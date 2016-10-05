"Assault at Selonia": Book 2 of the Corellian Trilogy

chapter 6: Meetings and Lies:

Gaeriel Captison knows this isn’t an official delegation from the New Republic but she wants to look good for Luke Skywalker. To her surprise, he arrives alone. He explains he is here about the present, not the past. Knowing their first meeting after all this time would be awkward, he wanted to get that part out of the way before the rest of the group arrived.

He tells her that she still has a part of his heart, but that it doesn’t burn as it did before. The life he leads would have been hard for her and she knows it.

The New Republic is facing a crisis. A dissident group in the Corellian system claims to be able to blow up stars. This may or may not be true and there’s a chance they may blow up stars in inhabited systems. The New Republic’s fleet has been downsized of late and those that are not already committed elsewhere are under repair. He’s been sent to ask if they can use Bakura’s.

Gaeriel knows the people she will have to call to arrange this negotiation and goes to do just that while Luke lets the others in.

Han and Dracmus sit across from each other for a long time. Dracmus finally speaks in Basic because the Selonian language does not have a word for it. She does not understand the word cousin.

Han explains that there are multiple positions in a family a cousin can have. In the case of Thrackan, he is of the closest kind, being the son of Han’s father’s sister. However, though they look and sound alike, Han and Thrackan do not think alike and this is what makes them different. They are enemies.

Dracmus does not understand how members of the same family can be enemies, but she is glad to know that Han is not like his cousin as she will spare his life.

Tendra Risant scans the skies with her macrobinoculars and wonders about the fleet assembling in orbit. She isn’t sure she loves Lando Calrissian, but they certainly have a connection. It’s possible he won’t come back. But even if he doesn’t, he’d sparked her wondering.

Sacorria has always prided itself on its independence from the Corellian system, but it does have its drawbacks. Since the crisis started, trade has come to a standstill. The Triad is a paranoid government but they haven’t started any crackdowns. Still, the military seems to have disappeared.

She’s also learned that they started mobilizing two days before the interdiction field was activated. She wonders if this fleet is going to Corellia. It’s really the only place it can go. The New Republic should have known about this, but the people of Corellia really should be warned.

She just has to figure out how to do that.

Dracmus asks Han about the human concept of lying. It’s not that Selonians cannot lie, it’s just that they are not practiced in it as humans are. She wants to know if he can tell when Thrackan is lying.

Han tells her that Thrackan told him more than he intended to last night when he’d been drinking. Some things Han can tell are lies because they do not fit with the evidence. Thrackan admitted he’d been lying about some things but was not specific.

Dracmus explains that she does not think the Human League had anything to do with the star going supernova. It didn’t explode by itself; something or someone set it off, but the Human League couldn’t have. Not long ago, they were just a small group of inept dissidents. She cannot think that this drunken group of rabble rousers could have developed such a sophisticated piece of technology. She thinks they found out about the star and took credit for it.

Whoever brought the message about the star back to Corellia is not just a messenger. Han thinks of Mara Jade. Dracmus knows of Mara who has done honest dealings with the Selonians. Han reveals that she used to be an Imperial spy who worked for the Emperor directly. She could have brought the message to Corellia, just as she brought a message to his family when they arrived. It looked like it had been intended for Luke instead. She was nowhere in sight when Corona House was attacked.

Dracmus finds this all interesting but says that Mara Jade has been spotted at Corona House since the day after the attack. She thinks that this isn’t about Imperial spies but the Imperial military. In her mind, some of them have gotten ahold of an old superweapon. This is just like the Empire.

Han is tired of the Imperial bogeyman. He thinks the Empire is dead. Mara has been helpful in the past, but she’s never really shown her hand. She could have decided to become a part of this starbuster plot as a way of restoring her former glory.

Dracmus doesn’t think that Mara, regardless of her personality and her past, is capable of carrying out the mass slaughter of innocent people.

Besides, she hopes this isn’t true because it means Mara has put herself exactly where she needs to be to help this plot. And where Mara is right now is with Han’s wife.

