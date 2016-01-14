Jump to content

Dead Pool

Started by monkeygirl , January 14 2016 07:33 AM
any interest?

monkeygirl
Posted 14 January 2016 - 07:33 AM

Anyone care?

 

I'd be hip to crafting a template for lists by the end of January, if there are at least a dozen of you who would like to participate.


Fozzie
Posted 14 January 2016 - 07:57 AM

I'm in.

Cerina
Posted 14 January 2016 - 12:00 PM

Sure

Driver
Posted 14 January 2016 - 01:11 PM

I'm way in:

monkeygirl
Posted 15 January 2016 - 08:22 AM

So, only 4 of us?


Fozzie
Posted 15 January 2016 - 09:40 AM

60% of our daily traffic.


3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 20 January 2016 - 03:56 PM

I'll give it a shot.  Many on my ongoing list are due, right?  The way death has reared it's ugly head lately.


Cerina
Posted 20 January 2016 - 09:01 PM

Can we have a bonus this time where if you can name the classic rock band with the most members who bite it this year you get like 100 extra points?


monkeygirl
Posted 21 January 2016 - 08:48 AM

Sure! I'll start a pool this weekend and do some creative **** like that for us :)


Odine
Posted 21 January 2016 - 01:22 PM

How does this work?

Fozzie
Posted 21 January 2016 - 01:27 PM

You list people you think are going to die.  You get points based on them dying and their age (younger people are worth more).  Hilarity ensues.


Darth Krawlie
Posted 21 January 2016 - 01:38 PM

I was interested in playing a few years back and listing Rock, but was told it'd be too uncouth, so I'm boycotting forevar.


Odine
Posted 22 January 2016 - 02:48 AM

Wow this game rules! Dark...but it rules!

monkeygirl
Posted 22 January 2016 - 09:15 AM

TRUTH. I will do the 125 point system but give me a day or so to get the rest of the stuff in order.

 

You start with 125. When a person on your list dies, you subtract their current age from 125 and that's the number of points you get for choosing them. So, the younger the person, the higher the points.


Fozzie
Posted 22 January 2016 - 01:07 PM

I was interested in playing a few years back and listing Rock, but was told it'd be too uncouth, so I'm boycotting forevar.


Dwayne Johnson is immortal.
Cerina
Posted 22 January 2016 - 04:12 PM

We should have small bonuses if you can predict the cause of death as well. Or at least relevant factors. Like, technically Whitney Houston drowned, but her death was drug related. So if you'd had guessed "Whitney Houston - drugs" then you could get like 10 bonus points. 


monkeygirl
Posted 23 January 2016 - 04:59 PM

Lemme thinki about that.

You wnat me to post it here or start a new, official thread?

El Chalupacabra
Posted 23 January 2016 - 05:12 PM

Wow this game rules! Dark...but it rules!

Kinda makes you feel like Dirty Harry, doesn't it?

 


Cerina
Posted 23 January 2016 - 11:20 PM

Lemme thinki about that.

You wnat me to post it here or start a new, official thread?


I don't care. I'll pin it once the games begin.

monkeygirl
Posted 24 January 2016 - 04:45 PM

K-

monkeygirl
Posted 25 January 2016 - 02:41 PM

ALRIGHT:

Starts: Midnight, EST, Monday February 1, 2016
Ends: Midnight, EST, Monday January 9, 2017

You choose NINE names of well-known persons you think will die in this time period.
Anyone already diagnosed as terminal as of this moment does not count.
You get the points when a person you chose dies. 125 points minus their age at the time of death.

I will award two winners; one who has the highest number of points and one who has the highest overall body count.

BONUS POINTS will be awarded as follows:

In addition to your list, choose ONE person in ONE of the following categories as your personal bonus name
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________
*former child actor
*musician/artist in the music business
*Newsperson-correspondant, anchor, TV host
*Politico-real office holder, candidate, TV personality
*Sports figure-player, owner, coach

If this person dies, you get 20 points. CHOOSE ONE ONLY.

Bonus point structure for everyone's picks of any type:
10 points-Also nail the cause of death
50 points-name the date

SUPER BONUS ROUND:
Within the contest dates, guess either the number of mass shootings OR the total number of dead that occur in the USA (Continental, AK and HI only)
and add 60 to your score.

PRIZES AWARDED AT THE DISCRETION OF ME.

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 27 January 2016 - 11:45 AM

Muhammad Ali - Complications from Parkinson's - 51 points + 20 bonus = 71 points
Gene Wilder - Stroke - 42 points No bonus.  It was Alzheimer's = 42 points
Kirk Douglas - Complications from Pneumonia
Ron Jeremy - Heart Attack
Ali MacGraw
Vanessa Redgrave
Zsa Zsa Gabor - 26 points
Regis Philbin
Larry King

BONUS:  Amanda Bynes - Drug overdose
SUPER BONUS:  Not doing that
 

Total Points - 139


monkeygirl
Posted 27 January 2016 - 12:38 PM

NICE list.

I respect your opting out of the Super Bonus.

3 & 6 years to go...
Posted 27 January 2016 - 01:55 PM

Thanks.


Good God a Bear
Posted 27 January 2016 - 03:36 PM

Olivia de Havillandv- **** if I know

Betty White - ****ing too much

Nelson Mandela - Respiratory

Johnny Manziel - Alcohol/Drug related

Rosie O'Donnell - Heart Attack

Beverly Cleary - Cancer

Ozzy - Alcohol/Drug related

Kirk Douglas - Stroke

Monty Hall - ****ing too much with Betty White

 

Bonus: Lindsay Lohan - Alcohol/Drug Related

Super Bonus: 4 Mass Shootings


