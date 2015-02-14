Jump to content

Opinion of the 1975 Captain & Tennille song Love Will Keep Us Together

Started by El Chalupacabra , February 14 2015 04:22 AM

Poll: Opinion of the 1975 Captain & Tenille song Love Will Keep Us Together (9 member(s) have cast votes)

Hero or Villain

  1. Hero (6 votes [66.67%])

    Percentage of vote: 66.67%

  2. Villain (3 votes [33.33%])

    Percentage of vote: 33.33%

#1
El Chalupacabra
Posted 14 February 2015 - 04:22 AM

El Chalupacabra

Originally recorded without US airplay by Neil Sedeka on the 1973 album The Tra-La Days Are Over, the song Love Will Keep Us Together didn't chart at number 1 until after being recorded by Captain and Tennille, in 1975. 

 

Which by the way, 1975 saw some great music, such as Get Dancin' by Disco Tex and The Sex-O-lettes,  Morning Side Of The Mountain by Donny and Marie Osmond, That's The Way Of The World by Earth, Wind and Fire, and Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell, just to name a few.

 

Vote in the poll- hero song or villain.

 


#2
monkeygirl
Posted 15 February 2015 - 08:21 AM

monkeygirl

VILLIAN: if ONLY because of Toni Tenille's haircut.


#3
Ms. Spam
Posted 15 February 2015 - 08:58 AM

Ms. Spam

I had that hair cut.


#4
Darth Krawlie
Posted 15 February 2015 - 09:30 AM

Darth Krawlie

You probably still do.
#5
El Chalupacabra
Posted 15 February 2015 - 07:59 PM

El Chalupacabra

VILLIAN: if ONLY because of Toni Tenille's haircut.

Yeah, you're just jealous because you wish you could rock that 1970s Dorothy Hamill haircut like Tennille, MG.


#6
Ryn
Posted 17 February 2015 - 09:27 AM

Ryn

Hero, for reminding me of radio gold at that time as a child.
#7
monkeygirl
Posted 17 February 2015 - 10:23 AM

monkeygirl

VILLIAN: if ONLY because of Toni Tenille's haircut.

Yeah, you're just jealous because you wish you could rock that 1970s Dorothy Hamill haircut like Tennille, MG.

 

I'm sorry, but Toni Tenille never ROCKED anything.


#8
El Chalupacabra
Posted 17 February 2015 - 04:45 PM

El Chalupacabra

Ever consider maybe you’re the villain, MG?


#9
TheRuralJuror
Posted 23 March 2015 - 08:17 PM

TheRuralJuror

This band was TERRIBLE

#10
El Chalupacabra
Posted 24 March 2015 - 08:43 AM

El Chalupacabra

Not a band, a duet.  And they were awesomesauce. 

 

Too bad ol' Daryl Dragon came down with Parkinson's disease, and Toni Tennille felt it was the best move to kick his ass out of the house and divorce the Cap. 


#11
monkeygirl
Posted 24 March 2015 - 08:54 AM

monkeygirl

What is WRONG with you?


#12
TheRuralJuror
Posted 24 March 2015 - 02:13 PM

TheRuralJuror

Vomit sauce

#13
El Chalupacabra
Posted 24 March 2015 - 04:40 PM

El Chalupacabra

What is WRONG with you?

Don't pretend you don't have a Captain and Tennille LP


#14
The Kurgan
Posted 24 March 2015 - 11:45 PM

The Kurgan

Too bad ol' Daryl Dragon came down with Parkinson's disease, and Toni Tennille felt it was the best move to kick his ass out of the house and divorce the Cap.


Apparently, love did not keep them together.
 


#15
Williamwap
Posted 26 October 2016 - 07:40 PM

Williamwap

Come Together. No, not by the Beatles...by Aerosmith. First released on their Greatest Hits collection. Good song or bad song?

#16
monkeygirl
Posted 27 October 2016 - 04:16 PM

monkeygirl

Meh remake
