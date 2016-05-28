Opinion of the 1995 White Zombie song: "More Human than Human"

I guess I am in agreement with you all more or less, in varying degrees and on varying points. Sexercisto-Astrocreep-Hellbilly are the trifecta of White Zombe-Rob Zombie. You won't get any argument out of me that anything before or after those three are pretty mediocre. Interesting comparisons, though.

I don't know that I would say WZ ripped off Misfits. Lots of (mostly punk or goth) bands, also got into the b-movie shtick, or at least dabbled in it in the 1980s and 1990s. Two that immediately come to mind are the Cramps, and Bauhaus (I'm sure I can think of more, but just got in from 6 hours of driving). Might as well say the Misfits (or Manson for that matter) ripped off Alice Cooper. Nor would I necessarily compare Zombie to Manson, though they are contemporaries. I don't know I would compare Astrocreep or Hellbilly to Metallica's Black album or Load, either. But it is interesting you guys collectively hit upon some points, and bands that I have thought over the years.

For example, I have long thought musical style and vocals (Rob Zombie at times sounds like James Hetfield, at least to me) of White Zombie (especially Sexercisto and older) remind me of an edgier version of Metallica. When Rob Zombie got more into the techno sound, I thought it paralleled that of Manson. And while not quite the same way Driver stated, I think a comparison to Misfits is valid, when it comes to the career of Glenn Danzig. Like Danzig, Rob Zombie was at the top of his game with White Zombie. Also like Danzig, Zombie's early solo work was some of his best music, in part because it sounded a lot like the music from their original bands. Glenn Danzig's best solo work was with Samhain, and early Danzig (IE Danzig 1), and when it comes to Zombie, you can see a LOT of Astrocreep in Hellbilly, where you start to see Zombie experimenting with fusing metal and industrial music.