Could Donald Trump be our next president?

Started by Ms. Spam , July 20 2015 10:11 PM

Ms. Spam
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:11 PM

First he's insulting the Hispanics and now he's making bold statements about McCain.


Ms. Spam
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:12 PM

i think this is a plot to make Ted Cruz more palatable.


Pong Messiah
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:17 PM

i think this is a plot to keep his name in print


Ms. Spam
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:35 PM

Well, yeah. I love posting to my relatives that go on about how "What America needs is a guy who knows how to run a business!" with replies like "Yes, we should have a guy who has had four businesses file for bankruptcy".

 

On one hand I really love the blatancy of the whole thing. The Hispanic thing was great as it fired up locals here in San Antonio but when he went and attacked McCain's hero status for being a POW it was fantastic. I'm hoping he slams ESPN soon for giving Caitlyn Jenner an award. But then I think this can't be real. Trump must think he's on one of those reality shows and he's not quite with it.


RelentlessMalice
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:48 PM

Nothing but hot nasty air with fake hair. Anyone who would vote for him is a true water head.

I think he really hurt himself with calling out McCain. Even hardcore republicans cannot support or condone what he said.

Ryn
Posted 20 July 2015 - 10:59 PM

Well, yeah. I love posting to my relatives that go on about how "What America needs is a guy who knows how to run a business!" with replies like "Yes, we should have a guy who has had four businesses file for bankruptcy".


Did they vote for Perot?

Ms. Spam
Posted 20 July 2015 - 11:09 PM

one of them is old enough to! Good ole Perot! They still love him here.


Cerina
Posted 21 July 2015 - 11:05 AM

Trump is literally the worst candidate in the running currently. Literally literally. He would be disastrous. And not because of his stances or his ideas, but because of his mouth.

Ms. Spam
Posted 21 July 2015 - 11:13 AM

I think it would be refreshing. More and more I find myself leaning GOP.


Destiny Skywalker
Posted 21 July 2015 - 12:37 PM

Trump is just spouting off because he's an attention whore.
Darth Ender
Posted 21 July 2015 - 01:13 PM

The thing that scares me most about Trump running isn't his political views.  Rather, it is the campaigns demonstration that there is a significant percentage of the US voting population that agree with him. 


RelentlessMalice
Posted 21 July 2015 - 02:27 PM

The thing that scares me most about Trump running isn't his political views.  Rather, it is the campaigns demonstration that there is a significant percentage of the US voting population that agree with him. 


This country runs on stupid. I would say the same thing about anyone wanting to vote for Hilary Clinton.
Fozzie
Posted 21 July 2015 - 02:35 PM

Could Donald Trump be our next president?


No.

Close please.
Ms. Spam
Posted 21 July 2015 - 03:55 PM

UR n denial.

Trump leads in the polls.

Darth Krawlie
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:09 PM

And it makes my heart hurt.

Fozzie
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:38 PM

Polls right now are meaningless. Right now they basically consist of "have you ever heard of this guy?"

Tell me about a poll in 5 months and maybe it will start to have some meaning.

But on the other hand Rudy won in 2008 so I guess polls do mean a lot.
Darth Krawlie
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:41 PM

You're absolutely correct and I told someone at work something similar yesterday. But my heart still hurts so much.

Fozzie
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:51 PM

That might be a heart attack
Jacen123
Posted 21 July 2015 - 04:58 PM

As long as it isn't achy and breaky.


Cerina
Posted 21 July 2015 - 05:03 PM

I think this pretty much sums it all up nicely. 

 

http://www.theblaze....and-yourselves/


Ms. Spam
Posted 21 July 2015 - 06:53 PM

OMG! Trump gave out Lindsey Graham's telephone number. This is better than Celebrity Apprentice.

pavonis
Posted 21 July 2015 - 08:02 PM

Jeb Bush has a better chance of winning the GOP nomination than Trump. Trump will peak early, and plateau at best, fall back into relative obscurity again at worst. He might split the Republican voters, though. The projections I've read recently show a stronger likelihood of a Democratic win in the general election. Bush is boring but reliable. He's not outrageous enough to irk the base, and some of his ideas are good, if not realistic.

DANA-kin Skywalker
Posted 22 July 2015 - 12:46 PM

I'm pretty sure trump has managed to make himself unelectable. He has alienated himself from all Mexicans in this country for starters. He comes across too strong, and is pompous. You can't get elected to anything doing that. What he is accomplishing is he's making the rest of the Republican Party appear stronger by comparison.

I kinda wanna vote for him and sign it just so he will get more than one vote. Then when they tally them up he'll say "Hey! That's not MY vote! Who is Dana?!"

monkeygirl
Posted 22 July 2015 - 02:51 PM

He's unelectable and he's doing this for attention.

Let us get within a few hundred eons of the actual election-the part where candidates have interviews that matter-where they go out talking to people-
when they have debates on issues and he'll fold. He doesn't have the time or self-discipline. He has no real plans for anything-excepting to deal with
ISIS but he's not telling anyone about that until he gets elected.

This is just a farce. Sit back and enjoy it while it's on your teevee.

Good God a Bear
Posted 22 July 2015 - 03:42 PM

I'd vote for him in a heartbeat


