2016 NFL Season

Started by ShadowDog , April 15 2016 02:16 PM

113 replies to this topic

#1
ShadowDog
Posted 15 April 2016 - 02:16 PM

ShadowDog

    Supra-Awesome Badass PIE Pimp

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 42,391 posts
LOL at the Rams.

Also, Colts got ****ed in the schedule.

#2
The Choc
Posted 30 April 2016 - 04:10 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,652 posts

I like the players the Giants picked here, but I'm kinda shocked they didn't draft an offensive lineman.


#3
Ms. Spam
Posted 30 April 2016 - 04:23 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 15,926 posts
El oh el. Dallas picked a QB, because Romo can play 4 more years

#4
ShadowDog
Posted 30 April 2016 - 06:29 PM

ShadowDog

    Supra-Awesome Badass PIE Pimp

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 42,391 posts
Not to mention the OB they picked was outted for having trash talked Tony Romo on twitter in the past. LMFAO

#5
Tex
Posted 02 May 2016 - 12:50 PM

Tex

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,037 posts

Dallas didn't pick a QB.  They picked Dak Prescott.


#6
ShadowDog
Posted 02 May 2016 - 01:01 PM

ShadowDog

    Supra-Awesome Badass PIE Pimp

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 42,391 posts
Lol nice.

#7
Ms. Spam
Posted 02 May 2016 - 09:10 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 15,926 posts

Dallas didn't pick a QB.  They picked Dak Prescott.

They picked something in the fourth round. 


#8
Gamevet
Posted 05 May 2016 - 04:12 PM

Gamevet

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,171 posts
Dallas picked Kellen Moore's replacement on the depth chart.

#9
Ms. Spam
Posted 29 June 2016 - 07:35 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 15,926 posts

Wow, Buddy Ryan died. I didn't think he was still alive.


#10
Poe Dameron
Posted 29 June 2016 - 03:26 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,051 posts

That's sad.  I happened to know he was alive because I saw a bit of the 85 Bears documentary a couple days ago.  To say the least, if you've seen that documentary, it comes as no surprise that he passed away.  He was a shell of his former self and literally wrote a goodbye letter to the Bears defense at the end.


#11
ShadowDog
Posted 29 June 2016 - 03:32 PM

ShadowDog

    Supra-Awesome Badass PIE Pimp

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 42,391 posts
They replayed that clip yesterday. It was sad.

#12
Tex
Posted 30 June 2016 - 04:27 PM

Tex

    Member

  • Members
  • 4,037 posts
Man did I hate Buddy Ryan. I'll never forget the time he ran up the score on Dallas way back in 1988. The Eagles had us beat and were in kneel down mode. On first down they kneeled. On second down they kneeled again. On third down they FAKED a kneel and then Cunnigham drops back and throws another TD. After the game they asked Buddy about it and he said "We were just rubbin a little salt in the wound." My hatred of both Buddy Ryan and the Eagles started on that day.

RIP Buddy, you mean ole Dallas hating bastard. You were possibly the greatest coaching heel of all time.

#13
ShadowDog
Posted 30 June 2016 - 07:02 PM

ShadowDog

    Supra-Awesome Badass PIE Pimp

  • Supporter/Mods
  • 42,391 posts
No doubt. He was one of a kind.

#14
Ms. Spam
Posted 04 August 2016 - 10:19 AM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 15,926 posts

GUYS! FOOTBALL! PRESEASON! OMG!


#15
Ms. Spam
Posted 26 August 2016 - 06:52 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 15,926 posts

Laugh out loud. I was going to post who would be injured first RG3 or Romo but Romo just went down with - wait for it - a back injury. 


#16
Jacen123
Posted 26 August 2016 - 07:18 PM

Jacen123

    Woggle-Bug

  • Supporters
  • 36,116 posts

He didn't even give you an opportunity to back out of that one.


  • Ms. Spam +1 this

#17
Darth Krawlie
Posted 26 August 2016 - 07:40 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,684 posts
I'm so shocked. This is what, the fifth year in a row the Cowboys were predicted to be huge, contingent on Romo staying healthy?

#18
Poe Dameron
Posted 27 August 2016 - 09:04 PM

Poe Dameron

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,051 posts

I'm so shocked. This is what, the fifth year in a row the Cowboys were predicted to be huge, contingent on Romo staying healthy?

 

Umm... second.  The guy put in at least 15 starts each of the previous four years before last year.  And the only two seasons that he's missed significant playing time has been due to shoulder injuries.

