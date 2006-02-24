Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Photo

Black Mesa - A Total Conversion for all Half-Life fans

Started by Lord Malice , February 24 2006 09:16 AM

52 replies to this topic

Lord Malice
Posted 24 February 2006 - 09:16 AM

Lord Malice

Yes, it was inevitable. But here it is guys. I've been following these folks for a while. It's, of course, a remake of Half-Life 1. But with a few new additions and tweaks (not counting the graphics overhaul) to help it mesh with Half-Life 2. You can read all about it at their site: Clickity Click.

Suffice to say, dig the screenshots.

Posted Image

Posted Image

Posted Image

Posted Image

Posted Image

Posted Image

There are some more screens on the website, but this was my personal best of the batch. You guys need to read the FAQ though, as it lists every change and improvement they're making. To be honest, I think their website is better than most professional developer websites.

Aerodynamic
Posted 24 February 2006 - 09:38 AM

Aerodynamic

Wow. Looking good, it looks like a whole new game. I must get this. It will be available as a download, right? Couldn't find info on that. Nice post though. thumbs_u

Lord Malice
Posted 24 February 2006 - 10:08 AM

Lord Malice

Yeah, it'll be a free download.

There's a lot of press stuff on their site with some other really high-res screens as well. An article from CGW and a few others.

Aerodynamic
Posted 24 February 2006 - 10:57 AM

Aerodynamic

Nice. Maybe now I'll actually finish the game. Wonder how the alien world will look

Sephi
Posted 24 February 2006 - 12:20 PM

Sephi

Oh god that looks awesome.

square yard
Posted 24 February 2006 - 01:48 PM

square yard

no way a CRT would float.

TuskenRaider
Posted 24 February 2006 - 01:54 PM

TuskenRaider

This is awesome in so many different ways....

Jason Solo
Posted 24 February 2006 - 01:56 PM

Jason Solo

Jason's brain: God Jason why the **** don't you upgrade your computer?

Jason: Because I'm a lazy bastard and its not like I'm a fan of PC games anymore besides Half-Life...

Jason's brain: *slaps Jason* The Half-Life universe is reason enough to upgrade you fool!

I should listen to my brain. yes

Lord Malice
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:01 PM

Lord Malice

David's brain agrees with Jason's brain. They should be best friends.

square yard:
no way a CRT would float.

I'm pretty sure that's just the actual water-level. It's not deep in the original game. Just can't step in it thanks to the electricity.

Squintay
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:07 PM

Squintay

wow the game looks amazing.
(yes this demands a post by me.. it's just that awesome)

Lord Malice
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:20 PM

Lord Malice

The fun part is that this is being developed by only 13 people, ranging in age from 13 to mid 30s. None of whom have ever met in person.

That's dedication to create something of this quality.

Link
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:25 PM

Link

Pardon me while I change my underpants.

Sephi
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:26 PM

Sephi

Posted Image

Lord Malice
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:30 PM

Lord Malice

Posted Image also.

Wally
Posted 24 February 2006 - 06:59 PM

Wally

THIRTEEN years old? What type of job are they responsible for? Incredible.

Yoda Dude
Posted 24 February 2006 - 08:08 PM

Yoda Dude

When can we download this?

Clone Trooper 1138
Posted 25 February 2006 - 06:18 PM

Clone Trooper 1138

Wally:
THIRTEEN years old? What type of job are they responsible for? Incredible.

A game must be tested. Who better than a thirteen year old who can spend endless hours messin' with the game.

TuskenRaider
Posted 25 February 2006 - 07:19 PM

TuskenRaider

I've seen 13 year old model makers before, and texture artists.

You'd be suprised.

Wally
Posted 25 February 2006 - 07:38 PM

Wally

Game Testers, I forgot about that job...

13 year old model makers, I would like to see an example of a really good 13 year old model maker. More power to 'em.

Lord Malice
Posted 25 February 2006 - 07:45 PM

Lord Malice

Yoda Dude:
When can we download this?

When it's done, essentially. Could be anywhere from months to over a year, according to the development team.

Hicks007
Posted 25 February 2006 - 09:20 PM

Hicks007

Looks cool, but then what was Half-Life: Source? I thought that was the remake, done by valve?

TuskenRaider
Posted 25 February 2006 - 09:33 PM

TuskenRaider

Half-Life: Source is basically.. Half Life.. but with some lighting changes, and the physics engine was supposedly ported over to it, though.. they didn't change anything about the game itself so there is hardly any instances where you can actually SEE those physics being shown off or used in game play.

There was no graphical improvement whatsoever to Half-Life: Source.

Link
Posted 26 February 2006 - 02:44 AM

Link

The water was new and the textures were somewhat improved. Other than that, yeah, it was just regular old Half-Life

Lord Malice
Posted 26 February 2006 - 06:47 AM

Lord Malice

Yeah, HL:Source looked pretty much no different. It was more used as an example to modders that they could port their mods to the Source engine with ease.

For those of you interested in the story of Half-Life, check this out:

Posted Image

That would be the G-Man and Gordon's images fused together. Look a lot alike, don't they? Both have green eyes, right? Hm indeed.

Posted Image

Another one for individual comparison.

So yeah, there's a big theory circulating these days that the G-Man (Gordon Freeman?) is actually Gordon from the future, who I guess hung out with the aliens too much and ****ed up his speeching skills or something, and came back to right his wrongs. Or something to that effect.

Aerodynamic
Posted 26 February 2006 - 01:55 PM

Aerodynamic

Oh wow, that is a good theory.

Me like.
