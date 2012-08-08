Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Crazy Political Status Updates from my Facebook news feed...
#1
Posted 07 August 2012 - 06:43 PM
Feel free to comment on the particular status updates, share your own, or comment on the real point of this thread, which is: How in the holy f*ck can otherwise intelligent people be so ****ing crazy and uninformed when it comes to politics and what does that mean?
To start us off, here are three gems from today:
From a wealthy small business owner:
"WE the patriots of America DEMAND you release your COLLEGE TRANSCRIPTS mr. obama. What the F... Are you hiding sir? Why did you spend $40000000 to seal them sir? That's a lot of money coming from a community organizer. Liberals, why arent you asking these questions?"
8 likes
From a middle school English teacher:
"As I was entering the voting booth now, I actually thought to myself, how much longer before I lose this right? That's sad."
4 likes
More to come...
#2
Posted 07 August 2012 - 06:48 PM
#3
Posted 07 August 2012 - 06:55 PM
- The Human Torch, the skiff guard, Destiny Skywalker and 1 other +1 this
#4
Posted 07 August 2012 - 07:09 PM
This one from a friend who I adore:
.. two different kinds of people go to strip clubs... One kind of person tips and spends money to have a great social time and to award monetary gifts in celebration of beauty and festivity.... the other kind of person pays to close the distance between their ball sack and a performer's uterus... .. ..to close that gap.. as it were...
which kind are you?
He is a real big proponet of being against slavery so he spouts a lot about human slavery like this.
The definition of Capitalism:
This one is from a person who is one step closer to "liking" the tea party page:
with the quote:
Let's not cloud the issue with facts...
#5
Posted 07 August 2012 - 07:15 PM
There are Whales in Wales!
#6
Posted 07 August 2012 - 07:27 PM
This one in reaction to a Morning Bell Article about EPA fly-overs in Texas.
Chemtrails anyone?
This person has also called Obama an Emperor and an Imperialist.
He also posted, What causes the price of gold to go up?
#7
Guest_Letsgo_7_7_*
Posted 07 August 2012 - 07:30 PM
#8
Posted 07 August 2012 - 07:30 PM
"no major news network ever questioned obamas qualifications to be president. Dick Cheney had the GALL to say Sarah Palin wasn't prepared to be vice president. In today's political environment being a "dog catcher" is a good enough qualification as long as you can speak well, promise people things, and party like a rock star. The media is questioning Romneys finances? Are you kidding me? They want him to produce 10 years of tax returns? The same ***holes said NOTHING about Obamas associations, his radical past let alone didn't ask for his original birth certificate for almost 3 years into his term. We still dont know anything about him. Everything major record of him is sealed including his college transcripts but NO, the media won't question the DARLING. I freaking HATE these people. Their FREAKING WORTHLESS. And don't say people like Hannity and Limbaugh, they're not news anchors, they are commentators. I'm talking about ABC, NBC, and CBS...
27 likes
- Ms. Spam, monkeygirl and Pong Messiah +1 this
#9
Posted 07 August 2012 - 07:34 PM
- Brando and Pong Messiah +1 this
#10
Posted 07 August 2012 - 08:10 PM
Three of this woman's six kids have kids of their own, and two of them had their kids outside of marriage.
Edited by Darth Krawlie, 08 August 2012 - 06:56 AM.
- Ness +1 this
#11
Posted 07 August 2012 - 09:46 PM
This was posted and then shortly after, a link to an article about it being about Ohio and allowing early voting was posted, this person took this down.
#12
Posted 07 August 2012 - 09:51 PM
#13
Posted 07 August 2012 - 11:34 PM
1 like and it was his mom
3 likes
As much as I hate to be the one to tell you all this, the Hokey Pokey is NOT what it's all about. That was just another lie by the government to distract you while they built armies of robotic mosquitoes that implant tiny microchips into your body which can be used for mind control and tracking devices, and they are flying into your homes while you sleep.
