Ain't nobody got time to save yo life

Started by Marc DuQuesne , October 13 2016 08:20 PM

Marc DuQuesne
Posted 13 October 2016 - 08:20 PM

Marc DuQuesne

http://www.cnn.com/2...trnd/index.html

 

Get a gun. Protect yourself. Nobody else gives a ****.


Kyrian
Posted 17 October 2016 - 12:51 AM

Kyrian

So one bad apple gets punished for committing heinous crimes as a 911 operator, and now nobody gives a ****? What about all the other operators doing their jobs properly? Or the police, firefighters and paramedics dealing with the calls in person? Or the doctors, lawyers etc who work hard to help people in the aftermath for very little reward?

 

Really?


Marc DuQuesne
Posted 17 October 2016 - 07:01 AM

Marc DuQuesne

I am obviously generalizing.

I realize there are a lot of good 911 operators out there. I know the dispatch supervisor for my area. I can see her house from mine. In an emergency 911 would be her second call.

Emergency personnel are not like surgeons. You can't check references and get a second opinion, you get whoever answers the phone or gets dispatched. Therefore it is best to use them as the backup plan.

Kyrian
Posted 17 October 2016 - 08:39 AM

Kyrian

If it's serious enough to dial 911, you may not have time to have a "backup" plan of calling them. I don't really know what it's like over there, but over here, if a situation has the potential to get out of hand, it's better to call the police and have them on hand in case the SHTF than to whip out a weapon and let the police sort out the aftermath. It's better for all involved, especially as our police are trained to handle these situations.

 

I guess what I'm trying to get across is, it's OK to call for help, you don't need to handle everything yourself, especially when it comes to public safety and the protection of life and property.


Iceheart
Posted 18 October 2016 - 12:22 PM

Iceheart

I've called 911 exactly once in my life, and it was for a guy who was having a seizure on the sidewalk. I fail to see how getting a gun and protecting myself would have helped in that situation.


Driver
Posted 18 October 2016 - 12:30 PM

Driver

Was he not white? He could have totally come for you. You should have just shot him to be safe.
Marc DuQuesne
Posted 18 October 2016 - 04:26 PM

Marc DuQuesne

Seriously people. If 911 gets called in a life or death situation it is most likely dialed after the body is on the ground. I am not saying that you will need a gun every day of your life. I am not even saying you will need a gun any day of your life. But the day you need it 911 won't help even if the dispatcher does feel like talking at the time.

 

Our small town newspaper can actually print every police call in the Friday edition. There is almost never an emergency. There is a prescription pill problem around here though, so every couple weeks an old lady will call in because some junkies broke in at night and tried to steal her pills without waking her up. 3 separate occasions the old ladies have woken up and held their trusty bedside firearm on the intruders until police arrived. How many times do you think the perpetrators would have still been there when the police arrived had the old lady not been armed? How many times would the old lady have been strangled by some lowlife breezing his way through life on hillbilly heroine when she was trying to dial the phone?


Driver
Posted 18 October 2016 - 04:59 PM

Driver

Seriously people. If 911 gets called in a life or death situation it is most likely dialed after the body is on the ground.


Back up this statement with data, because I feel like it is grossly inaccurate.
Marc DuQuesne
Posted 18 October 2016 - 05:08 PM

Marc DuQuesne

Really? Doesn't 911 get called because somebody heard gunshots? Isn't that why the guy in the story above was trying to call?

 

I ain't backin up ****. Find your own stats if you don't buy common sense.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 18 October 2016 - 05:22 PM

Darth Krawlie

Better get a gun so I'm ready for my dads next heart attack
Fozzie
Posted 18 October 2016 - 05:29 PM

Fozzie

Shoot him so its all over.
El Chalupacabra
Posted 18 October 2016 - 06:42 PM

El Chalupacabra

Darth Krawlie
Posted 18 October 2016 - 06:51 PM

Darth Krawlie

Shoot him so its all over.


Genuinely tempting

Driver
Posted 18 October 2016 - 08:58 PM

Driver

Really? Doesn't 911 get called because somebody heard gunshots? Isn't that why the guy in the story above was trying to call?
 
I ain't backin up ****. Find your own stats if you don't buy common sense.


HAHAHAHAHAHA

BELIEVE MY CONSPIRACY THEORY WITHOUT ANY PROOF!

If you want people to listen to your absurd claims, maybe facts will help. It's not my job to help you.

BUT SINCE YOU ASKED SO NICELY

From what data I see via a basic google search, if you exclude idiots and crazies using 911 for absurd reasons (which is sadly most calls), many people call because of EMERGENCIES in progress-- as in their husband is beating them, somebody is breaking in, they've been in a car accident, or they've spotted a fire, or grandpa is having a heart attack.

Gun related calls, or reporting crimes/bodies is in there, but not as high of a percentage as the other things that are emergencies. As in, what 911 was designed for. There's no national statistics, just a lot of city ones.

But my point remains-- you can continue posting ridiculous **** if you like-- but if you ever want people to take you seriously, facts backed up by data (which do not include that one time in your remote neck of the woods) help people want to listen and consider what you might be saying.

Or hey, stick to the crazy, it's still fun for the rest of us.
Ms. Spam
Posted 18 October 2016 - 09:59 PM

Ms. Spam

I thought this was about the 911 operator that hung up on people 20 seconds into the phone call to avoid actually working.
 
