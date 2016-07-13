So yeah, I have never read the book It which seems to shock the **** out of everyone because I do love to read, especially thrillers/suspense/horror. So I decided to download it on my Kindle for my next read. I am about 200 pages into it and so far it seems like a very slow burning book. I have to ask, does it pick up or, because of it's size, does it take a long time to really get into the meat of the story?

Take what I am about to say with a grain of salt because I am a bad Stephen King reader: while I've read many of his works up through about 2005ish, I've never read the Dark Tower series. Anyway, to answer your question, IT does get better, but it is not an action-packed thriller. Keep in mind it was written in the mid 1980s, not long after The Body (AKA Stand By Me) which seems to me a time when Stephen King was feeling nostalgia for his baby boomer 1950s childhood. So, IT, is more about him writing about his childhood and weaving in the supernatural element in, than action.

If you want writing by Stephen King that reads fast and get to the point quickly, his collection books are great for that, and some even feel a bit Twilight Zone-like. I'd suggest Night Shift, Different Seasons, Skeleton Crew, The Bachman Books, Four Past Midnight, Nightmares and Dreamscapes, and Hearts in Atlantis, to start.

TOP FIVE KING NOVELS AND GO!







1. Salem's Lot

2. Christine

3. Tommyknockers

4. Wizard and Glass / Gunslinger Born

5. Pet Semetary



(obviously, I don't love post-crash un-retired King)

Mine are

1. Pet Semetary

2. IT

3. Salem's Lot

4. Insomnia

5. Bag of Bones

I would have listed The Shining, Christine, The Green Mile, Cycle of the Werewolf (AKA Silver Bullet), and Misery, which are all good, but I like the movies better. Especially The Shining, where I think Kubrick did a better, and scarier job than the original book.

I think a worst list would be fun too.





Mine are:

1. From A Buick 8

2. Needful Things

3. The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon

4. Cujo

5. Gerald's Game