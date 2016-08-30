Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Fake Geek Boys
#1
Posted 30 August 2016 - 11:01 AM
https://www.reddit.c...embarrassed_me/
#2
Posted 30 August 2016 - 12:02 PM
I got to the end, and lost it.
At work.
As I was about to step into a meeting.
I don't know what's more awesome, that she's a MJ fan, or that she kicked her dip**** boyfriend and his dip**** friend to the curb in front of all her friends.
#3
Posted 30 August 2016 - 12:10 PM
"It's just weird that you didn't dress like a Star Wars character!"
*Padme stares into camera like it's The Office*
#4
Posted 30 August 2016 - 12:28 PM
I especially love the part where all of her friends start laughing, and he thinks it's at her.
#5
Posted 30 August 2016 - 02:34 PM
#6
Posted 30 August 2016 - 05:29 PM
I guess she isn't going to Expand his Universe.
#7
Posted 30 August 2016 - 07:21 PM
#8
Posted 31 August 2016 - 01:14 PM
SHE 👏 COULD 👏 ALSO 👏 HAVE 👏 BEEN 👏 TENEL 👏 KA 👏 DJO 👏
#9
Posted 31 August 2016 - 01:42 PM
She still had two arms, though.
#10
Posted 31 August 2016 - 01:55 PM
She still had two arms, though.
CASUAL 👏 COSPLAYERS 👏 NEED 👏 TO 👏 CUT 👏 OFF 👏 THEIR 👏 LIMBS 👏 OR 👏 ELSE 👏 THEY'LL 👏 LOSE 👏 THEIR 👏 SIGNIFICANT OTHERS 👏 AS PROVED BY 👏 THE EXAMPLE OF 👏 THESE FAKE GEEK PEOPLE 👏
#11
Posted 31 August 2016 - 02:29 PM
#12
Posted 31 August 2016 - 02:38 PM
I 👏 WISH 👏 I 👏 COULD 👏 BUT 👏 THIS 👏 IS 👏 LITERALLY 👏 MY 👏 4000th 👏 POST 👏 AND 👏 I 👏 AM 👏 NOW 👏 TEMPTED 👏 TO GO BACK AND 👏 EDIT 👏 THE 👏 OTHER 👏 3,987 👏 TO ALL 👏 BE 👏 LIKE 👏 THIS 👏
#13
Posted 31 August 2016 - 03:01 PM
#14
Posted 31 August 2016 - 03:04 PM
Maybe they were just laughing at her for wearing a costume when it wasn't Halloween.
#15
Posted 31 August 2016 - 03:28 PM
#16
Posted 31 August 2016 - 04:02 PM
#17
Posted 31 August 2016 - 04:14 PM
#18
Posted 31 August 2016 - 04:21 PM
#19
Posted 31 August 2016 - 04:24 PM
#20
Posted 31 August 2016 - 05:53 PM
At least now you know what kind of car Harvey Weinstein drives.
#21
Posted 31 August 2016 - 05:56 PM
#22
Posted 31 August 2016 - 09:16 PM
#23
Posted 31 August 2016 - 09:46 PM
#24
Posted 31 August 2016 - 09:47 PM
No small potatoes!
#25
Posted 01 September 2016 - 12:36 PM
He's no small fry either