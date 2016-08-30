Jump to content

Fake Geek Boys

Started by Mara Jade Skywalker , August 30 2016 11:01 AM

#1
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 30 August 2016 - 11:01 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,303 posts
This is amazing, and infuriating, and hilarious all at once. What a tool (for so many reasons).

https://www.reddit.c...embarrassed_me/

#2
Iceheart
Posted 30 August 2016 - 12:02 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Members
  • 19,812 posts

I got to the end, and lost it.

 

At work.

 

As I was about to step into a meeting.

 

I don't know what's more awesome, that she's a MJ fan, or that she kicked her dip**** boyfriend and his dip**** friend to the curb in front of all her friends.


#3
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 30 August 2016 - 12:10 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,303 posts

"It's just weird that you didn't dress like a Star Wars character!"

 

*Padme stares into camera like it's The Office*


#4
Iceheart
Posted 30 August 2016 - 12:28 PM

Iceheart

    No.

  • Members
  • 19,812 posts

I especially love the part where all of her friends start laughing, and he thinks it's at her.


#5
Darth Ender
Posted 30 August 2016 - 02:34 PM

Darth Ender

    Member

  • Members
  • 363 posts

GReAr8W.jpg

 

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/gatekeeping/


#6
Jacen123
Posted 30 August 2016 - 05:29 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,116 posts

I guess she isn't going to Expand his Universe.


#7
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 30 August 2016 - 07:21 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,415 posts
No wonder he doesn't have any friends.

#8
R.CAllen
Posted 31 August 2016 - 01:14 PM

R.CAllen

    walking

  • Members
  • 4,005 posts

SHE 👏 COULD 👏 ALSO 👏 HAVE 👏 BEEN 👏 TENEL 👏 KA 👏 DJO 👏


#9
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 31 August 2016 - 01:42 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,303 posts

She still had two arms, though. 


#10
R.CAllen
Posted 31 August 2016 - 01:55 PM

R.CAllen

    walking

  • Members
  • 4,005 posts

She still had two arms, though. 

 

CASUAL 👏 COSPLAYERS 👏 NEED 👏 TO 👏 CUT 👏 OFF 👏 THEIR 👏 LIMBS 👏 OR 👏 ELSE 👏 THEY'LL 👏 LOSE 👏 THEIR 👏 SIGNIFICANT OTHERS 👏 AS PROVED BY 👏 THE EXAMPLE OF 👏 THESE FAKE GEEK PEOPLE 👏


#11
Darth Krawlie
Posted 31 August 2016 - 02:29 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,684 posts
Oh wow please stop posting like a super clever tweet
#12
R.CAllen
Posted 31 August 2016 - 02:38 PM

R.CAllen

    walking

  • Members
  • 4,005 posts

I 👏 WISH 👏 I 👏 COULD 👏 BUT 👏 THIS 👏 IS 👏 LITERALLY 👏 MY 👏 4000th 👏 POST 👏 AND 👏 I 👏 AM 👏 NOW 👏 TEMPTED 👏 TO GO BACK AND 👏 EDIT 👏 THE 👏 OTHER 👏 3,987 👏 TO ALL 👏 BE 👏 LIKE 👏 THIS 👏


#13
Fozzie
Posted 31 August 2016 - 03:01 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,198 posts
I don't even know that I believe the story is real.
#14
The Choc
Posted 31 August 2016 - 03:04 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,652 posts

Maybe they were just laughing at her for wearing a costume when it wasn't Halloween.


#15
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 31 August 2016 - 03:28 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,303 posts
Eh, doesn't matter if that particular story is really. I've seen stuff like that happen all the time (and been the butt of it myself). Gatekeeping sucks.

#16
Fozzie
Posted 31 August 2016 - 04:02 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,198 posts
Not as much as Keymastering

#17
Driver
Posted 31 August 2016 - 04:14 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,835 posts
or key-partying

#18
Fozzie
Posted 31 August 2016 - 04:21 PM

Fozzie

    Member

  • Admin
  • 3,198 posts
I thought you you big shot Hollywood types were into that

#19
Driver
Posted 31 August 2016 - 04:24 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,835 posts
WELL IT DEPENDS ON WHOSE KEY YOU GET DOESNT IT

#20
Jacen123
Posted 31 August 2016 - 05:53 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,116 posts

At least now you know what kind of car Harvey Weinstein drives.


#21
Driver
Posted 31 August 2016 - 05:56 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,835 posts
Ugh. He looks like a living potato.
#22
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 31 August 2016 - 09:16 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

    Unpaid Disney Shill

  • Members
  • 34,303 posts
That's an insult to potatoes.

#23
Darth Krawlie
Posted 31 August 2016 - 09:46 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,684 posts
I ****in love potatoes
#24
Jacen123
Posted 31 August 2016 - 09:47 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,116 posts

No small potatoes!


#25
Good God a Bear
Posted 01 September 2016 - 12:36 PM

Good God a Bear

    well ****

  • Supporters
  • 8,235 posts

He's no small fry either


