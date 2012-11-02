0
Auto-Correcting Groceries
Posted by The Human Torch , 02 November 2012 · 1,001 views
Rant
My wife almost peed herself at work today as she read my hastily typed up Grocery List where my iPod "helpfully" completed my words, it follows:
Milk
Eggs
Cheese
Yogurt
Hamburger
Hot dogs
Pork chops boner
Green beans
Baked bees
Refried beads
Corn
Peas
Burritos
Corn dogs
Chicken muggers
Fish sticks
Pot pies
Apple juice
Orange justice
Lasagna stuff
Tuba casserole stuff
Chili stuff
PineSol
Soap bats
Tool paste
Milk
Eggs
Cheese
Yogurt
Hamburger
Hot dogs
Pork chops boner
Green beans
Baked bees
Refried beads
Corn
Peas
Burritos
Corn dogs
Chicken muggers
Fish sticks
Pot pies
Apple juice
Orange justice
Lasagna stuff
Tuba casserole stuff
Chili stuff
PineSol
Soap bats
Tool paste