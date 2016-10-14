Jump to content

A new theory for Darth Ender's sig

Started by DANA-kin Skywalker , October 13 2016 07:26 PM

#1
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 13 October 2016 - 07:26 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

Mace Windu = Snoke

This is one of the stupider theories out there that is inexplicably gaining traction. Apparently, in some people's minds, the idea of a Jedi getting lightninged in the face and launched out of a window can cause a black man's skin to turn white and grow to seven feet tall. And, what better way to get revenge on your would-be murderer than to take revenge on the enemy OF your enemy who is Luke Skywalker, and pick up where your enemy left off as being the biggest d1ck in the galaxy? Motivations be damned! They are both bald don't you get it?

Granted, it's possible Mace survived, and that alone is enough for some people. Plus bald. Darth Ender, this theory is sig worthy! If it pleases you, it wold make a wonderful addition.

#2
The Choc
Posted 13 October 2016 - 07:32 PM

The Choc

I read a theory that Ren isn't Han and Leia's son.


#3
pavonis
Posted 13 October 2016 - 08:49 PM

pavonis

I read that theory, too. Dumbest thing I read that day. 


#4
Driver
Posted 14 October 2016 - 12:59 AM

Driver

Nope and nope.

#5
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 14 October 2016 - 06:16 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Snoke is Snoke. The end. 


