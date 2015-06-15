Jump to content

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Started by Driver , June 15 2015 02:09 PM

21 replies to this topic

Driver
Posted 15 June 2015 - 02:09 PM

Driver

Remember that time I guess ME4 would take place in another galaxy? How if a team of explorers went there via some secret relay but were unable to get back and would be unaffected by whatever choice was made at the end of ME3?

 

WELL I WAS RIGHT

 


The Human Torch
Posted 15 June 2015 - 05:07 PM

The Human Torch

I wanted to be OMG!sploosh! But I almost felt meh. I'm somewhere in between, I guess. Mild excitement. Neat to hear Cash over that visual however, made me think of Firefly.

TuskenRaider
Posted 15 June 2015 - 09:34 PM

TuskenRaider

Partially right.  They said on their blog that this takes place a long time after the events of the trilogy.   So we need more details to figure out exactly how MUCH after and why it's another galaxy.

 

"Today we debuted the first cinematic trailer for our next game, Mass Effect™: Andromeda. While we are still many months away from the game’s release date in holiday 2016, we’re excited to show you a bit of where we’re at. First, though, some background on the game itself.
 
When we wrapped up the original Mass Effect trilogy with Mass Effect 3: Citadel in early 2013, planning and design on Mass Effect: Andromeda was already well underway. We knew we wanted to start with a foundation composed of the best parts of any Mass Effect game: exciting new worlds to discover, great characters, and intense action. At the same time, we clearly wanted to expand the definition of what you should expect from a Mass Effect game.
 
While we aren’t ready to go into too many details just yet, as you saw in the trailer and can tell by the name, this game is very much a new adventure, taking place far away from and long after the events of the original trilogy. You will play a human, male or female, though that’s actually not the character you saw in the trailer (more on that later). You’ll be exploring an all-new galaxy, Andromeda, and piloting the new and improved Mako you saw. And through it all, you will have a new team of adventurers to work with, learn from, fight alongside of, and fall in love with.
 
We built this trailer in Frostbite™, our game engine, and it represents our visual target for the final game. We are thrilled by what we’ve already been able to achieve in bringing Mass Effect to Frostbite and by putting our entire focus on PC and current gen consoles. With the time remaining in development, we’re excited about the possibility to push things even more.
 
Thank you again for all of the support you keep showing us, and we’re looking forward to sharing more details with you near the end of the year. Until then, the teams in our Montreal, Edmonton, and Austin studios will be hard at work creating an entirely new adventure for you to lose yourselves in.
 
Thanks,
 
Aaryn Flynn, Studio General Manager, BioWare Canada"

 

 

The new Mako looks completely bad ass.  And I spotted a woman and a Krogan running behind the person in the trailer.  It sounds like they will have some more information for us on N7 day this year.


Driver
Posted 15 June 2015 - 10:01 PM

Driver

They've hinted at making human colonies, that you need to discover local/alien tech to upgrade your stuff, and that you lead a fleet, not just one ship. That tells me it's been a generational journey. My guess is that the Council space did some sort of joint venture to check out another galaxy-- maybe some sort of relay was found that was a one way trip there. So a mid sized fleet was sent from the various races.

 

The game picks up a century or so later. Everything is familiar, but a little advanced as they've grown on their on, and with local tech. And whatever choice in ME3 was taken, it wouldn't effect things in Andromeda.


The Human Torch
Posted 15 June 2015 - 10:42 PM

The Human Torch

What if this fleet was sent out into the dark beyond the stars as a safety measure against the Reapers? Basically more people took ME1 Shepard seriously than Shepard knew, and so a super hush hush "Ark" mission was launched. Meanwhile we continued on with Shepard, now [insert time later] the Ark has arrived at Andromeda. This lets the franchise proceed with total exclusion from Shepard's resolution.

Side Note: The Dark Beyond the Stars is a cool book by Frank M. Robinson. It should be a movie in this new age of realism sci-fi and could be a neat premise for this Mass Effect sequel to borrow from.

