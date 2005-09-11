IN STARWAR PART 4 A NEW HOOP STORMTROOPERSAY CLOSE BAST DOORS BUT THEN SAYS OPEN BAST DOOR OPEN BAST DOOR!!!!
LOL WHY HE DO THAT
Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!
WHY DID CLOSE BASTDOORS?
Started by SITH LORD TARDWALKER , September 10 2005 08:55 PM
#1
Posted 10 September 2005 - 08:55 PM
#2
Posted 10 September 2005 - 08:56 PM
Not cool.
#3
Posted 10 September 2005 - 09:13 PM
I just want to get it out of the way, that IS NOT me.
Funny nonetheless.
If SLS happens to be truly "special" as far as commom sense is concerned, than I take back all of my sarcastic comments towards him/her.
However, his profile reads as being a sane and literate person (foreigner possibly?!?), so there is no way to read his/her posts without thinking this is simply the stupidest person alive.
Funny nonetheless.
If SLS happens to be truly "special" as far as commom sense is concerned, than I take back all of my sarcastic comments towards him/her.
However, his profile reads as being a sane and literate person (foreigner possibly?!?), so there is no way to read his/her posts without thinking this is simply the stupidest person alive.
#4
Posted 10 September 2005 - 09:21 PM
I thought you were really busy these days?
#5
Posted 10 September 2005 - 09:22 PM
I have been.
Gotta come back now and again to break balls!
Gotta come back now and again to break balls!
#6
Posted 10 September 2005 - 09:29 PM
Not you, my disgruntled friend...the author of the thread.
This is an easy one to figure out, BTW.
And in all seriousness...I have no answer to this question. It's kind of a tough one.
This is an easy one to figure out, BTW.
And in all seriousness...I have no answer to this question. It's kind of a tough one.
#7
Posted 11 September 2005 - 02:05 AM
LMAO.
Errr... Back on Topic:
THEY HOOP TO CLOSE BASTDOORS COZ DAY WANT TO STOP HANSOLO GOINGTOSEE LANDO DUH??!?!?!11111oneseleven
Errr... Back on Topic:
THEY HOOP TO CLOSE BASTDOORS COZ DAY WANT TO STOP HANSOLO GOINGTOSEE LANDO DUH??!?!?!11111oneseleven
#8
Posted 11 September 2005 - 05:28 AM
ALL YOUR BASE ARE BELONG TO US.
SITH LORD TARDWALKER:
WHY DID CLOSE BASTDOORS?
#9
Posted 11 September 2005 - 06:27 AM
I LIEK TEH TAR WARS ...
#10
Posted 11 September 2005 - 08:25 AM
How come these types of threads become more popular than the ones I start and put a lot of thought into to include everyone and stimulate people's minds?
#11
Posted 11 September 2005 - 08:28 AM
The films have been disected to death now.
Time for brain droppings.
Time for brain droppings.
#12
Posted 11 September 2005 - 08:39 AM
We are for the big.
#13
Posted 11 September 2005 - 01:29 PM
Sith Lord Skywalker, (and all of your aliases) I just wanted to take this opportunity to inform you that you are a world-class retard. Will someone please IP-ban him?
I guess you figure you lost all of your dignity when all of your idiotic theories were shot down in ROTS, so now all you do is spam, because any attempt at an intelligent conversation from you ends up making you look like a royal tool.
Peace.
I guess you figure you lost all of your dignity when all of your idiotic theories were shot down in ROTS, so now all you do is spam, because any attempt at an intelligent conversation from you ends up making you look like a royal tool.
Peace.
#14
Posted 11 September 2005 - 01:57 PM
I find it funny that you ended that with peace.
#15
Posted 11 September 2005 - 01:59 PM
This thread is comic gold.
#16
Posted 11 September 2005 - 03:33 PM
Peace, love, and friendship!
Primbud:
I find it funny that you ended that with peace.
Now DIE! (Haha.)
#17
Posted 11 September 2005 - 04:44 PM
Hey, if we keep posting here, the trolls win.
Oh, wait...
Oh, wait...
#18
Posted 11 September 2005 - 04:49 PM
Sorry for my ignorance, but where did that 'All your base are belong to us' line come from? I hear it everywhere and never found out where it started.
#19
Posted 11 September 2005 - 04:56 PM
An old videogame that was horribly, horribly translated.
#20
Posted 11 September 2005 - 05:52 PM
Zero Wing -- Arcade and Genesis, I think.
#21
Posted 11 September 2005 - 05:57 PM
I always liked the inverse of "Live Long and Prosper."
Zerimar Nyliram:
Peace, love, and friendship!
Zerimar Nyliram:
I find it funny that you ended that with peace.
Now DIE! (Haha.)
"Die, Immediately, and decay!"
#22
Posted 12 September 2005 - 07:34 AM
Errrr, wasnt is blast doors?
#23
Posted 12 September 2005 - 08:42 AM
Hay guys-- we need to slow down for Qui.
#24
Posted 12 September 2005 - 11:09 AM
This thread is offensive to Asians AND the literate.....
#25
Posted 12 September 2005 - 12:59 PM
Thank Satan I´m neither.
VARTH DADER:
This thread is offensive to Asians AND the literate.....