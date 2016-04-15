2016 NFL Season

I'm so shocked. This is what, the fifth year in a row the Cowboys were predicted to be huge, contingent on Romo staying healthy?

Umm... second. The guy put in at least 15 starts each of the previous four years before last year. And the only two seasons that he's missed significant playing time has been due to shoulder injuries.

So I'm not really sure where the injury prone reputation is coming from. I know he's had back issues, but he's played through them and has only lost two games due to those injuries until this season.