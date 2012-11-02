Jump to content

Welcome to Nightly.Net
Register now to gain access to all of our features. Once registered and logged in, you will be able to create topics, post replies to existing threads, give reputation to your fellow members, get your own private messenger, post status updates, manage your profile and so much more. If you already have an account, login here - otherwise create an account for free today!




Photo
- - - - -

Auto-Correcting Groceries

Posted by The Human Torch , 02 November 2012 · 1,001 views

Rant
My wife almost peed herself at work today as she read my hastily typed up Grocery List where my iPod "helpfully" completed my words, it follows:

Milk
Eggs
Cheese
Yogurt

Hamburger
Hot dogs
Pork chops boner

Green beans
Baked bees
Refried beads
Corn
Peas

Burritos
Corn dogs
Chicken muggers
Fish sticks
Pot pies

Apple juice
Orange justice

Lasagna stuff
Tuba casserole stuff
Chili stuff

PineSol
Soap bats
Tool paste




Photo
NumberSix
November 02 2012 10:37 PM
I don't see the errors. Fish sticks, orange justice, and tool paste are the key ingredients in building yourself a classic Aquaman.
    • The Human Torch +1 this
Photo
The Human Torch
November 02 2012 10:40 PM
After she managed to stop laughing at me over the phone, my wife said something very similar to that.
Photo
Brando
November 03 2012 10:30 PM
If she's anything like my wife, she prefers her bees raw to baked.

Search My Blog

Recent Entries

Recent Comments

  1. Nightly.Net
  2. Community Blog
  3. Burning Blogs
  4. Auto-Correcting Groceries