#14
Posted 08 August 2012 - 06:36 AM
Oh, I'm gonna have a field day with this one.
I look forward to seeing these. I probably have many, especially from the left, but I'd have to log in to Facebook to actually copy and paste.
#15
Posted 08 August 2012 - 04:13 PM
"For those of my friends who believe there is no difference between Obama and Romney, I'll give you a major one. Romney has made it the old fashioned way. He EARNED his money. While Obama has made his the modern way. Taking from those of us who have earned it, kind of like a parasite."
14 likes
- Pong Messiah and Copper +1 this
#16
Posted 08 August 2012 - 04:16 PM
#17
Posted 08 August 2012 - 04:28 PM
#18
Posted 08 August 2012 - 05:00 PM
I recently started unfriending people on Facebook who talk about their politics or religion, so I don't have much worth sharing anymore. Used to have several Rachel Maddow/Elizabeth Warren fanatics, and friends who would post gorgeous pictures of green spaces or bike lanes in the Netherlands (or any wealthy, Western European country, really) as a stark counterpoint to the backward, bigoted, filthy, greedy, stupid American ****hole they are forced to endure on a daily basis. But that's about it.
Interestingly enough, the most recent political update isn't from a hippy but a libertarian. It is from Thomas Sowell, and I actually kinda like it:
13 people like this
- Exodus +1 this
#19
Posted 08 August 2012 - 05:22 PM
- Ryn, Good God a Bear and irishdancer2 +1 this
#20
Posted 10 August 2012 - 09:12 AM
- El Chalupacabra +1 this
#21
Posted 10 August 2012 - 12:16 PM
#22
Posted 10 August 2012 - 10:24 PM
#23
Posted 10 August 2012 - 10:31 PM
There's no denying that his logic is airtight.
Romney is a self made man now?
There are some things I can post here, but I like to be direct about my criticisms when possible.
#24
Posted 10 August 2012 - 10:41 PM
I thought regan wasn't able to pull the economy back until his second term. I could be wrong though, I'll just assume you know what you are talking about.
The United States was experiencing its worst recession since the Depression, with conditions frighteningly reminiscent of those 50 years earlier. By November 1982, unemployment reached, nine million, the highest rate since the Depression; 17,000 businesses failed, the second highest number since 1933; farmers lost their land; and many sick, elderly, and poor became homeless.
The country lived through the recession for a full year before Reagan finally admitted publicly that the economy was in trouble. His budget cuts, which hurt the poor, and his tax cuts, which favored the rich, combined with the hardships of a recession, spawned the belief that Reagan was insensitive to his people's needs. (Although it was a 25% across-the-board tax cut, those people in the higher income brackets benefited the most.)
As economic hardship hit American homes, Reagan's approval rating hit rock bottom. In January 1983, it was estimated at a dismal 35 percent. Having failed in his promise to deliver economic prosperity, Reagan's reelection in 1984 seemed unlikely.
With a failing economy, hopes for a balanced budget vanished. Even David Stockman, Reagan's Budget Director and an advocate of supply side economics, fearing future deficits "as high as $200 billion," urged the president to cut taxes.
While Reagan finally agreed to a moderate tax increase on businesses, he steadfastly refused to raise income taxes or cut defense spending, despite a growing negative sentiment toward the buildup. In January 1983, with his approval rating at an all-time low, the economy slowly began to right itself. Unemployment, as high as ten percent in 1982, had improved enough by 1984 for his popularity to be restored, and by the November presidential election, it was hard to believe that a second term was ever in doubt.
http://www.pbs.org/w...agan-recession/
Looks like I made an error in assuming Ms Spam knew what she was blabbing about. Obama's first term sounds much like Regan's, economically speaking. Hope she doesn't teach history.
#25
Posted 10 August 2012 - 10:59 PM
Edited by Ms. Spam, 10 August 2012 - 11:49 PM.
- Darth Krawlie and Exodus +1 this