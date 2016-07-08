South China Sea

I personally think the US needs to ratify UNCLOS quickly. The biggest legitimate complaint that China has on this issue right now is that the US is pressuring it to follow a treaty that we haven't ratified. I find it a little hypocritical especially since we had a great deal of influence in crafting it, though not terribly so. We may not have ratified UNCLOS, but China did.

I don't like the sound of a lot of the complaints from the Chinese on this issue. It sounds a lot like Japan in the 1930s. The US and European powers ganging up on them to keep them from their rightful place in the global community. Rigging international law to serve us against them. I don't think this issue is anything like the Washington Treaty, but if they do we have to be sensitive to that. China is still really pissed about the humiliations of the Qing dynasty and ROC. We may look at China as a new superpower but they think they were the original, and would have remained so without the foreign interference . With the growing nationalism sentiment there it is a bad combination. Everyone thinks China won't push overly hard on this issue because they want to continue expanding into the global economy and community, but if they think that community is always going to be rigged against them they may decide to make their own rules. Like Japan did.

I half think the reason they were so pissed off about the suit the Philippines filed is simply because they don't have the fait accompli yet. In another couple years they could probably actually keep the US out of the SCS by force. Between their DF-21D and DF-26 missiles (which is what the THAAD in South Korea is actually all about, China is right about that), and advancements in aircraft and submarines, we won't be able to impose our will the way we always have. Or it will at least be a whole lot more risky.