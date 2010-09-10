Jump to content

The New "What Song Are You Listening To?" Thread

Started by Starchick , September 10 2010 01:22 AM

210 replies to this topic

Starchick
Posted 10 September 2010 - 01:22 AM

Starchick

Van Morrison - Madame George

Guest_REVROSWELL_*
Posted 10 September 2010 - 03:34 AM

Guest_REVROSWELL_*
People are strange by the late Jim M. Music like that keeps me in the mood to do my art...

rr

monkeygirl
Posted 10 September 2010 - 09:34 AM

monkeygirl

Plant's new solo album, LOVING IT, especially Angel Dance and Cindy

http://www.npr.org/t...oryId=129178865

Darth Lohr
Posted 16 September 2010 - 12:55 AM

Darth Lohr

"Harvester of Sorrow"--Metallica

Guest_samortan_*
Posted 17 September 2010 - 01:17 AM

Guest_samortan_*
Waka waka -- Shakira

Iceman
Posted 21 September 2010 - 08:45 PM

Iceman

Death Valley - Heart

Darth_Binks
Posted 27 October 2010 - 05:06 PM

Darth_Binks

Morning Glory - Oasis

Tezcatlipoca
Posted 27 October 2010 - 06:46 PM

Tezcatlipoca

LED ZEPPELIN

Darth Krawlie
Posted 11 November 2010 - 09:51 PM

Darth Krawlie

Lights - Second Go

Fixxxer
Posted 12 November 2010 - 10:54 AM

Fixxxer

^

Lights is a fox!!

oh and "Dangerous" by Joshua James

Fixxxer
Posted 20 November 2010 - 02:59 PM

Fixxxer

Doobie Brothers - "Listen To The Music"

Darth_Binks
Posted 20 November 2010 - 07:33 PM

Darth_Binks

The Infection - Disturbed

Bethany
Posted 26 November 2010 - 04:20 AM

Bethany

Jimmy Fallon as Neil Young accompanied by Bruce Springsteen covering Willow Smith's - Whip My Hair

http://www.latenight...111610/1260532/

Bethany
Posted 26 November 2010 - 04:21 AM

Bethany

I just can't stop listening to it. I've gotta rip it from YouTube...

Darth Krawlie
Posted 03 December 2010 - 11:25 PM

Darth Krawlie

Johnny Cash - Cocaine Blues

I CAN'T FORGET THE DAY I SHOT THAT BAD BITCH DOWN

Guest_Fast-Debrid564_*
Posted 26 May 2011 - 01:16 AM

Guest_Fast-Debrid564_*
Madison Avenue's "Don't Call Me Baby" :D

Fixxxer
Posted 02 August 2011 - 03:58 PM

Fixxxer

*VOLLEY*

The Mountain Goats - "No Children"

Jaycie
Posted 03 August 2011 - 12:58 PM

Jaycie

The Naked and Famous - "Punching in a Dream"
Fixxxer
Posted 04 August 2011 - 09:05 PM

Fixxxer

Foster The People - "Pumped Up Kicks"
Fixxxer
Posted 10 September 2011 - 07:33 PM

Fixxxer

Allman Brothers - "Whipping Post"

Brando
Posted 26 September 2011 - 06:58 PM

Brando

Short version: megathreads may be causing some of the issues with the board, so I cut out the most recent page of replies in this thread and closed the old one. Nothing major, but apparently threads over 5,000 posts may be a problem. Here's hoping this helps!

Sheep Murderer
Posted 26 September 2011 - 07:44 PM

Sheep Murderer

LMFAO is in my head and won't leave. Help...

the skiff guard
Posted 21 January 2012 - 03:57 AM

the skiff guard

Hipster Orchestra - 4 strings and an 808


http://www.youtube.c...e&v=RNMT6S485sw

Darth Wicket
Posted 23 January 2012 - 05:04 PM

Darth Wicket

Deacon Blues - Steely Dan

Karrit Moss
Posted 24 January 2012 - 06:31 PM

Karrit Moss

Second Song - Assembly of Dust



