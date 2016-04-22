Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Photo

RIP Prince

Started by Iceman , April 21 2016 07:44 PM

6 replies to this topic

#1
Iceman
Posted 21 April 2016 - 07:44 PM

Iceman

    omit myself

  • Members
  • 5,318 posts
Devastated. That's how I feel. I've been a fan of Prince's since I was a little kid and first heard Little Red Corvette and all those other great songs he put out in the 80s. Then I became an even bigger fan in my twenties and on when I bought The Gold Experience. I was lucky to see him perform live in concert twice - 1998 and 2004. That second concert was the best concert I ever attended. Wish I saw him one more time. I can't believe he's gone. Never be another like him.

#2
El Chalupacabra
Posted 21 April 2016 - 08:28 PM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

I was pretty surprised to hear about his death, too.  I was always more into classic Prince, than I was with the NPG stuff, and after.  I was surprised to hear he put out like 15 albums since 2000.  Dude worked right up until the end. 

 

I liked how he could play guitar, and sing well, too.  I never realized until today he could play so many more instruments.  I think almost every genre today can be said to have some influence from Prince.  


#3
Brett
Posted 22 April 2016 - 09:52 AM

Brett

    ...

  • Members
  • 1,941 posts

It's just surreal. I didn't feel remotely surprised when I heard the news... the way musicians have been passing away recently, I just felt like... "of course."

Yeah, well. There'll never be another Bowie, there'll never be another Prince. It hurts losing truly unique voices. 


#4
3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 22 April 2016 - 12:41 PM

3 & 6 years to go...

    Mr. Impatient

  • Moderators
  • 18,815 posts

I liked his musice.  I, also, really respected the hell out of him for all the instruments that he can play.  He can play anything, right?  Guitar, drums, piano, you name it.  He was incredibly talented.  Boy, can he get a hot woman, too.  ;)


#5
El Chalupacabra
Posted 23 April 2016 - 06:59 AM

El Chalupacabra

    Macrohead with a Microbrain

  • Supporters
  • 7,056 posts

The guy definitely was a musical genius...not in the complementary sense, but based on singing, how many instruments he could play, the fact he wrote his songs, gave a great performance, and all the music he helped other artists produce and wrote for.  I didn't pay attention to his later stuff, but his classic music, the music he is mostly known for, is phenomenal.  


#6
Iceman
Posted 25 April 2016 - 09:48 PM

Iceman

    omit myself

  • Members
  • 5,318 posts
Tributes from Bruce Springsteen and David Gilmour.

https://m.youtube.co...h?v=mqIsxyyQuTA

https://m.youtube.co...HXoQmxu0&sns=fb

#7
Iceman
Posted 27 April 2016 - 12:21 AM

Iceman

    omit myself

  • Members
  • 5,318 posts
Tribute from D'Angelo

https://m.youtube.co...h?v=6uzBHhPEWpE
Back to Music

Reply to this topic



  


  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Entertainment
  3. Music