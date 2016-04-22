RIP Prince

I was pretty surprised to hear about his death, too. I was always more into classic Prince, than I was with the NPG stuff, and after. I was surprised to hear he put out like 15 albums since 2000. Dude worked right up until the end.

I liked how he could play guitar, and sing well, too. I never realized until today he could play so many more instruments. I think almost every genre today can be said to have some influence from Prince.