Odine
Posted 16 June 2015 - 06:20 AM

Odine

I hope it's not another "Save the gallaxy from certain doom" kind of plot like the previous ones and the more recent Dragon Age:Inquisition. A story that allows for more exploration and encourages the player to take things slow and have fun rather than chase a fast paced narrative all over the show would be welcome.

TuskenRaider
Posted 16 June 2015 - 09:40 PM

TuskenRaider

If it was a council mission to go scope out another Galaxy and set up colonies there, that would be pretty cool and fit into the narrative of the original three games.  I'd be cool with this.


Driver
Posted 11 July 2015 - 12:37 AM

Driver

more evidence that I WAS TOTALLY RIGHT

 

http://moviepilot.co...&fb_ref=Default


TuskenRaider
Posted 11 July 2015 - 09:45 AM

TuskenRaider

That is a really well thought out timeline and I kinda hope that it turns out to be what they are going with.   It checks all the boxes and mostly fits.  The only issue I have with it is that somebody would have mentioned this Ark to Shepard.  All the people involved according to this (Liara, Hackett) were directly involved with Shepard and would probably have mentioned an escape plan if everything went belly up.


Driver
Posted 11 July 2015 - 09:59 AM

Driver

True-- but an escape plan isn't Sheps style. He/she could have known and just blown it off.

The Human Torch
Posted 11 July 2015 - 10:00 AM

The Human Torch

The only explanation for not telling Shepard is actually a really valid one; fear of indoctrination.

Driver
Posted 11 July 2015 - 11:10 AM

Driver

Yeah if your ace in the hole has a history of sharing minds with the enemy you may not let them know your backup plan.

Odine
Posted 12 July 2015 - 04:10 AM

Odine

Sick I'm excited for this. The comments section below that article is hilarious. People get so bend outta shape about trivial things.

The Human Torch
Posted 12 July 2015 - 10:46 AM

The Human Torch

To a certain extent that's a fans job. Heck, my first impression about Routh and Cavill being tested for Superman way back in the day was that they were committing sacrilege.

Odine
Posted 08 November 2016 - 02:02 AM

Odine

New trailer here


Driver
Posted 08 November 2016 - 05:25 PM

Driver

I really really really wish I was more excited by that

Odine
Posted 09 November 2016 - 01:48 AM

Odine

right? It does look very slick though. I mean.. that IS representative of gameplay... 


Odine
Posted 03 December 2016 - 03:31 AM

Odine

****.. maybe this will wet your whistle, Driver! Gameplay trailer. Looks pretty off the hook if you ask me! 


Driver
Posted 03 December 2016 - 08:10 PM

Driver

As I said on FB:

This has me more amped than the trailer. Stock female Ryder is a butter face, but I like the voice and will craft my own look. Gameplay looks awesome. My biggest takeaway was Milky Way galaxy species seem to have spread out. I had assumed all the races from ME would be on the exploratory mission and that new worlds would all be new aliens. But that spaceport was clearly a big mix. Story wise I wonder if the initial mission to Andromeda was a generation ago and the races we know have split up and spread out. Not sure why then Ryder is on a mission for a new home... intrigued!

Copper
Posted 06 December 2016 - 09:31 PM

Copper

I like her face!

 

I'm def not excited about having to craft things, but otherwise the game looks really exciting. I'm looking forward to new Mass Effect!


Odine
Posted 07 December 2016 - 01:46 AM

Odine

Crafting is soooo much fun though!

I don't think it will be an essential mechanic to getting sweet kit. I think it'll be a mechanic that RPG fans will love to engage in, but is totally optional and not essential to getting sweet gear.

Kyrian
Posted 15 December 2016 - 03:18 PM

Kyrian

If it's like the crafting system in Inquisition, then it'll be a bit of a chore that's oddly worth it.


