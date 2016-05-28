Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

Opinion of the 1995 White Zombie song: "More Human than Human"

Started by Carrie Mathison , May 28 2016 04:44 PM
vote in the poll

20 replies to this topic

Poll: Opinion of the 1995 White Zombie song: "More Human than Human" (12 member(s) have cast votes)

Opinion?

  1. Hero Song (12 votes [100.00%])

    Percentage of vote: 100.00%

  2. Villain Song (0 votes [0.00%])

    Percentage of vote: 0.00%

Vote Guests cannot vote

#1
Carrie Mathison
Posted 28 May 2016 - 04:44 PM

Carrie Mathison

    Member

  • Members
  • 997 posts

A staple of mid '90s metal.  Love em or hate em- White Zombie was at the forefront of the 90s metal shift towards industrial metal, groove metal, etc (right up there with, e.g., Pantera, etc.)

 

"More Human than Human" from their album Astro-Creep: 2000, was probably their most successful single.

 

Vote in the poll- hero song or villain song??

 

 

 


  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#2
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 28 May 2016 - 05:53 PM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,415 posts
Definately hero song.

Rob Zombie was once one of my favorite artists, and this song is probably my favorite of his, back when I wore Martin Francois Girbaud.

Nowadays, I will work out listening to this song as it makes me feel unstoppable.
  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#3
Darth Krawlie
Posted 28 May 2016 - 07:38 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,684 posts
Anyone who'd be foolish enough to vote this a villain song is truly villainous themselves.
  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#4
Driver
Posted 28 May 2016 - 10:48 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,837 posts

Whoa crazy-- for some odd reason I was zombie kick this last week. I maintain White Zombie is hero, while solo Rob Zombie means well, but is villain.


#5
El Chalupacabra
Posted 28 May 2016 - 11:19 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

Astrocreep 2000 is a badass album.  Back in the day, I liked La Sexercisto better, but I think I like Astrocreep as a whole, better, now.  

Whoa crazy-- for some odd reason I was zombie kick this last week. I maintain White Zombie is hero, while solo Rob Zombie means well, but is villain.

Wait a minute.  Superbeast. Dragula. Living Deadgirl.  Phantom Stranger. Hellbilly Deluxe 1 was awesome.  So was the followup remix album American Music to strip by, which was basically doing the NIN thing, and remixing existing songs.  Maybe everything else that followed wasn't as good or was sub par, but HD1 was a damn good album.  

 

But even bad Rob Zombie is still good enough to get you psyched and pissed for a good workout!


  • DANA-kin Skywalker +1 this

#6
Carrie Mathison
Posted 29 May 2016 - 05:40 AM

Carrie Mathison

    Member

  • Members
  • 997 posts

Hellbilly Deluxe was a pretty good album, you're right about that.

 

But following that album... Tank's kinda right about solo Zombie.  It ranges from average to outright bad.  Decidedly a "meh" solo career IMO.

 

Astro-Creep: 2000  was arguably the peak of that particular style of metal.


  • Driver +1 this

#7
DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 29 May 2016 - 07:01 AM

DANA-kin Skywalker

    American

  • Members
  • 8,415 posts
I loved Hellbilly Deluxe. So many good songs. I never owned Astrocreep: 2000, so I'm not super familiar with the other songs on it. I have no idea what came after Hellbilly Deluxe, and it's probaby better that way.

It's like the rise and fall of Metallica in a way.

Astrocreep = Black Album. The peak of their music career, and the last album before something in their sound changes. It can be argued Metallica's sound started to change right before the black album, but they still had grit and it was still the peak of their success.

Hellbilly Deluxe = Load. Good albums...but lost their edge somewhere along the line. Definitely a lot less grit. They are glammed out versions of themselves. The load album featured a picture of Metallica sitting around smoking cigars dressed in nice black clothes and with short, clean haircuts. What, not smashing guitars and snorting coke? Hellbilly Deluxe also looks and sounds more Happy Halloweeny to me.

