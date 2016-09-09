Thinning out your belongings and getting rid of old stuff

Thanks for the feedback so far, everyone.

I feel that I may be taking books, DVDs and CDs to the local second hand store and just getting what I can for them.

Clothes and weird misc stuff that is still serviceable but can't get much for, will obviously go to good will.

Collectibles, computers, and stuff I could actually sell and get decent money for (if I could find the right buyer) I don't know what I am going to do about, yet. I have to decide if desire to make back some cash (IE contribute to the ongoing monthly fund towards a wet bar, or hell even just a decent vacation) VS convenience of getting rid of said crap is worth just dumping it at little or no cost.

I could stand to have some of that zen Driver and Fozzy seem to have to just pitch stuff. I guess I have to get past my own hangups.

Six, I hear you about ebay. I've never done that, ever. I once thought about it and started looking into it, and it just turned me off. Seemed like unless you had a lot of spare time (like that WAS your job) and were dedicated to volume sales, the money returned for the hassle you go through just didn't seem worth it to me. That was like over 10 years ago, so it may have changed, but I don't know. Also, comics...I haven't collected in like over 20 years, but I used to. Even now, I haveprobably a stack of 20 or 30 comics packed away, plus graphic novels and compilation books. It was stupid. When I did do a comic purge 20 years ago, I sold a most of my comics, then bought the same story lines those comics covered in book form. I probably LOST money doing that, but thought I was smart because it saved space. Those same graphic novels and compilations have sat ever since, being read only a couple times. And the stuff I kept...it was the late 80s/early 90s stuff that isn't worth anything, anyway.

Craigslist, yeah. Not sure if it's like this nationwide, but its pretty bad on the PHX area. I used to be able to sell stuff there as almost a side job fixing up used PCs then reselling them like 10 years ago. Actually made some decent money doing it. Then it was invaded by the tweakers or something. Unreliable freaks that may or may not show up. And when they do, they low ball you. Some stuff, like collectibles might be OK, to sell. I don't know.

I never tried letgo or similar sites, and might just give it a whirl.

I think the bottom line is this is more a thing to get rid of stuff, not make money. I know this rationally, but then when I start thinking of stuff I want to get rid of, some voice in the back of my head says "Yes, you might be able to sell that nick nack for $50. THat other do-dad for at least what you paid." I need to over ride that part of my ape-brain, or something