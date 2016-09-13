"Ambush at Corellia": book 1 of The Corellian Trilogy

chapter 18: Uprising:

Leia wakes Han up that night to show him smoke rising from the city. Han tells her it’s coming from the Selonian Enclave. He thinks it’s started already. They waited until Mara delivered the message and then set this fire.

They leave the children with Chewie, Ebrihim and Q9 to go see Micamberlecto.

Micamberlecto tells them that it began eight hours ago and is happening here, on Selonia, on Drall and on Tralus and Talus. Species are fighting each other. The CDF ground forces contact the governor and confirm the space services have cut off the shipyards.

Han surmises the the CDF groundside forces are loyal, but the space patrol is not. The shipyards used to be Imperial and there are some ex-Imperial Navy members in the Republic fleet. Many of them are stationed here on Corellia. It appears they know why now.

They don’t know what’s happening at the civilian spaceport. Communications are limited and so is his staff.

After a few hours, it becomes clear what happened. The Human League had started the fighting, but had been surprised at how quickly the Selonians and Drall had responded. Now, the five Corellian worlds are chaotic with members of all three species bustling for whatever they can grab.

Chewie is frustrated at being stuck here when he wants to fight. The children know he’d rather not be baby-sitting them. They ask Ebrihim if he knows what the fighting is about.

The teacher tells them that he both understands and doesn’t understand. He knows it’s species against species now, but the vast majority of all citizens just want to live in peace. Those fighting are rabble rousers who want to blame others for their problems. Eventually, though, there will be deaths and those deaths will be avenged to the point where the species will have to start separately due to blood loyalties.

The building rocks and the window blows out, causing Q9 to knock his master out of the way to shield him. When it happens again, Chewie grabs two of them and prepares to leave. Q9 lifts up Ebrihim in its retractable arms and uses his repulsors to float faster. Chewie brings the children to the turbolift, intending to protect them all aboard the Falcon.

Han had tried to comm. Chewie since the first explosion. The Governor-General’s chambers are in disarray, with lights out and furniture damaged. Jacen finally answers his father’s frantic calls and explains they are on the roof, headed to the Falcon.

Han tells him that they are to go with Chewie and do what he says. Their parents have to stay here for right now.

Chewie starts the engines and lifts off the roof.

Access to the upper levels has been blocked. Getting down level isn’t as hard as they thought, but Han isn’t foolish enough to think there aren’t snipers down there waiting. They all seem to be political hostages here at Corona House, for the time being.

Han heads to a private room and contacts Kalenda. He arranges to meet her at an intersection in three hours so he can give small package to her. She needs to steal a ship at the spaceport and deliver the package personally to Mon Mothma, Admiral Ackbar or Luke Skywalker.

Chewie would ordinarily worry about the patrol ships pursuing them, but he has to fly and fight at the same time. The droid, the teacher and the children cannot man the guns and cannot help him at all.

One of the patrols gets off a lucky shot that disables the hyperdrive. He shoots down the ship in response, but the damage has been done.

Not long before sunset, the communications systems go live with a Human League symbol. A bearded man who looks very much like Han and even sounds a bit like him addresses the people. He explains that he is Thrackan Sal-Solo, the Hidden Leader of the Human League.

Han tells Leia that Thrackan is his cousin, a man he thought dead many years ago when he dropped out of sight. It explains why the Human Leaguers grabbed him and let him go. It was also Thrackan’s voice on the message cube.

Thrackan explains that he was a high-level official in the Imperial government and was the designated successor the Diktat. He does not recognize the New Republic government and declares himself the Diktat of the Corellia.

He demands that all Selonians, Drall and other non-human species be transported off-world within thirty days by the New Republic . If they do not, the supernova explosion they caused 16 days ago will be repeated in the system again.

The communications are then jammed. They cannot contact the New Republic without communications and, even then, they couldn’t possible get enough ships here in time to evacuate all non-humans in the time allotted.

Han tells Leia he’s getting a message out through Kalenda and will have to create a diversion so she can steal a ship. The guy creating the diversion is usually the one captured and he’s not sure that he’ll be let go this time because he looks like the boss.

Thrackan Sal-Solo was introduced in the book The Paradise Snare as Han’s cousin with whom young Han sought refuge after escaping from Garris Shryke. Thrackan was a few years older than Han and somewhat of a bully even then. He turned Han back over to Shryke. We’ve not seen Thrackan since or even read mention of him, so I’m not sure why Han thought the man was dead.