As a former fast food manager I have called the cops a bunch of times. Twice for robbery by gun, three times for drunk and disorderly behavior and a few times because a customer requested it because their car was broken into and once because some jerk was beating up on his wife. The cops have shown up in a timely manner each time and no gun was required. Like seriously - except for the robbery dude. And even then me having a gun would have have solved anything. 

Iceheart
Posted 19 October 2016 - 08:00 AM

Iceheart

Our small town newspaper can actually print every police call in the Friday edition. There is almost never an emergency. There is a prescription pill problem around here though, so every couple weeks an old lady will call in because some junkies broke in at night and tried to steal her pills without waking her up. 3 separate occasions the old ladies have woken up and held their trusty bedside firearm on the intruders until police arrived. How many times do you think the perpetrators would have still been there when the police arrived had the old lady not been armed? How many times would the old lady have been strangled by some lowlife breezing his way through life on hillbilly heroine when she was trying to dial the phone?

 

You do realize that nothing about this backs up your thesis statement, because while these little old ladies had guns, they kept them as a last resort while they dialed 911? They didn't go all Grandma Vigilante on the intruder's ass.

 

Which, by the way, is perfectly legal in my state. You can do whatever the hell you need to to defend your home from an intruder up to and including lethal force as long as said intruder is inside your home. And yet, I can't think of a single instance where someone did actually shoot an intruder, lethally or otherwise. I may be able to find a small handful of instances if I really put my deductive skills to work, but it would be a very, very, very small percentage of home invasion cases. And it's not for lack of guns. Opening day of gun season is an unofficial holiday around here. Small businesses shut down, and kids get a free pass from school.


monkeygirl
Posted 19 October 2016 - 09:20 AM

monkeygirl

Really? Doesn't 911 get called because somebody heard gunshots? Isn't that why the guy in the story above was trying to call?

 

I ain't backin up ****. Find your own stats if you don't buy common sense.

Pretty sure this isn't an official debate rule


Marc DuQuesne
Posted 19 October 2016 - 10:05 AM

Marc DuQuesne

Pretty sure this isn't an official debate.


Our small town newspaper can actually print every police call in the Friday edition. There is almost never an emergency. There is a prescription pill problem around here though, so every couple weeks an old lady will call in because some junkies broke in at night and tried to steal her pills without waking her up. 3 separate occasions the old ladies have woken up and held their trusty bedside firearm on the intruders until police arrived. How many times do you think the perpetrators would have still been there when the police arrived had the old lady not been armed? How many times would the old lady have been strangled by some lowlife breezing his way through life on hillbilly heroine when she was trying to dial the phone?

 
You do realize that nothing about this backs up your thesis statement, because while these little old ladies had guns, they kept them as a last resort while they dialed 911? They didn't go all Grandma Vigilante on the intruder's ass.
 
Which, by the way, is perfectly legal in my state. You can do whatever the hell you need to to defend your home from an intruder up to and including lethal force as long as said intruder is inside your home. And yet, I can't think of a single instance where someone did actually shoot an intruder, lethally or otherwise. I may be able to find a small handful of instances if I really put my deductive skills to work, but it would be a very, very, very small percentage of home invasion cases. And it's not for lack of guns. Opening day of gun season is an unofficial holiday around here. Small businesses shut down, and kids get a free pass from school.

So since the old ladies didn't shoot anybody they didn't actually need a weapon? You don't think the results may have been different if she wasn't pointing a gun in the intruder's face while giving her instructions? A weapon can have an impact without being discharged.

Fozzie
Posted 19 October 2016 - 10:11 AM

Fozzie

So since the old ladies didn't shoot anybody they didn't actually need a weapon? You don't think the results may have been different if she wasn't pointing a gun in the intruder's face while giving her instructions? A weapon can have an impact without being discharged.

 

Seriously people. If 911 gets called in a life or death situation it is most likely dialed after the body is on the ground.


Marc DuQuesne
Posted 19 October 2016 - 10:31 AM

Marc DuQuesne

Is nobody understanding that when the old ladies called 911 it was not a life and death situation? It would have been if she was unarmed.

Fozzie
Posted 19 October 2016 - 10:39 AM

Fozzie

You're the one that said it, not anyone else.

Marc DuQuesne
Posted 19 October 2016 - 11:33 AM

Marc DuQuesne

I know what I said. Makes one of us.

Driver
Posted 19 October 2016 - 11:45 AM

Driver

Here's how your posts generally go:


1. your generally vague absurd statement
2. your second absurd statement
3. a thinly veiled whine about how no one responds
4. a smart ass response 1
5. a smart ass response 2
6. a response that, while not taking you seriously, attempts to engage
7. you refuse to offer any sort of substance outside of your initial vague statement
8. everyone disagrees with you
9. you get pissy that no one seems to get what you are saying (or care)
10. you finally explain more, accompanied by how no one gets your sense of humor and/or gets what life is like where you live

Edited by Driver, 19 October 2016 - 11:46 AM.

Marc DuQuesne
Posted 19 October 2016 - 11:53 AM

Marc DuQuesne

Yet you still can't bring yourself to ignore me.

Fozzie
Posted 19 October 2016 - 12:15 PM

Fozzie

I know what I said. Makes one of us.


You obviously don't.

Its cool, when you just ****post it gets hard to keep track.
