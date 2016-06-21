Jump to content

What do you want to see in Episode 8

Started by Driver , June 21 2016 03:25 PM

Driver
Posted 21 June 2016 - 03:25 PM

Driver

Old school style thread-- before rumors were so commonplace...

 

Tell us what you really want to see in Episode 8. Maybe based on rumors that are out there, or maybe something you just want to see, or something you think they HAVE to do to make you happy.

 

Here's what I want:

 

- Lando. If the rumor that they visit a casino planet is true, I want him running it.

 

- Knights of Ren. I want an explanation, I want to see more of them. 

 

- Braveheart style lightsaber battle with lots of people on either side. (probably an episode IX wish)

 

- I really want to see a water-based battle.

 

- Luke kicking ass

 

- more R2, less 3P0

 

- lightsaber designs that harken back to the OT, fashioned from old camera parts

 

- Phasma, thrown out of the First Order, turned bounty hunter with a vendetta against Finn

 

- a landspeed chase (like on Endor-- but not bikes)


D-Ray Kenobi
Posted 21 June 2016 - 03:38 PM

D-Ray Kenobi

The main thing I want is for Rian Johnson to go full Rian Johnson.  Balls to the wall genre weirdness.  If they gave him the green light to go nuts with his own ideas, I think we're in for something really different and really fun.


Exodus
Posted 21 June 2016 - 03:41 PM

Exodus

- Snoke explained, not necessarily intertwined with any of the original six movies or the EU...but I won't complain if so

- An OT loction, but preferably not Tatooine...which leaves Endor, Yavin, or Dagobah. May have to settle for Yavin in Rogue 1 here, but Dagobah and Endor are possibilities in Episode VIII given their potential meaning to Luke, Rey, or Kylo

- A plot that doesn't somehow tie to a planet-sized super weapon - not because it bothers me, but because I don't want to hear any bitching from those that it would bother

- There's always a shot of a neat looking new alien species or location, and spoilers say it's going to be something HUGE and IMPORTANT...and then it's not. Never. Maybe this time, one of those theories turns out to be true.

- Maz explained a bit more, but not over-explained and overkilled

- Del Toro = Thrawn

Darth Palpatine
Posted 21 June 2016 - 07:20 PM

Darth Palpatine

I want to see Padme as an old woman.

My personal theory is that she faked her own death, and I want her to return. It would fix one of my biggest problems with the pt.

I want to see Luke in full badass mode. I'm talking a lightsaber duel that blows the Obi Wan/Qui Gon v Maul fight out of the water. He should be the best Jedi ever and I want to see that.

The Choc
Posted 21 June 2016 - 07:26 PM

The Choc

Kylo kill Snoke and take complete control of the First Order.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 21 June 2016 - 08:29 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Didn't we already do this thread? 

 

1. A reunion scene between Luke and Leia

2. Luke kicking ass

3. More Poe

4. The end


Driver
Posted 21 June 2016 - 09:04 PM

Driver

I want to see Padme as an old woman.

My personal theory is that she faked her own death, and I want her to return. It would fix one of my biggest problems with the pt.

I want to see Luke in full badass mode. I'm talking a lightsaber duel that blows the Obi Wan/Qui Gon v Maul fight out of the water. He should be the best Jedi ever and I want to see that.


NO
Fozzie
Posted 22 June 2016 - 05:12 AM

Fozzie

Poe do some flying that actually seems to make him stand out.  

 

Chewbacca as a wise mage - dude's a million years old and still was Han's bitch.

 

Snoke doing something


ShadowDog
Posted 22 June 2016 - 05:29 AM

ShadowDog

"Han's Bitch" would be a good name for a cantina cover band.
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 22 June 2016 - 06:08 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Okay okay I know Poe didn't have much screen time but seriously how did him not taking out 10 TIEs in one tracking shot not prove he's one helluva pilot?


Fozzie
Posted 22 June 2016 - 07:34 AM

Fozzie

He isn't billed as a helluva pilot, he's billed as the best pilot in the Resistance, and I didn't see anything THAT extraordinary out of him.

Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 22 June 2016 - 08:47 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Destroying Starkiller Base? 


Fozzie
Posted 22 June 2016 - 09:15 AM

Fozzie

Han did the hard work.

I want him to be more impressive than Lando, who nobody ever talked about being a great pilot.

Driver
Posted 22 June 2016 - 10:48 AM

Driver

** Poe does a series of rolls, flips, and switchbacks and takes out several TIE fighters as well as Stormtroopers on the ground. **

Finn: Woooo!!! That's one helluva pilot!!!

 

Brando: Meh. I don't see it.


Jacen123
Posted 22 June 2016 - 11:10 AM

Jacen123

That just shows that he listened to Peppy Hare during training.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 22 June 2016 - 11:16 AM

3 & 6 years to go...

-Luke igniting a/his saber.  The extend of using it?  Doesn't have to be much.