 

So I'm not really sure where the injury prone reputation is coming from.  I know he's had back issues, but he's played through them and has only lost two games due to those injuries until this season.


#19
Darth Krawlie
Posted 27 August 2016 - 10:16 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,684 posts
Regardless of Romo, the Cowboys are predicted to be really good very often. And they rarely are. That's the point. I'm sorry I don't track preseason predictions on an annual basis.

#20
The Choc
Posted 29 August 2016 - 03:48 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,652 posts

He's had 2 season ending injuries in his career and this will probably be half a season right here.


#21
Ms. Spam
Posted 29 August 2016 - 04:00 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 15,926 posts
Romo wants to play. So I could see him coming back sooner.

Guys, should we do Pick'em this year?

#22
The Choc
Posted 29 August 2016 - 05:47 PM

The Choc

    Member

  • Members
  • 7,652 posts

Why not:

 

AFC

East

1-New England

2-New York

3-Buffalo

4-Miami

 

North

1-Pittsburgh

2-Cincinnati

3-Baltimore

4-Cleveland

 

South

1-Indianapolis

2-Jacksonville

3-Houston

4-Tennessee

 

West

1-Kansas City

2-Oakland

3-Denver

4-San Diego

 

NFC

East

1-New York

2-Washington

3-Dallas

4-Philadelphia

 

North

1-Green Bay

2-Minnesota

3-Chicago

4-Detroit

 

South

1-Carolina

2-Tampa Bay

3-Atlanta

4-New Orleans

 

West

1-Seattle

2-Arizona

3-Los Angeles

4-San Francisco

 

AFC Playoff seeds

1-Pittsburgh

2-New England

3-Kansas City

4-Indianapolis

5-Cincinnati

6-New York

 

NFC Playoff seeds

1-Seattle

2-Carolina

3-Green Bay

4-New York

5-Arizona

6-Tampa Bay

 

Wild Card rd

3-Kansas City over 6-New York

5-Cinicinnati over 4-Indianapolis

 

3-Green Bay over 6-Tampa  Bay

4-New York over 5-Arizona

 

Divisional Rd

1-Pittsburgh over 5-Cincinnati

2-New England over 3-Kansas City

 

1-Seattle over 4-New York

2-Carolina over 3-Green Bay

 

Title Games

Pittsburgh over New England

Seattle over Carolina

 

Super Bowl

Seattle over Pittsburgh


  • Darth Krawlie +1 this

#23
Lucas1138
Posted 31 August 2016 - 11:12 AM

Lucas1138

    Spam Lord

  • Moderators
  • 17,936 posts

AFCE

New England

New York

Buffalo

Miami

 

AFCN

Pittsburgh

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Baltimore

 

AFCS

Indianapolis

Houston

Tennessee

Jacksonville

 

AFCW

Denver

Kansas City

Oakland

San Diego

 

NFCE

New York

Dallas

Washington

Philadelphia

 

NFCN

Green Bay

Chicago

Detroit

Minnesota

 

NFCS

Carolina

New Orleans

Atlanta

Tampa Bay

 

NFCW

Arizona

Seattle

St. Louis

San Francisco

 

1. New England

2. Pittsburgh

3. Denver

4. Indianapolis

5. Cincinnati

6. Cleveland

 

1. Arizona

2. Green Bay

3. Carolina

4. New York

5. Seattle

6. Dallas

 

Indy over Cinci

Denver over Cleveland

Seattle over NYG

Carolina over Dallas

 

New England over Indy

Pittsburgh over Denver

Arizona over Seattle

Green Bay over Carolina

 

New England over Pittsburgh

Arizona over Green Bay

 

Arizona over New England

 

Who knows/gives a ****.


#24
Darth Krawlie
Posted 31 August 2016 - 12:01 PM

Darth Krawlie

    privileged ****lord

  • Members
  • 33,684 posts

CLEVELAND

 

WHAT


#25
Lucas1138
Posted 31 August 2016 - 12:13 PM

Lucas1138

    Spam Lord

  • Moderators
  • 17,936 posts

I don't know. Most teams are bad. Maybe RG3 isn't garbage. Maybe Josh Gordon can go 15 minutes without smoking pot. Can they field a defense? Really no idea.

 

Who else?

Jets? Meh.

Kansas City? Still QB'd by Alex Smith and coached by Andy Reid.

Baltimore? Snore.

AFC South Team X? 2nd place in AFC South is going to have 6 wins so probably not.

Oakland? Derek Carr is actually garbage.

 

Usually I look at schedules and stuff, I don't care at this point. 2015 ruined me.


