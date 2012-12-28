0
Resume of a Homemaker
Personal
The Human Torch
32 Degrees Lane
Unit B
Anchorage, AK 90210
907-867-5309
human-torch@hot-shot.com
A diligent professional with a unique combination of practical experience and analytical skills, bringing to the table the ability to manage limited resources within tight time constraints while producing consistent quality results.
Experienced in administrative duties; human relations and conflict resolution, property security and maintenance, inventory calculation and loss prevention, installation of efficiency scheduling, developing and presenting complete financial plans, designing and creating comprehensive nutritional programs.
Professional goals include continuing to; grow in leadership and knowledge, excel at innovative inventory applications, interact and share with colleagues and clients, develop adaptable solutions to real world challenges.
Education & Experience
Oct 1998 - Present
Financial Risk Analyst and Accounting
Anchorage, AK
(References available upon request.)
Jun 1993 - Present
Relationship Management (Continuing Studies)
University of Hard Knocks, Anchorage, AK
(3.75 GPA)
Aug 1992 - July 1996
General Education
Benson Secondary, Anchorage, AK
(4.00 GPA)
Skills
Languages
- English
- Numerical Spanish
- Developing Speech Translation
- Hand Signal Deduction
- Personal Computers
- Home Networks
- Basic Plumbing, Electrical and Carpentry
- Painting
- Landscaping
- Fabric Repair
- Primary Diagnosis
- Medicinal Administration
- Wellness and Rehabilitation Management
- Cooking
- Public Speaking
- Choreography
- Singing