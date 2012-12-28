Resume of a Homemaker

The Human Torch

English

Numerical Spanish

Developing Speech Translation

Hand Signal Deduction

Personal Computers

Home Networks

Basic Plumbing, Electrical and Carpentry

Painting

Landscaping

Fabric Repair

Primary Diagnosis

Medicinal Administration

Wellness and Rehabilitation Management

Cooking

Public Speaking

Choreography

Singing

32 Degrees LaneUnit BAnchorage, AK 90210907-867-5309human-torch@hot-shot.comA diligent professional with a unique combination of practical experience and analytical skills, bringing to the table the ability to manage limited resources within tight time constraints while producing consistent quality results.Experienced in administrative duties; human relations and conflict resolution, property security and maintenance, inventory calculation and loss prevention, installation of efficiency scheduling, developing and presenting complete financial plans, designing and creating comprehensive nutritional programs.Professional goals include continuing to; grow in leadership and knowledge, excel at innovative inventory applications, interact and share with colleagues and clients, develop adaptable solutions to real world challenges.Oct 1998 - PresentFinancial Risk Analyst and AccountingAnchorage, AK(References available upon request.)Jun 1993 - PresentRelationship Management (Continuing Studies)University of Hard Knocks, Anchorage, AK(3.75 GPA)Aug 1992 - July 1996General EducationBenson Secondary, Anchorage, AK(4.00 GPA)LanguagesMaintenanceMedicalMisc