Thinning out your belongings and getting rid of old stuff

Help!
So, I started looking around my place, and noticed I have accumulated a lot of stuff. God I am disgusted with myself. I have all kinds of Music CDs, DVDs, books, old clothes, guitars, framed prints that are of stuff I haven't been in to for a decade or more and I am tired of (that I paid pretty good money for at the time), game consoles I haven't touched in literally years, computers, etc. On my dining room table, I have this bill for storage, where I put all the crap like collectibles, stuff I have kept because of sentimental reasons, etc, that quite frankly haven't seen the light of day since I placed them there almost 4 years ago, when I moved to my current condo. Almost 4 YEARS of storage fees for crap that I probably could have re-purchased 20 times over by now, because the stuff in there is not worth a lot. I don't have a place that exactly looks like something out if a Hoarders episode, but my place isn't all that big, so it is getting a bit cramped. It's amazing to me how much crap I have, and honestly it's to the point where it looks cluttered and I am embarrassed by the cluttered look. Basically, I have a 1 bedroom condo, but I have enough stuff to fill a 2 bedroom house, if it had a garage.
Time to simplify! I need elbow room. I'd like space for a new kegerator and a wet bar credenza. I want new furniture that looks nice. I want things to look clean and uncluttered. Which means I have to purge like 80% of everything I own. A task to be sure, because a LOT of it is going to be trying to decide what stays and what goes. One thing that is hard for me to get past is thinking to myself "I paid "X" amount for this thing, I can't just trash it," or "I've had this thing so long, I can't get rid of it." So I became curious as to what other people's methods to mentally prepare to get rid of stuff, and once they decide what they want to jettison, what their preferred method of disposal is. How do you let go of stuff? Do you have a rule of thumb, or do you just rip it off like a bandaid and deal with the regret of purging a little too much later?