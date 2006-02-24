Yes, it was inevitable. But here it is guys. I've been following these folks for a while. It's, of course, a remake of Half-Life 1. But with a few new additions and tweaks (not counting the graphics overhaul) to help it mesh with Half-Life 2. You can read all about it at their site: Clickity Click.
Suffice to say, dig the screenshots.
There are some more screens on the website, but this was my personal best of the batch. You guys need to read the FAQ though, as it lists every change and improvement they're making. To be honest, I think their website is better than most professional developer websites.
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Black Mesa - A Total Conversion for all Half-Life fans
Started by Lord Malice , February 24 2006 09:16 AM
#1
Posted 24 February 2006 - 09:16 AM
#2
Posted 24 February 2006 - 09:38 AM
Wow. Looking good, it looks like a whole new game. I must get this. It will be available as a download, right? Couldn't find info on that. Nice post though. thumbs_u
#3
Posted 24 February 2006 - 10:08 AM
Yeah, it'll be a free download.
There's a lot of press stuff on their site with some other really high-res screens as well. An article from CGW and a few others.
There's a lot of press stuff on their site with some other really high-res screens as well. An article from CGW and a few others.
#4
Posted 24 February 2006 - 10:57 AM
Nice. Maybe now I'll actually finish the game. Wonder how the alien world will look
#5
Posted 24 February 2006 - 12:20 PM
Oh god that looks awesome.
#6
Posted 24 February 2006 - 01:48 PM
no way a CRT would float.
#7
Posted 24 February 2006 - 01:54 PM
This is awesome in so many different ways....
#8
Posted 24 February 2006 - 01:56 PM
Jason's brain: God Jason why the **** don't you upgrade your computer?
Jason: Because I'm a lazy bastard and its not like I'm a fan of PC games anymore besides Half-Life...
Jason's brain: *slaps Jason* The Half-Life universe is reason enough to upgrade you fool!
I should listen to my brain. yes
Jason: Because I'm a lazy bastard and its not like I'm a fan of PC games anymore besides Half-Life...
Jason's brain: *slaps Jason* The Half-Life universe is reason enough to upgrade you fool!
I should listen to my brain. yes
#9
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:01 PM
David's brain agrees with Jason's brain. They should be best friends.
I'm pretty sure that's just the actual water-level. It's not deep in the original game. Just can't step in it thanks to the electricity.
square yard:
no way a CRT would float.
#10
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:07 PM
wow the game looks amazing.
(yes this demands a post by me.. it's just that awesome)
(yes this demands a post by me.. it's just that awesome)
#11
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:20 PM
The fun part is that this is being developed by only 13 people, ranging in age from 13 to mid 30s. None of whom have ever met in person.
That's dedication to create something of this quality.
That's dedication to create something of this quality.
#12
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:25 PM
Pardon me while I change my underpants.
#13
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:26 PM
#14
Posted 24 February 2006 - 03:30 PM
also.
#15
Posted 24 February 2006 - 06:59 PM
THIRTEEN years old? What type of job are they responsible for? Incredible.
#16
Posted 24 February 2006 - 08:08 PM
When can we download this?
#17
Posted 25 February 2006 - 06:18 PM
A game must be tested. Who better than a thirteen year old who can spend endless hours messin' with the game.
Wally:
THIRTEEN years old? What type of job are they responsible for? Incredible.
#18
Posted 25 February 2006 - 07:19 PM
I've seen 13 year old model makers before, and texture artists.
You'd be suprised.
You'd be suprised.
#19
Posted 25 February 2006 - 07:38 PM
Game Testers, I forgot about that job...
13 year old model makers, I would like to see an example of a really good 13 year old model maker. More power to 'em.
13 year old model makers, I would like to see an example of a really good 13 year old model maker. More power to 'em.
#20
Posted 25 February 2006 - 07:45 PM
When it's done, essentially. Could be anywhere from months to over a year, according to the development team.
Yoda Dude:
When can we download this?
#21
Posted 25 February 2006 - 09:20 PM
Looks cool, but then what was Half-Life: Source? I thought that was the remake, done by valve?
#22
Posted 25 February 2006 - 09:33 PM
Half-Life: Source is basically.. Half Life.. but with some lighting changes, and the physics engine was supposedly ported over to it, though.. they didn't change anything about the game itself so there is hardly any instances where you can actually SEE those physics being shown off or used in game play.
There was no graphical improvement whatsoever to Half-Life: Source.
There was no graphical improvement whatsoever to Half-Life: Source.
#23
Posted 26 February 2006 - 02:44 AM
The water was new and the textures were somewhat improved. Other than that, yeah, it was just regular old Half-Life
#24
Posted 26 February 2006 - 06:47 AM
Yeah, HL:Source looked pretty much no different. It was more used as an example to modders that they could port their mods to the Source engine with ease.
For those of you interested in the story of Half-Life, check this out:
That would be the G-Man and Gordon's images fused together. Look a lot alike, don't they? Both have green eyes, right? Hm indeed.
Another one for individual comparison.
So yeah, there's a big theory circulating these days that the G-Man (Gordon Freeman?) is actually Gordon from the future, who I guess hung out with the aliens too much and ****ed up his speeching skills or something, and came back to right his wrongs. Or something to that effect.
For those of you interested in the story of Half-Life, check this out:
That would be the G-Man and Gordon's images fused together. Look a lot alike, don't they? Both have green eyes, right? Hm indeed.
Another one for individual comparison.
So yeah, there's a big theory circulating these days that the G-Man (Gordon Freeman?) is actually Gordon from the future, who I guess hung out with the aliens too much and ****ed up his speeching skills or something, and came back to right his wrongs. Or something to that effect.
#25
Posted 26 February 2006 - 01:55 PM
Oh wow, that is a good theory.
Me like.
Me like.