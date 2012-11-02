Auto-Correcting Groceries

0







Posted by The Human Torch , 02 November 2012

Rant



My wife almost peed herself at work today as she read my hastily typed up Grocery List where my iPod "helpfully" completed my words, it follows:



Milk

Eggs

Cheese

Yogurt



Hamburger

Hot dogs

Pork chops boner



Green beans

Baked bees

Refried beads

Corn

Peas



Burritos

Corn dogs

Chicken muggers

Fish sticks

Pot pies



Apple juice

Orange justice



Lasagna stuff

Tuba casserole stuff

Chili stuff



PineSol

Soap bats

Tool paste







