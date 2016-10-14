Ain't nobody got time to save yo life

Seriously people. If 911 gets called in a life or death situation it is most likely dialed after the body is on the ground. I am not saying that you will need a gun every day of your life. I am not even saying you will need a gun any day of your life. But the day you need it 911 won't help even if the dispatcher does feel like talking at the time.

Our small town newspaper can actually print every police call in the Friday edition. There is almost never an emergency. There is a prescription pill problem around here though, so every couple weeks an old lady will call in because some junkies broke in at night and tried to steal her pills without waking her up. 3 separate occasions the old ladies have woken up and held their trusty bedside firearm on the intruders until police arrived. How many times do you think the perpetrators would have still been there when the police arrived had the old lady not been armed? How many times would the old lady have been strangled by some lowlife breezing his way through life on hillbilly heroine when she was trying to dial the phone?