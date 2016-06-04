Seriously you guys, seriously.

I hear you Driver. I'm just throwing out ideas brainstorming-style.

But, speaking as an ex-mod of the now-defunct sci-fi forum (one of many to be sure, but I was the last to mod), what is the point of hanging on to all the old posts, if a lot of the people who made them aren't around anymore, anyway? Before it was closed altogether due to lack of interest, I had my pee pee slapped for deleting some of those old threads in the sci fi forum, most dating back to when it was the Star Trek forum. When I received feedback to stop deleting old posts, I stopped. I felt bad, and felt like I did something wrong for a while. But you know, it closed not long after, anyway, and as a whole, it wasn't even archived. I think some posts were rolled into the Movies and TV forum, but no one discusses shows like Star Trek, Stargate, BSG, Babylon 5, etc, at nightly, anymore.

Now, who really misses the sci fi forum? Who even remembers it? Who even cares? I can't remember anyone referencing, let alone quoting anything from any posts from that old sci fi forum, in any still-existing forums. I personally don't look at threads any older than a few months, unless there is a specific reason or a specific topic. But then again, I wasn't here in the very beginning, so I don't have the same emotional attachment as some who have been here since 1999.

I am not trying to influence anyone's decision, and whatever is decided, I will support it. I am just pointing out that maybe a lot of what is being saved is being saved for no practical reason. Maybe the answer is to leave nightly as it is if enough funding is raised, or maybe it's time to do some spring cleaning to save some bandwidth and money, and if there are threads someone made and want to save, they need to be responsible for saving it themselves, somehow? Maybe some old posts can be converted a low res forum to save money, or converted to txt or PDF documents, and archived on google docs or something (the problem being, who wants to go through 2 million posts and do that?). Or maybe go with a less expensive or free forum option?

That said, I have to agree with Krawlie on reddit. That site is so hard to follow. Every time I look up something that links to reddit, it hurts my eyes just trying to read it.