After that...meh
  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#8
Carrie Mathison
Posted 29 May 2016 - 10:08 AM

Carrie Mathison

    Member

  • Members
  • 997 posts

I think you're the only person I've ever seen call Load a "good" album.

 

Not necessarily disagreeing with you- just doesn't seem to be a popular opinion.


#9
Driver
Posted 29 May 2016 - 11:32 AM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,837 posts

It just seemed to me that White Zombie was a metal band that, when the 90s hit, knew how to elevate their sound and style to adapt to the times so is not to become irrelevant as grunge started to take over. The use of keyboards and sampling and a strong visual flair made them stand out.

The truth is though, their schtick was pretty much a 100% rip off of The Misfits, with every song being based off a b-movie, comic book, or monster.

As a band this seemed to still work and I enjoyed it despite that. When Zombie fired the band and replaced them with computers it lost a little life. And at the time I was a huge 90s industrial music fan, so in theory I should have loved it. Chalup is right, the new sound resembled all the great industrial producer remixes of earlier songs. but that too seemed to not hit its potential.

Rob Zombie started to seem less like a unique vision and more like the cartoon version of Marilyn Manson (who also lost a lot as he got rid of band members).

In theory I should love Rob Zombie as a musician and as a filmmaker. I love and share his influences, I love his ideas and concepts, I'm literally into pretty much all the same stuff. He should be my hero-- but outside of a few moments of nailing it, his product always seems just sort of "meh."


Edited by Driver, 29 May 2016 - 07:18 PM.

  • Carrie Mathison +1 this

#10
El Chalupacabra
Posted 29 May 2016 - 11:49 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

I guess I am in agreement with you all  more or less, in varying degrees and on varying points.  Sexercisto-Astrocreep-Hellbilly are the trifecta of White Zombe-Rob Zombie. You won't get any argument out of me that anything before or after those three are pretty mediocre. Interesting comparisons, though.

 

I don't know that I would say WZ ripped off Misfits.  Lots of (mostly punk or goth) bands, also got into the b-movie shtick, or at least dabbled in it in the 1980s and 1990s.  Two that immediately come to mind are the Cramps, and Bauhaus (I'm sure I can think of more, but just got in from 6 hours of driving).   Might as well say the Misfits (or Manson for that matter) ripped off Alice Cooper.  Nor would I necessarily compare Zombie to Manson, though they are contemporaries.  I don't know I would compare Astrocreep or Hellbilly to Metallica's Black album or Load, either. But it is interesting you guys collectively hit upon some points, and bands that I have thought over the years.  

 

For example, I have long thought musical style and vocals (Rob Zombie at times sounds like James Hetfield, at least to me) of White Zombie (especially Sexercisto and older) remind me of an edgier version of Metallica.  When Rob Zombie got more into the techno sound, I thought it paralleled that of Manson.  And while not quite the same way Driver stated, I think a comparison to Misfits is valid, when it comes to the career of Glenn Danzig.  Like Danzig, Rob Zombie was at the top of his game with White Zombie.  Also like Danzig, Zombie's early solo work was some of his best music, in part because it sounded a lot like the music from their original bands.  Glenn Danzig's best solo work was with Samhain, and early Danzig (IE Danzig 1), and when it comes to Zombie, you can see a LOT of Astrocreep in Hellbilly, where you start to see Zombie experimenting with fusing metal and industrial music.  


#11
El Chalupacabra
Posted 29 May 2016 - 11:56 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

I think you're the only person I've ever seen call Load a "good" album.

 

Not necessarily disagreeing with you- just doesn't seem to be a popular opinion.

Depends on age I am guessing.  If someone got into Metallica at about the time Load was released,or after, I can see someone thinking of it as one of their better albums.  

 

Of course, dinosaurs like me who remember when Puppets was released, and listened to their older stuff all through the 1980s, wouldn't agree with that.  

 

But I think Dana-Kin's comparison is pretty legit. 


#12
Driver
Posted 30 May 2016 - 12:15 AM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,837 posts

There's some DNA shared between Alice Cooper, The Cramps, Kiss, Manson, Zombie and the Misfits without doubt. Horror-punk became an entire subgenre.

