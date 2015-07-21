Could Donald Trump be our next president?

Well, yeah. I love posting to my relatives that go on about how "What America needs is a guy who knows how to run a business!" with replies like "Yes, we should have a guy who has had four businesses file for bankruptcy".

On one hand I really love the blatancy of the whole thing. The Hispanic thing was great as it fired up locals here in San Antonio but when he went and attacked McCain's hero status for being a POW it was fantastic. I'm hoping he slams ESPN soon for giving Caitlyn Jenner an award. But then I think this can't be real. Trump must think he's on one of those reality shows and he's not quite with it.