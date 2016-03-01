2016 U.S. General Election

I want Canada's PM

You can have him. I'll keep his wife, though.Hillary strikes me as corrupt and self serving, but probably "safest" in light of the likelihood we'd see the least policy variation from what we've been getting under Obama. Which is far from ideal, but better than the alternative. The best we can now hope for is that the entire nation will hold their nose and vote her in. That's the best we can hope for. Think that one over.Sanders is just a puppet. Will he stand back and allow Black Lives Matter protesters to take over is inaugural address too? While I kinda like the idea of a self described "socialist" making a serious bid for top spot, I'm also quite cognizant of the fact that there's no such thing as socialism now, and hasn't been for a long time. It is all, all of it, SJW stuff now. Communist and Anarchist sites are 140 proof SJW on the rocks: anti PIV feminism and Black Hebrew Israeli type stuff. Notably absent is any discussion of nationalizing or placing industry under worker's control. Not that it would matter since he'd be hard pressed to get a damned thing through congress anyway. A very long shot, at best.I don't know about the other republicans. Most likely won't matter after tomorrow. Ted Cruz is your guy if having an Ayatollah for a president is your thing. The others, I'm guessing, are more bog-standard, "who-would-Jesus-bomb" neocons. Didn't these guys screw things up bad enough in the 2000-2008 time frame?Trump is total fluff. Entertainment plain and simple. While I too relish the thought of endless reservoirs of neo-con AND SJW tears a Trump victory would result in, I think the euphoria would wear off once we realized just who and what we put in the Oval Office. This guy appoints fed chairs, selects supreme court justices, can send the nation's youth to war and has access to the bomb. Let's hope he doesn't use it once he realizes his nielsen ratings are sagging. I think fears surrounding his alleged fascism and resemblance to Hitler are overblown. Don't give him such credit. Hitler was on a mission, and it was a big deal. Lebensraum and the thousand year Reich were serious business, as his actions as chancellor and fuhrer made clear. Trump ... his campaign has been a complete dog-and-pony show, trash talking his opponents like a WWE wrestler, more suited to reality T.V or a shock D.J than someone worthy of being chief executive of the most powerful nation on the planet. He's made a complete mockery of your political process. And given what an object of disdain that already is, that's really saying something.