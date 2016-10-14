Ain't nobody got time to save yo life

http://www.cnn.com/2...trnd/index.html
Get a gun. Protect yourself. Nobody else gives a ****.
So one bad apple gets punished for committing heinous crimes as a 911 operator, and now nobody gives a ****? What about all the other operators doing their jobs properly? Or the police, firefighters and paramedics dealing with the calls in person? Or the doctors, lawyers etc who work hard to help people in the aftermath for very little reward?
Really?
If it's serious enough to dial 911, you may not have time to have a "backup" plan of calling them. I don't really know what it's like over there, but over here, if a situation has the potential to get out of hand, it's better to call the police and have them on hand in case the SHTF than to whip out a weapon and let the police sort out the aftermath. It's better for all involved, especially as our police are trained to handle these situations.
I guess what I'm trying to get across is, it's OK to call for help, you don't need to handle everything yourself, especially when it comes to public safety and the protection of life and property.
I've called 911 exactly once in my life, and it was for a guy who was having a seizure on the sidewalk. I fail to see how getting a gun and protecting myself would have helped in that situation.
Seriously people. If 911 gets called in a life or death situation it is most likely dialed after the body is on the ground. I am not saying that you will need a gun every day of your life. I am not even saying you will need a gun any day of your life. But the day you need it 911 won't help even if the dispatcher does feel like talking at the time.
Our small town newspaper can actually print every police call in the Friday edition. There is almost never an emergency. There is a prescription pill problem around here though, so every couple weeks an old lady will call in because some junkies broke in at night and tried to steal her pills without waking her up. 3 separate occasions the old ladies have woken up and held their trusty bedside firearm on the intruders until police arrived. How many times do you think the perpetrators would have still been there when the police arrived had the old lady not been armed? How many times would the old lady have been strangled by some lowlife breezing his way through life on hillbilly heroine when she was trying to dial the phone?
Seriously people. If 911 gets called in a life or death situation it is most likely dialed after the body is on the ground.
Really? Doesn't 911 get called because somebody heard gunshots? Isn't that why the guy in the story above was trying to call?
I ain't backin up ****. Find your own stats if you don't buy common sense.
Shoot him so its all over.
You do realize that nothing about this backs up your thesis statement, because while these little old ladies had guns, they kept them as a last resort while they dialed 911? They didn't go all Grandma Vigilante on the intruder's ass.
Which, by the way, is perfectly legal in my state. You can do whatever the hell you need to to defend your home from an intruder up to and including lethal force as long as said intruder is inside your home. And yet, I can't think of a single instance where someone did actually shoot an intruder, lethally or otherwise. I may be able to find a small handful of instances if I really put my deductive skills to work, but it would be a very, very, very small percentage of home invasion cases. And it's not for lack of guns. Opening day of gun season is an unofficial holiday around here. Small businesses shut down, and kids get a free pass from school.
Pretty sure this isn't an official debate rule
So since the old ladies didn't shoot anybody they didn't actually need a weapon? You don't think the results may have been different if she wasn't pointing a gun in the intruder's face while giving her instructions? A weapon can have an impact without being discharged.
I know what I said. Makes one of us.