being a big seller,  it probably will  be. I didn't mean it will be gimmicky to everyone. 

 

As far as hybrids are concerned, we'll see how it compares when competitors come out, or even existing consoles.  Nintendo's graphics have lagged the competition for the last decade or so. We'll see if people prefer portability over graphic quality, and I have the feeling that this new offering by Nintendo will still lag existing Xbox and Playstation dedicated consoles, and we will see how it fares if/when the competition offer their versions of Switch. Or, maybe we have reached a level where graphics are good enough. In that case, what happens when (not if!) game manufacturers offer their games for smart phones, and third party companies offer controllers that snap onto the smart phones?  That's all I am saying.


#7
Poe Dameron
Posted 21 October 2016 - 10:24 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,123 posts

Or, maybe we have reached a level where graphics are good enough. In that case, what happens when (not if!) game manufacturers offer their games for smart phones, and third party companies offer controllers that snap onto the smart phones?  That's all I am saying.

 

We're getting there pretty quick (though I have my doubts about snap-on controllers).  Even Nintendo is beginning to release Apps for smartphones and tablets, so even the king of console exclusivity is bowing to the future.  Casual gaming is pretty heavily done on phones already.  That's a lot of what I like about this.  It cuts directly into that market.  As I said, I can easily seeing high school kids sitting around in a circle playing a game of Smash Bros., Pokemon, Mario Party, or Mario Kart every afternoon during lunch.

 

It's an attempt to become the high-end part of that very market.  And, of course, the Nintendo IPs remain very potent when it comes to mobile gaming (see Pokemon Go).


#8
Fozzie
Posted 22 October 2016 - 07:09 AM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,246 posts
If it works as well as presented, it will likely be a game changer. If it is limited by a short battery life or for some reason not all games are compatible with the portable features (not sure why this would happen, but we don't really have details) then it is just a gimmick and Nintendo suffers greatly.

#9
Poe Dameron
Posted 23 October 2016 - 06:58 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,123 posts

Pretty much what I've been thinking about this as explained by a off-brand muppet.

 

 

And cuteness:

 

CvOLVNCWgAEh-zr.jpg


#10
Odine
Posted 23 October 2016 - 02:06 PM

Odine

    Member

  • Supporters
  • 1,318 posts

I find it more interesting the dude is playing Skyrim on a Nintendo. 


#11
Poe Dameron
Posted 12 January 2017 - 09:36 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,123 posts

Okay, with 2 months to go until launch, Nintendo's finally given us some real details beyond a proof-of-concept trailer.

 

 


#12
Poe Dameron
Posted Yesterday, 12:27 AM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,123 posts

Thoughts on the reveals:

 

Positives:

  • March 3 launch. Speculation centered around March 17.  So we're like 7 weeks away from launch already, which is rather nuts.
  • Legend of Zelda looks amazing.  We already knew, but the trailer again adds excitement.
  • Splatoon 2.  Nintendo's newest IP is already getting a full sequel.
  • No region lock.  Feel free to import any game you want.
  • Super Mario Odyssey looks solid.
  • 1-2, Switch looks like it could be an awesome party game.  Yay for bringing back Wild Gunman!  Though I did think Red Dead Redemption for just a moment there.
  • Arms also looks like fun.
  • I liked the little wrist attachments that go with the Joy-Cons.  Clever way to upsize the controllers a bit for instant multiplayer.  Good idea to have the multicolored SKU as well.
  • Xenoblade 2 is near the top of my list.
  • No More Heroes 3 (or whatever it's called).  Gotta love a series that's all about a guy who buys a lightsaber online and decides to become an assassin to buy wrestling videos.  Though the Suda 51 segment should probably be in the negatives since it was awful.

Negatives:

  • $299 price tag.  $50 more than I thought it would be.  Not a deal-breaker, but disappointing that they couldn't hit that mainstream price.  The accessories are also pretty expensive ($70 for pro controller).
  • The 3rd Party section was a bit disappointing even with Nintendo mainly plugging their own products.
  • No pack in game.  Not too surprising since you don't need an entry level game like Wii Sports, but still disappointing.
  • Didn't see anything about Virtual Console.
  • I'm reading that online play is going to be subscription based, which means I won't be playing online (not too much of a loss to be honest).
  • Battery life seems to vary, but the most intensive games might be under 3 hours.  Could be a significant problem.
  • Smash Bros. and Mario Kart are supposed to have upgraded ports from Wii U, which no one bought, but neither got dates, and I didn't even see a Smash Bros. mention.

Not sure:

  • 1-2, Switch and Arms felt almost like throwbacks to Wii games.  I personally liked Wii, but I'm a bit surprised they're going back there again.  Guess they're still going after casuals.
  • Super Mario Odyssey is being described as more of a sandbox game like Mario 64 and Mario Sunshine.  I know a lot of people were pulling for that after the last few 3D games on Wii U and 3DS, but I personally would have preferred if they just went back a tad to where they were with Mario Galaxy.  I thought that was a great compromise that created great platform mechanics and let you run around and explore a bit.
  • Project: Octopath Travler wins the award for most random game title.  I kinda like the art style for a JRPG though.


