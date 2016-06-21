What do you want to see in Episode 8

Old school style thread-- before rumors were so commonplace...

Tell us what you really want to see in Episode 8. Maybe based on rumors that are out there, or maybe something you just want to see, or something you think they HAVE to do to make you happy.

Here's what I want:

- Lando. If the rumor that they visit a casino planet is true, I want him running it.

- Knights of Ren. I want an explanation, I want to see more of them.

- Braveheart style lightsaber battle with lots of people on either side. (probably an episode IX wish)

- I really want to see a water-based battle.

- Luke kicking ass

- more R2, less 3P0

- lightsaber designs that harken back to the OT, fashioned from old camera parts

- Phasma, thrown out of the First Order, turned bounty hunter with a vendetta against Finn

- a landspeed chase (like on Endor-- but not bikes)