 

But Zombie and the Misfits are the only ones that stuck to it pretty much song to song, down to naming songs after b-movies.  I'm also biased because Danzig-era Misfits is a major thing for me.


#13
El Chalupacabra
Posted 30 May 2016 - 05:49 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

There's some DNA shared between Alice Cooper, The Cramps, Kiss, Manson, Zombie and the Misfits without doubt. Horror-punk became an entire subgenre.

 

But Zombie and the Misfits are the only ones that stuck to it pretty much song to song, down to naming songs after b-movies.  I'm also biased because Danzig-era Misfits is a major thing for me.

There's definitely a case to be made that White Zombie/Rob Zombie sort of copied Misfits in that way, especially starting with La Sexercisto (or even before with Make them Die slowly, but who really listens to that one!).  But I think, for me at least, it does't "feel" like White Zombie was ripping off Misfits because their music styles are so far apart.  Plus I think the intent and delivery is different, too.  Misfits' pioneered Horror-Punk, which in part, was a tribute to classic horror as much as it was to rockabilly, and garage punk. It was practically the whole point of that genre. With White Zombie, I don't know, it seems more like that era in the 1990s, metal music in general was trying to escape the hair band era, and be "not-grunge" at the same time.  I think White Zombie adopted the shtick because of Rob Zombie's obsession with old schlocky grind house 1970s B movie/obscure/foreign horror.  And then he went on to make movies like that.  SO, while he also did songs named after B-movie horror, I don't think it was his intent to copy the Misfits.  It was more like that was his interest, and it found its way into White Zombie's music.  Misfits just happened to do it first, but in a much different context.

 

Oh, Danzig-Era Misfits was (and is) one of my all time favorite bands.  I'd have to say I like them over White Zombie/Rob Zombie, for sure. 


  • Driver +1 this

#14
Driver
Posted 30 May 2016 - 11:58 AM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,837 posts
I'm debating going to the Reunion tour... It's cool... But probably will be terrible
  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#15
El Chalupacabra
Posted 30 May 2016 - 02:14 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

Is that on again? I thought Danzig was suing Only?


#16
Driver
Posted 30 May 2016 - 02:26 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,837 posts

They must have settled something. Riot Fest in Chicago-- Danzig, Only, Doyle, drummer TBD.


  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#17
Ryn
Posted 31 May 2016 - 01:21 AM

Ryn

    Moonshadow

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 28,301 posts

There's some DNA shared between Alice Cooper, The Cramps, Kiss, Hanson, Zombie and the Misfits without doubt. Horror-punk became an entire subgenre.

:hmm:
  • Carrie Mathison +1 this

#18
Darth Krawlie
Posted 31 May 2016 - 06:47 AM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,684 posts
Outside of mmmbop, Hanson might go pretty hard. You don't know. Who would? No one listened beyond that song.

#19
El Chalupacabra
Posted 31 May 2016 - 10:28 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

Are we having one of those Hanson VS Manson  AOL chat room debate flashbacks?


#20
Driver
Posted 02 June 2016 - 11:33 PM

Driver

    Tank

  • Supporters
  • 5,837 posts

No. Because that never happened.


  • El Chalupacabra +1 this

#21
CoLA
Posted 09 June 2016 - 01:03 PM

CoLA

    Zero Calories

  • Members
  • 523 posts

Hellbilly Deluxe was a pretty good album, you're right about that.
 
But following that album... Tank's kinda right about solo Zombie.  It ranges from average to outright bad.  Decidedly a "meh" solo career IMO.
 
Astro-Creep: 2000  was arguably the peak of that particular style of metal.


I thought Sinister Urge was pretty good, too! How can you not get revved up to tunes like Demon Speeding, Scum of the Earth, and Feel So Numb?
I agree that everything since has been pretty meh, but he still puts out a good track here and there, like White Trash Freaks and Rock and Roll in a Black Hole.
  • El Chalupacabra +1 this
Back to Music

Reply to this topic



  



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: vote in the poll

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Music