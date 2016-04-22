Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
RIP Prince
#1
Posted 21 April 2016 - 07:44 PM
#2
Posted 21 April 2016 - 08:28 PM
I was pretty surprised to hear about his death, too. I was always more into classic Prince, than I was with the NPG stuff, and after. I was surprised to hear he put out like 15 albums since 2000. Dude worked right up until the end.
I liked how he could play guitar, and sing well, too. I never realized until today he could play so many more instruments. I think almost every genre today can be said to have some influence from Prince.
#3
Posted 22 April 2016 - 09:52 AM
It's just surreal. I didn't feel remotely surprised when I heard the news... the way musicians have been passing away recently, I just felt like... "of course."
Yeah, well. There'll never be another Bowie, there'll never be another Prince. It hurts losing truly unique voices.
#4
Posted 22 April 2016 - 12:41 PM
I liked his musice. I, also, really respected the hell out of him for all the instruments that he can play. He can play anything, right? Guitar, drums, piano, you name it. He was incredibly talented. Boy, can he get a hot woman, too.
#5
Posted 23 April 2016 - 06:59 AM
The guy definitely was a musical genius...not in the complementary sense, but based on singing, how many instruments he could play, the fact he wrote his songs, gave a great performance, and all the music he helped other artists produce and wrote for. I didn't pay attention to his later stuff, but his classic music, the music he is mostly known for, is phenomenal.
#6
Posted 25 April 2016 - 09:48 PM
https://m.youtube.co...h?v=mqIsxyyQuTA
https://m.youtube.co...HXoQmxu0&sns=fb
#7
Posted 27 April 2016 - 12:21 AM
https://m.youtube.co...h?v=6uzBHhPEWpE