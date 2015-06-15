Mass Effect: Andromeda

Remember that time I guess ME4 would take place in another galaxy? How if a team of explorers went there via some secret relay but were unable to get back and would be unaffected by whatever choice was made at the end of ME3?
WELL I WAS RIGHT
Partially right. They said on their blog that this takes place a long time after the events of the trilogy. So we need more details to figure out exactly how MUCH after and why it's another galaxy.
The new Mako looks completely bad ass. And I spotted a woman and a Krogan running behind the person in the trailer. It sounds like they will have some more information for us on N7 day this year.
They've hinted at making human colonies, that you need to discover local/alien tech to upgrade your stuff, and that you lead a fleet, not just one ship. That tells me it's been a generational journey. My guess is that the Council space did some sort of joint venture to check out another galaxy-- maybe some sort of relay was found that was a one way trip there. So a mid sized fleet was sent from the various races.
The game picks up a century or so later. Everything is familiar, but a little advanced as they've grown on their on, and with local tech. And whatever choice in ME3 was taken, it wouldn't effect things in Andromeda.
Edited by Odine, 16 June 2015 - 06:22 AM.
If it was a council mission to go scope out another Galaxy and set up colonies there, that would be pretty cool and fit into the narrative of the original three games. I'd be cool with this.
more evidence that I WAS TOTALLY RIGHT
http://moviepilot.co...&fb_ref=Default
That is a really well thought out timeline and I kinda hope that it turns out to be what they are going with. It checks all the boxes and mostly fits. The only issue I have with it is that somebody would have mentioned this Ark to Shepard. All the people involved according to this (Liara, Hackett) were directly involved with Shepard and would probably have mentioned an escape plan if everything went belly up.
New trailer here
right? It does look very slick though. I mean.. that IS representative of gameplay...
****.. maybe this will wet your whistle, Driver! Gameplay trailer. Looks pretty off the hook if you ask me!
Edited by Driver, 03 December 2016 - 08:10 PM.
I like her face!
I'm def not excited about having to craft things, but otherwise the game looks really exciting. I'm looking forward to new Mass Effect!
If it's like the crafting system in Inquisition, then it'll be a bit of a chore that's oddly worth it.