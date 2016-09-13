"Ambush at Corellia": book 1 of The Corellian Trilogy

chapter 12: Learning Curve:
Lando lands the Lady Luck on Azbrian, having learned his lesson with the life-witch. He and Luke are approached at the pasture by a small group of people, including the woman he’s come to see, who informs him that she just assumed he wasn’t coming. She’s already gotten married and returned from her honeymoon last night.
They depart, Lando embarrassed at his second attempt to marry. Luke suggests that he could save himself the embarrassment if he is willing to spend some money. He’d struck out twice because he had bad or out-of-date information. If he calls ahead and lets them know he’s coming, they might be impressed that he’s gone to the expense and he would get the chance to find out anything significant before he gets there.
Lando decides that he’ll do just that for his next stop. The planet Saccoria and the woman named Tendra Risant.
Kalenda sets herself up in a villa not far from where the Chief of State is being housed, guarded by Corellian Defense Forces which aren’t doing a good job since they didn’t check out her comfortable watching post here. It’s possible they were told to do a a poor job or they just aren’t very good at it.
Attacks are likey to come at night, so she will sleep during the mid-day.
Jaina and Jacen are unhappy that their parents are looking into a tutor for them. They are supposed to be on vacation. However, as the future leaders of the New Republic , they know that their mother won’t miss a chance to teach them something they need to know.
They are glad to be planetside now, which is less cramped than the Falcon, even though most of their day had been spent unloading and getting moved into this place. And there was that business at the end of the trip that no one will talk about. Jacen is sure someone was firing at them, but Jaina doesn’t know why anyone would want to shoot at their mother.
Han isn’t comfortable here after what’s happened. Further, Leia has told him that she felt she was being watched at the spaceport. He asks if she can take the tutor interviews herself so he can refamiliarize himself with the city.
Leia has trouble finding a qualified tutor who is able to handle three rowdy children and not spend most of his time flattering her. An older Drall named Ebriham impresses her, though.
He is accompanied by an astromech named Q9-X2 which is independent enough to have added a voice modulator to himself and insists on speaking for himself as a result. Ebriham points out to Leia that he has experience teaching the children of well-to-do persons, he is about the children’s height so he won’t be excessively intimidating and he is a non-human which he suspects will be in his favor as Leia’s history indicates she will want her children to learn from a unique point of view.
He is aware that she is Force-sensitive and her children are, too. While he believe the Force exists and can help them do extraordinary things, he cautions her that it has little bearing on the lives of ordinary people. He recommends that her children learn to do things as every one else does before learning to rely on the Force too much.
Since Ebriham is exactly the type of tutor she needs and she appreciates his bluntness, she hires him.
Han is stunned to find the colorful, vibrant and mysterious Treasure Ship Row abandoned. The city isn’t much better. There are a few businesses, even a couple of prosperous ones, but the streets are nearly empty. There are loiters standing around, largely human.
Even in the more busy center of the city, people are standing outside stores in lines, looking bored. In the prosperous neighborhoods, security is tight, forcing him to give up and move on.
Finally, he notices people moving off the streets when a marching, shouting sound is heard. He starts to move himself but runs right into the marching people, holding banners for the Human League. They demand to know who he is and he says he’s Han Solo. They don’t believe him.
Two of the marchers, Barnley and Flautis, grab him and knock him out.
Ebriham starts off by telling the children they are going to learn about the system they are visiting before exploring in it. He’s going to teach them some of the history of the Corellian system. Tomorrow, they will be visiting the archeological site of a recent dig that is uncovering Corellian, Drall and Selonian history of two thousand years ago.
Anakin, intrigued by Q9, says the droid reminds him of R2. But Q9 has such a poor opinion of the R2 series that it upsets Anakin who runs off.
Han wakes up in a makeshift cell in a basement. Barnley, Flautis and a third man appear. The man tells them it could have been a trick, but it wasn’t. They have to let him go. Han is knocked out again.
Leia is fuming that Han is going to be late for their dinner with the Governor-General when she spots a hovercar speeding toward their villa and reaches for the panic button. From her observation point, Kalenda watches the lights flash on at the villa, the guards move into position and the speeding hovercar stop, drop off a shadowy shape and leave as quickly as it came.
The shape is Han Solo. Clearly, someone is sending a message.
- It seems more and more that we are encountering droids with unique and/or independent personalities. C-3PO and R2-D2 are, of course, well known to the SW readers and we are used to them. It can be amusing to find a droid like this, but it seems to happen a lot. I5 was somewhat of an anamoly when we first encountered him. Now we’ve met Bollus, Blue Max, Vuffi Raa, Leebo, Squeaky, Emtrey and the modified Q9. Do our heroes just naturally run into droids of unusual design or are there more of them that the galaxy likes to admit. If that’s the case, I wonder why people treat droids as they do?
- I believe, in I, Jedi, that Corran Horn found Treasure Ship Row was doing more in the way of family entertainment. Now, it appears that the place is abandoned. I, Jedi was about 11 years ABY so a lot has changed in about 7 years.