-Luke with a lot of dialogue.

-A lot of Kylo.

-Snoke in more than just hologram form.

-Space battle.

-Multiple lightsaber battles.

-Force ghosts


Fozzie
Posted 22 June 2016 - 11:17 AM

Fozzie

** Poe does a series of rolls, flips, and switchbacks and takes out several TIE fighters as well as Stormtroopers on the ground. **
Finn: Woooo!!! That's one helluva pilot!!!
 
Brando: Meh. I don't see it.


I think that if it wasn't something that was constantly told, I wouldn't have the problem. It's like if they kept saying Anakin was the most powerful Jedi ever, but we only ever saw him do stuff that every other Jedi did, and saw him got his butt repeatedly kicked by "lesser" Jedi.
Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 22 June 2016 - 11:21 AM

Mara Jade Skywalker

-Luke igniting a/his saber.  The extend of using it?  Doesn't have to be much.

I really really really really really want this to be the end of the first teaser trailer they'll undoubtedly show at next year's Celebration - Episode VIII's "Chewie, we're home" moment.

 

I don't think it will happen, but I can't think of anything else that would get as big of a pop. 

 

 

** Poe does a series of rolls, flips, and switchbacks and takes out several TIE fighters as well as Stormtroopers on the ground. **
Finn: Woooo!!! That's one helluva pilot!!!
 
Brando: Meh. I don't see it.


I think that if it wasn't something that was constantly told, I wouldn't have the problem. It's like if they kept saying Anakin was the most powerful Jedi ever, but we only ever saw him do stuff that every other Jedi did, and saw him got his butt repeatedly kicked by "lesser" Jedi.

 

Kylo Ren said, "I had no idea we had the best pilot in the Resistance on board," which to be fair could have been dripping with sarcasm on his part. When else are we told Poe is a good pilot? 


Jacen123
Posted 22 June 2016 - 11:35 AM

Jacen123

OH OH OH OH This will be fun, getting to use Pablo Hidalgo against Mara!

 

In The Visual Dictionary, Hidalgo wrote: "At 32 years old, Poe is now the most daring and skilled of the Resistance pilots."


Fozzie
Posted 22 June 2016 - 11:36 AM

Fozzie

-Luke igniting a/his saber.  The extend of using it?  Doesn't have to be much.

I really really really really really want this to be the end of the first teaser trailer they'll undoubtedly show at next year's Celebration - Episode VIII's "Chewie, we're home" moment.
 
I don't think it will happen, but I can't think of anything else that would get as big of a pop. 
 

** Poe does a series of rolls, flips, and switchbacks and takes out several TIE fighters as well as Stormtroopers on the ground. **
Finn: Woooo!!! That's one helluva pilot!!!
 
Brando: Meh. I don't see it.


I think that if it wasn't something that was constantly told, I wouldn't have the problem. It's like if they kept saying Anakin was the most powerful Jedi ever, but we only ever saw him do stuff that every other Jedi did, and saw him got his butt repeatedly kicked by "lesser" Jedi.

Kylo Ren said, "I had no idea we had the best pilot in the Resistance on board," which to be fair could have been dripping with sarcasm on his part. When else are we told Poe is a good pilot?


See the above quote. That's twice in the movie that he's addressed as being the best/a helluva pilot. Which, given his screen time, is pretty considerable. And if the Ren line was supposed to be sarcastic, I don't think anyone told Adam Driver that.

Driver
Posted 22 June 2016 - 12:37 PM

Driver

I'm all for attacking a script for telling us something and not showing it-- but Poe had THREE sequences that showed off his piloting, which is more than Han or Luke ever got in their movies.

 

In ANH Luke shows off, Han is just sorta piloting and we're told he's "good"

 

In EBS, Luke takes down some walkers and Han dodges the hell out of some asteroids.

 

In ROTJ, NEITHER of them show off pilot skills.

 

And yet, we never question they are both badass pilots.

 

Poe stole a tie fighter, did all sorts of stuff above Maz's castle, and led a big battle at the end.


Fozzie
Posted 22 June 2016 - 01:13 PM

Fozzie

If we were discussing what we wanted from Ep 6, I would want them to show that Han/Luke are awesome.

 

Really, Lando and Wedge have been the most impressive pilots in the movies, IMO.


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 22 June 2016 - 01:41 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

I totally forgot to mention Poe stealing a TIE. He managed to escape in a ship he'd never flown before. 

 

 

Jacen: I KNOW Poe is the best pilot, duh - I'm arguing that the script didn't tell instead of show. 



 

 

 


Mara Jade Skywalker
Posted 22 June 2016 - 01:43 PM

Mara Jade Skywalker

Hank or Luke

I need to quote this for posterity. 


Driver
Posted 22 June 2016 - 01:57 PM

Driver

I hate posting from my phone. I also fixed that Poe flew a "tight" fighter.


