WHY DID CLOSE BASTDOORS?

Started by SITH LORD TARDWALKER , September 10 2005 08:55 PM

381 replies to this topic

#1
SITH LORD TARDWALKER
Posted 10 September 2005 - 08:55 PM

SITH LORD TARDWALKER

    Member

  • Members
  • 3 posts
IN STARWAR PART 4 A NEW HOOP STORMTROOPERSAY CLOSE BAST DOORS BUT THEN SAYS OPEN BAST DOOR OPEN BAST DOOR!!!!

LOL WHY HE DO THAT

#2
Thomas Alan
Posted 10 September 2005 - 08:56 PM

Thomas Alan

    Master Debator

  • Banned Users
  • 25,965 posts
Not cool.

#3
Blade Runner
Posted 10 September 2005 - 09:13 PM

Blade Runner

    'Member' of the Month.

  • Members
  • 6,891 posts
I just want to get it out of the way, that IS NOT me.


Funny nonetheless.

If SLS happens to be truly "special" as far as commom sense is concerned, than I take back all of my sarcastic comments towards him/her.


However, his profile reads as being a sane and literate person (foreigner possibly?!?), so there is no way to read his/her posts without thinking this is simply the stupidest person alive.

#4
Exodus
Posted 10 September 2005 - 09:21 PM

Exodus

    Making This Sh*t Cool Again

  • Moderators
  • 27,288 posts
I thought you were really busy these days?

#5
Blade Runner
Posted 10 September 2005 - 09:22 PM

Blade Runner

    'Member' of the Month.

  • Members
  • 6,891 posts
I have been.

Gotta come back now and again to break balls!

#6
Exodus
Posted 10 September 2005 - 09:29 PM

Exodus

    Making This Sh*t Cool Again

  • Moderators
  • 27,288 posts
Not you, my disgruntled friend...the author of the thread.

This is an easy one to figure out, BTW.

And in all seriousness...I have no answer to this question. It's kind of a tough one.

#7
Stevil
Posted 11 September 2005 - 02:05 AM

Stevil

    TK421

  • Members
  • 2,413 posts
LMAO.

Errr... Back on Topic:

THEY HOOP TO CLOSE BASTDOORS COZ DAY WANT TO STOP HANSOLO GOINGTOSEE LANDO DUH??!?!?!11111oneseleven

#8
Sinister Lord Degiya'goh
Posted 11 September 2005 - 05:28 AM

Sinister Lord Degiya'goh

    Indigenous Sith

  • Members
  • 14,363 posts

SITH LORD TARDWALKER:
WHY DID CLOSE BASTDOORS?

ALL YOUR BASE ARE BELONG TO US.

#9
Primbud
Posted 11 September 2005 - 06:27 AM

Primbud

    Good For You

  • Members
  • 72,824 posts
I LIEK TEH TAR WARS ...

#10
Olive Yoda
Posted 11 September 2005 - 08:25 AM

Olive Yoda

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,598 posts
How come these types of threads become more popular than the ones I start and put a lot of thought into to include everyone and stimulate people's minds? :)

#11
Blade Runner
Posted 11 September 2005 - 08:28 AM

Blade Runner

    'Member' of the Month.

  • Members
  • 6,891 posts
The films have been disected to death now.

Time for brain droppings.

#12
Ro-Dan
Posted 11 September 2005 - 08:39 AM

Ro-Dan

    Member

  • Members
  • 205 posts
We are for the big.

#13
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 11 September 2005 - 01:29 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 2,754 posts
Sith Lord Skywalker, (and all of your aliases) I just wanted to take this opportunity to inform you that you are a world-class retard. Will someone please IP-ban him?

I guess you figure you lost all of your dignity when all of your idiotic theories were shot down in ROTS, so now all you do is spam, because any attempt at an intelligent conversation from you ends up making you look like a royal tool.

Peace.

#14
Primbud
Posted 11 September 2005 - 01:57 PM

Primbud

    Good For You

  • Members
  • 72,824 posts
I find it funny that you ended that with peace.

#15
pie7510
Posted 11 September 2005 - 01:59 PM

pie7510

    Member

  • Members
  • 199 posts
This thread is comic gold.

#16
Zerimar Nyliram
Posted 11 September 2005 - 03:33 PM

Zerimar Nyliram

    Dude

  • Members
  • 2,754 posts

Primbud:
I find it funny that you ended that with peace.

Peace, love, and friendship!

Now DIE! (Haha.)

#17
Olive Yoda
Posted 11 September 2005 - 04:44 PM

Olive Yoda

    Member

  • Members
  • 1,598 posts
Hey, if we keep posting here, the trolls win.

Oh, wait...

#18
Yoda Dude
Posted 11 September 2005 - 04:49 PM

Yoda Dude

    Jedi Master

  • Members
  • 4,963 posts
Sorry for my ignorance, but where did that 'All your base are belong to us' line come from? I hear it everywhere and never found out where it started.

#19
pie7510
Posted 11 September 2005 - 04:56 PM

pie7510

    Member

  • Members
  • 199 posts
An old videogame that was horribly, horribly translated.

#20
JonTucker
Posted 11 September 2005 - 05:52 PM

JonTucker

    Halo -4- Life

  • Members
  • 9,215 posts
Zero Wing -- Arcade and Genesis, I think.

#21
Ms. Spam
Posted 11 September 2005 - 05:57 PM

Ms. Spam

    MS.

  • Members
  • 16,013 posts

Zerimar Nyliram:

Zerimar Nyliram:
I find it funny that you ended that with peace.

Peace, love, and friendship!

Now DIE! (Haha.)

I always liked the inverse of "Live Long and Prosper."

"Die, Immediately, and decay!"

#22
qui kal jinn
Posted 12 September 2005 - 07:34 AM

qui kal jinn

    Take to the Skies

  • Members
  • 3,549 posts
Errrr, wasnt is blast doors?

#23
Tank
Posted 12 September 2005 - 08:42 AM

Tank

    retired

  • Members
  • 33,029 posts
Hay guys-- we need to slow down for Qui.

#24
VARTH DADER
Posted 12 September 2005 - 11:09 AM

VARTH DADER

    Member

  • Members
  • 944 posts
This thread is offensive to Asians AND the literate.....

#25
Duke
Posted 12 September 2005 - 12:59 PM

Duke

    Lord of the Binge

  • Members
  • 4,611 posts

VARTH DADER:
This thread is offensive to Asians AND the literate.....

Thank Satan I´m neither.
